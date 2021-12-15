FIFA 22 Christmas event: Winter Wildcard release date and Team Ice cards

Things are starting to get festive in EA Sports’ current football simulator game, with the FIFA 22 Christmas event hype now being very much underway.

Since Monday, the appropriately chilly Team Ice has been available in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) as part of the on-going Versus event (which appears to be this year’s replacement for FUT Freeze), and that doesn’t look to be the end of FIFA 22’s Christmas content.

Right around the corner, rumours suggest that Winter Wildcard will be the next promotional event in FUT, with more boosted cards expected as part of this seasonal drop’s imminent release date.

So, what do you need to know about all this? Keep on reading to find out.

FIFA 22 Christmas event: Team Ice cards in FUT now

EA Sports

Bringing wintery vibes to FIFA 22 ahead of Christmas, Team Ice cards were added to FUT as part of the Versus promo recently. For now, these icy cards are available in packs.

The boosted cards in the picture above were added into FUT at 6pm GMT on Monday 13th December, and it looks like these Team Ice cards will be removed at 6pm on Friday 17th December.

FIFA 22 Winter Wildcard release date

The next stage of FIFA 22’s Christmas event is heavily rumoured to be Winter Wildcard, which will see another set of players getting festive-themed boosted cards in FUT.

Following the regular cadence of FIFA 22 updates, it seems safe to assume that the FIFA 22 Winter Wildcard release date will fall on Friday 17th December with a 6pm GMT launch time.

FIFA 22 Winter Wildcard predictions

With the launch of FIFA 22 Winter Wildcard seemingly being very close, it should come as no surprise that predictions are starting to circulate among the fan community.

FIFA 22 tipsters SAF Harrison, ElitageFUT and FUTDonk came together on Twitter to share the following FIFA 22 Winter Wildcard predictions:

Featuring such big-hitters as Neymar, Sterling and Bale as well as some curveballs like Crystal Palace’s Zaha, there’s certainly lots to ponder in that collection of Winter Wildcard predictions. As and when the official cards are confirmed, we’ll be sure to let you know.

