We'll take you through all the FUT Birthday news including when it releases and an explainer on these Ronaldo rumours.

The FC 25 FUT Birthday event begins on Friday 7th March at 6pm GMT.

This start time has been officially confirmed on the various EA Sports FC social media channels.

Once the event begins, players will be able to obtain players from the promo squad in packs until Friday 14th March, at which point they will be replaced by a new promo.

Not all of the players included in the event have been announced thus far, but there are certainly some big names across the men's and women's games to look forward to.

Current stars include Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Aitana Bonmatí, who will be joined by legends of the game such as Jay-Jay Okocha, Marco van Basten, Ronaldinho and even Arsenal and Roma cult hero Gervinho, who is set to receive his own Hero card.

FC 25 Ronaldo Flashback rumours explained

While nothing has been officially confirmed, according to leaks posted to social media, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to receive a Flashback SBC as part of this year's FUT Birthday event.

He previously received a 94-rated card back in the FIFA 22 FUT Birthday celebrations, and players are speculating that a similarly powerful card will be up for grabs this year.

A prediction from FUT Sheriff suggests that he will receive a 93 rating along with the Power Shot+ and Aerial+ playstyles, making this card pretty powerful in the current meta.

Ronaldo already has a Globetrotters and Team of the Year card in this year's game, and if he does receive a FUT Birthday card, it would probably fall somewhere in the middle in terms of cost and rating.

