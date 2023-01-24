The Kid Laroi in Fortnite event is a long-winded one and is something you don’t want to miss if you’re a fan of the Australian rapper and singer-songwriter’s work. It’s promising to be an all-encompassing experience, rather than a standalone concert.

Another concert is on the way to Fortnite , with Kid Laroi joining in on the fun that Travis Scott and Ariana Grande previously enjoyed on the island. It’s all working a little differently this time around, however, with different islands to visit, a cup to compete in, and unlockable skins and other cosmetic items.

If taking part in an immersive Kid Laroi experience in Fortnite sounds like your kinda thing, read on to discover how to get the Kid Laroi skin in Fortnite and everything you need to know about the concert and event.

How to get Kid Laroi skin in Fortnite

The Kid Laroi outfit and the Rogue Laroi outfit can be bought in the Fortnite Item Shop from 27th January (going live at midnight UK time). Alternatively, you can unlock the Kid Laroi and Rogue Laroi skins by competing in the Kid Laroi Cup, which began on 24th January.

The Kid Laroi Cup is a Duos Zero Build tournament. You will need two-factor authentication enabled and have an Account Level of 15 to take part. You will also need to be ranked in the Open League (division one, two, three, or four) or higher within Arena in your server region to take part.

The three-hour event has teams take part in up to 10 matches, in which you will earn points based on your results. If your team ranks between first and 1,350th place you will unlock the Kid Laroi and Rogue Laroi outfits (based on being in the European server).

Kid Laroi Fortnite concert details

The event takes place across two unique creative islands. Both islands are open for business from Friday 27th January 2023 at 11pm UK time. It's also worth noting that both islands will shut on 27th April 2023 at 11pm UK time.

The first island is The Kid Laroi’s Wild Dreams and this is where the concert will take place. This island will feature Kid Laroi’s new track, Love Again, along with three more unreleased songs. You should see the tile on the Discover screen, or you can input island code 2601-0606-9081 to join in the fun.

Wild Dreams is described on the official Fortnite site as an “interactive experience” in which “players will quest throughout the cybercity Laroitown, ultimately attending a jam-packed LAROI concert featuring fan-favourite music and new music".

Once you have watched the concert you can travel to The Kid Laroi’s Wild Dreams Afterparty island. Here, you can “listen to the Wild Dreams mix on loop and get a look at the life of LAROI — both on tour and beyond”. Find this island tile on the Discover screen or input island code 4294-0410-6136 to enter.

Across both islands, you can tackle and complete the Wild Dreams Quests. Completing these quests will earn you XP and Laroi items. This includes lobby tracks, a loading screen and sprays. You have until 3rd February 2023 at 11pm UK time to complete all Wild Dreams quests.

