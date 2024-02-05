Outside of Fortnite, there are few cartoony and child-friendly competitive multiplayer games available on PlayStation – something Square Enix was most likely acutely aware of, hoping to fill the niche with Foamstars.

If you do play, you’re sure to be bobbing your head along to the memorable synth tracks that heighten the frenetic and fun gameplay long after powering down your PlayStation.

Those still holding onto their PS4s are in luck, too, as Foamstars will be gracing the over-decade-old eighth-generation machine.

There’s plenty more to go over, though, so read on for all things foamy!

When is the Foamstars UK launch time?

Mel T in Foamstars. Square Enix

The Foamstars UK launch time is 5pm on Tuesday 6th February 2024.

Perfect, then, for coming home from school or work to sit down and engage in some bubbly warfare.

There’s currently no word on whether there will be a pre-load period, or even how much storage you’ll need free on your PS4 or PS5 to download it, so unfortunately it looks like you’ll need to wait for it to download come 5 o’clock.

Should this change, we’ll be sure to update you as soon as we know more regarding the situation - so that you can get into the action as soon as possible.

What do we know about Foamstars?

Foamstars dares to ask, "What if Splatoon was on PlayStation?" - but tied up with a uniquely neon flair.

One look at the trailer immediately points to Splatoon as the obvious inspiration, but Foamstars does enough of its own to make it decidedly its own thing.

In terms of gameplay, the foam looks to make matches extremely dynamic, as you can "create 3D battles with mountains of foam, as it builds and alters the terrain around you", and the fact that you can "mould the landscape to give your team the upper hand, and keep your opponents on their toes".

Those familiar with the playground classic 'stuck in the mud' will be right at home in Foamstars, as foaming up an enemy leaves them stuck and defenceless - and open to getting slide-kicked out of the arena.

Teammates can also slide-kick to free stuck friends, preventing an untimely yeetage from the stadium.

Each character has their own unique abilities, too, making for very dynamic matches that can play extremely differently from one another.

Due to the 3D nature of the foam, too, more tactics can be employed than in the paint-based Splatoon.

The two teams will have corresponding colours that can only be surfed across by the respective team, so players can be stopped in their tracks by a well-placed jet of foam.

All of this takes place as part of the Foamsmash Tournament, which consists of 4v4 matches and many events - with a duck DJ to boot!

Best of all, it’s available as part of PS Plus, meaning that if you’re already subscribed, you can play for no extra charge come its launch time.

