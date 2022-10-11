If you're running around the island trying to find a weapon that is actually named Marksman Rifle, however, you could be looking for quite some time. That's because this is a weapon type, as opposed to an actual weapon.

One of the Fortnite weekly challenges is currently tasking players with this job: Deal damage to Opponents with a Marksman Rifle from at least 75m away .

So, what actually is a Marksman Rifle in Fortnite? Plus, where can you find one in order to tick off that weekly challenge and pick up the 20,000 XP on offer? Keep on reading to find out!

What is a Marksman Rifle in Fortnite?

A Marksman Rifle in Fortnite is a type of rifle that sits halfway between a sniper and an assault rifle, allowing you to aim down sights from distance but still enjoy a sizeable ammo clip (as opposed to reloading every couple of seconds).

Important note: the only Marksman Rifle that you can currently get in Fortnite is called the Cobra DMR. All the other snipers in the game do not count as part of the Marksman Rifle category.

Where to find Marksman Rifle in Fortnite

You can find a Marksman Rifle, namely in Cobra DMR, in two different ways in Fortnite at the moment.

The first of these is Ground Loot, meaning the guns that are scattered about the map in randomised locations during every game. Run around the map for a while and you'll probably find a Cobra DMR lying around.

If you struggle to find one on the ground, be aware that it's also possible to find the Cobra DMR in chests, including the Holo-Chests that were recently added (which require a key to open).

How to deal damage with a Marksman Rifle in Fortnite

Once you've got a Cobra DMR equipped and filled with ammo, this quest shouldn't be too hard to complete. But remember the important detail in the description of the quest, which says you need to damage enemies using the Cobra DMR from at least 75 meters away.

75 meters isn't exactly miles away, but it is further than your average face-off might be. If you're right next to an opponent, you'll want to run away and perhaps get some high ground before you try to snipe them for this quest.

One handy tip is that you can place an objective marker on the map if you want to get a sense of how far away something (or someone) is to your current position. Pop one on the map in the rough position of your enemy, make sure you're 75 plus meters away, and get firing!

Another top tip, which we gleaned from the video above, is that The Herald counts as an opponent. This NPC boss battle can be found in Herald's Sanctum, which is clearly labeled on the map, and it is possible to shoot her from a fair distance away. With that knowledge in mind, his quest shouldn't take you too long to complete.

