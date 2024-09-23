As EA explains, if you play Career Mode and "you won’t be forced to jump online in Clubs or Football Ultimate Team to earn the high level Career rewards".

"Same goes for Clubs players, same goes for Football Ultimate Team players."

Sound good? Learn more about the best ways to earn XP in FC 25 below.

More like this

FC 25 XP: Best ways to earn more XP

EA Sports FC 25. EA

Daily Objectives

Two to five objectives are released within Ultimate Team every day. Each one rewards 100 SP, and a further 50 SP bonus is available upon completing them all. The total that can be earned per day is 250 SP. These are usually simple tasks, such as scoring so many goals or assists.

Weekly Objectives

Like daily objectives, players are set several weekly objectives within Ultimate Team to complete. These are usually longer, requiring more steps to be completed but yielding bigger rewards – XP being one of them.

Six weekly objectives are available with 300 SP available for each, with an extra 200 SP then up for grabs if you complete the group. In total, you can walk away with 2,000 SP per week. Some examples of requirements include winning a match with a certain chemistry in your team or playing a certain mode multiple times.

Rush mode

The newest addition to EA FC 25 has players participate in a frantic five-versus-five match on a smaller-sized football pitch. As part of Season 1 Total Rush, Rush Points can be earned by playing the mode with XP giving on top.

A great way to get increased XP is to use players that FC 25 challenges want you to use. These are typically players from a certain league or nation, which in turn will grant you higher XP upon winning.

Skill Games

4,000 XP per week can be earned in Skill Games mode. The quickest way to get the weekly total is by playing the Artillery Saving skill for goalkeepers. Upon every A ranking, you will receive 300 XP for your saves, with the difficulty requirement not that high.

EA Sports FC 25 is scheduled to launch on 27th September 2024 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.

Those who want to play now can jump in via early access.

Read more on FC 25:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.