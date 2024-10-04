We will outline how to get the Shaq skin, and because there are multiple versions, we’ll also explore the different skin variants the game offers.

When does Shaq release in Fortnite?

Shaq isn’t available in-game just yet, but players won’t have to wait long.

The skin is set to release on Saturday 5th October in the UK, which is the same day as the major mid-season event.

More like this

It's unknown how long the skin will be available, so if you want to pick up Shaq (not literally; that’s likely impossible), you will be best off doing it sooner rather than later.

How to get Shaq in Fortnite?

The Shaq skin is being released in Fortnite via the store, so he will be available to purchase for V-Bucks.

At this point, it’s still unknown how much the skin will cost, but it will likely cost around 2,000 V-Bucks for the legendary basketball icon.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What’s included in the Shaq bundle?

Shaq Bundle in Fortnite.

The Shaq bundle has not been released yet, so we can’t say for sure, however, the incredibly reliable leaker Shiina has posted all the expected items.

As always with leaks, there is a chance they may not come to pass, but Shiina is usually pretty spot-on.

Shaq (DJ Diesel Skin)

Super Shaq Skin

Shaq’s DJ Decks

Super Shaq Shield (Backbling)

Ones n Twos (Emote)

Shaq Shimmy (Emote)

Axe-Lifier (Pickaxe)

Shaq Attacks (Pickaxe)

Shaqsleeves (Weapon Wrap)

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.