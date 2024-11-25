Thanks to the description of the event (from the official Fortnite website) we know that you can "say hello to our digitised presenter, Geoff Keighley, who is integrated on the island as a MetaHuman this year".

Check out the trailer to see MetaHuman Keighley below:

Iif you want to vote for your favourite creator-made island, you’ll need to know how.

Keep reading to find out how to vote in Fortnite for The Game Awards 2024.

How to vote in Fortnite for The Game Awards 2024 explained

To vote in Fortnite for The Game Awards 2024, you need to head to The Game Awards Island by using its Island Code: 0853-1358-8532. You can also search for 'The Game Awards Vote in Fortnite'.

Once you are on The Game Awards Vote in Fortnite island, you can cast your vote for what you think should win the Island of the Year vote.

The ten nominated creator-made islands you can vote for are as follows:

[ARPG] Fort Knight Legend, by love-is-real (Island code: 1346-0343-9599)

Avenged Sevenfold Presents: The Museum, by Avenged Sevenfold and Ryan Mckinnon (Island code: 5592-6865-3961)

Havoc Hotel 2, by Teracreators (Island code: 7996-5597-0868)

Lumberjack Heroes, by ItsJacky (Island code: 7154-1898-4800)

Murder Mystery, by GoodGamers (Island code: 5253-8468-3364)

PACK ATTACK: HORDEFIGHT, by KeexInteractive (Island code: 5368-6336-4952)

Phantom Investigation [REIMAGINED], by Rynex (Island code: 9919-3137-0527)

Prison Breakout, by Breakout Games (Island code: 6531-4403-0726)

RAIDERS RIOT [ROGUELIKE], by SparkGames (Island code: 5030-1268-0472)

The Pit of LEGENDS, by JOGO (Island code: 5629-1247-4118)

You have until 2am on 12th December (UK time) to cast your vote for Island of the Year. The winner should be announced later that day.

After you’ve voted for your favourite creator-made island, you can take part in the Arena on The Game Awards Island. Shoot down targets, upgrade your weapons and have fun.

