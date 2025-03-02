Cena proceeded to kick Rhodes to the floor, before a brutal beating that left him bloody-faced and had fans – both in the stadium and those watching at home – picking their jaws up off the floor.

For context, Cena has spent the vast majority of his WWE career as a protagonist of the wrestling organisation's countless storylines, with some regular viewers even taking issue with his generally squeaky clean reputation.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It's for that reason this twist came as such a surprise to everyone watching, combined with how Cena is supposedly retiring at the next WrestleMania event, meaning he could well end his WWE career as a heel (i.e. a wrestling villain)!

Here's the full clip of that fateful moment at the WWE Chamber event.

The reaction from fans and wrestling aficionados on X has been one of utter disbelief, with some claiming that it could well be one of WWE's most surprising twists in the organisation's long history.

Another user predicted there would be "documentaries made about this moment", speaking to its significance among those who have watched Cena and The Rock's careers over many years.

Another paid tribute to Cena's performance – particularly his dead-eyed stare in the seconds before he flipped on Rhodes – which brought added weight to the history-making moment.

Meanwhile, the Public Enemies Podcast (which covers WWE) compared Cena's heel turn to a controversial Marvel comic book in which Captain America was revealed to be a Hydra sleeper agent (don't worry, it was just Cosmic Cube trickery).

Still, it should give even non-WWE fans an idea of how completely unpredictable this moment truly was.

The story will continue at WrestleMania 41, scheduled for Sunday 20th April 2025, where Cena will supposedly make his final WWE appearance before retiring from the industry.

WWE is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Ad

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.