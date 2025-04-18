But what do we know about the new collaboration and when will the skins be available?

Read on for everything you need to know about the latest Fortnite X WWE collaboration.

When are the WWE skins released in Fortnite?

The new Fortnite Icon Series skins for The Undertaker and Cody Rhodes will be available in the shop from 8pm Eastern Time on Friday 18th April 2025, meaning players in the UK will be able to take them aboard their locker from 1am on Saturday 19th April.

You can watch the announcement trailer above, which was released on Thursday 17th April.

How to get The Undertaker and Cody Rhodes skins in Fortnite

The Undertaker in Fortnite Epic Games

The new WWE skins will be available in the shop, meaning players will have to pay to get them.

We already know that The Undertaker skin will be available in two alternative skins, with one being his Ring Gear and other being his Entrance Gear.

Both Undertaker outfits come equipped with Deadman Eyes, which can be toggled on and off during play. Meanwhile, players can complement his Outfit styles with Taker’s Shovel Pickaxe, The Urn Back Bling, and Urn’d Respect Emote, all available in the shop.

The Cody Rhodes skin, which comes ahead of his match with John Cena at WrestleMania 41, will launch in the shop with Cody’s Cutlass Pickaxe, the Nightmare Mantle Back Bling and “WOOOAAHH!” Emote.

