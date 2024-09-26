Of course, Fishstick and Peely had to join the design – it wouldn’t be an officially licensed Fortnite™ product without them.

Finally, stuck on the touchpad are the words, "Fortnite where we droppin'?" It’s all very much 'on brand'.

Check out the short trailer for the shiny new DualSense below:

If you’re after the Fortnite DualSense, here’s everything you need to know about it, including how much it costs and where to buy one.

How much does the Fortnite PS5 controller cost?

The Fortnite PS5 controller costs £74.99 here in the UK. Start saving up if you want to grab one!

The worldwide prices for the Fortnite PS5 controller are as follows:

£74.99 in the UK

$84.99 in the US

€84.99 in Europe

¥12,480 in Japan

Yeah, this special edition controller will set you back more than a few real-life V-Bucks…

It’s worth mentioning, too, that the Fortnite Limited Edition DualSense (as it’s officially known) will only be available in set quantities.

So you’d better get in there quickly if you’re keen on owning one and can afford it.

Where to buy the Fortnite PS5 controller

You can pre-order the Fortnite PS5 controller from 10am on 3rd October 2024 in the UK and across Europe, Sony has confirmed.

Meanwhile, if you live in the US, you can pre-order the controller from 7am PT/10am ET on 3rd October.

The Fortnite Limited Edition DualSense will be available to pre-order from PlayStation Direct and "select retailers" from 3rd October.

Unfortunately, the PlayStation Blog doesn’t detail what the "select retailers" are – we expect it will be places like GAME, Amazon, etc.

We will update this page with links of where to pre-order as soon as we’re able, once the pre-orders go live.

Once you pre-order the DualSense, it’s definitely worth knowing that the Fortnite PS5 controller release date is 7th November 2024.

As the PlayStation Blog puts it, though, "the exact launch date and availability for the controller may vary by region".

