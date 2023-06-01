Fans were left disappointed with Braking Point not returning for F1 22 but it’s given the team at Codemasters time to work on an enthralling new chapter of the story, and we’re excited to see where it takes us.

F1 23 is nearly upon us and we can’t wait to get to grips with our fresh tyres on virtual tarmac - and doubt you can too, seeing as you are reading this to get all the latest on the F1 23 release date, pre-order news and early access on 2023’s Formula 1 game.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about F1 23’s release date, early access, pre-order details, gameplay features and trailers.

The F1 23 release date is 16th June 2023 - not long to wait at all. We’ll all be zipping around Monaco in no time.

This does give us a bit of time to get into the driver's seat before F1 Manager 2023 releases later this summer, too, where we can take charge of every other aspect that goes into running the terrifyingly complex beasts that are F1 teams.

If you simply cannot wait until the green lights of the launch day on 16th June, read on to find out how you can get ahead of the pack for a better chance to take home the trophy.

How to get F1 23 early access

To get F1 23 early access, you need to pre-order the F1 23 Championship Edition - if you do, you’ll get to play three days ahead of everyone else, starting from 13th June 2023.

This could provide a great early advantage for the new ranked multiplayer system, or you may just find yourself up against similarly-ranked F1 fanatics who might leave you in the dust - but you’ve got to at least try, we suppose!

Can I pre-order F1 23?

F1 23 is available for pre-order right now and we’ve scoured the web for the best deals.

For Xbox One and Series S|X, on CDkeys you can get the Standard Edition for £60.09 and the Champions Edition for £80.09.

On the Sony side, F1 23 Standard Edition can be had on PlayStation 4 and 5 for £64.99 from GAME, and the Champions Edition for F1 23 for £89.99 or £80.99 if you have EA Play.

For PC, the best prices we could find were once again from CDKeys, with the Standard Edition available for £50.09 and the Champions Edition for £70.09

Pre-ordering the Standard Edition will net you F1 World Items and 5,000 PitCoin, whilst the Champions Edition offers the following.

3 days of early access

Max Verstappen-designed in-game racing items

4 new My Team Racing Icons

4 Braking Point 2 My Team Icons

Braking Point 2 customisation items – casual and racewear in-game items

F1 World Bumper Pack

18,000 PitCoin virtual currency to spend in-game

Which consoles and platforms can play F1 23?

F1 23 will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam, the EA App and the Epic Games Store.

Despite being a cross-gen title, Codemaster’s venerable Ego engine ensures that F1 23 won’t be a graphical slouch - and we wouldn’t be surprised if, at first glance, someone thought you had the real deal on telly.

Unfortunately, the title won't be coming to Nintendo Switch.

F1 23 gameplay and story details

EA has provided a deep-dive trailer offering us a glimpse into the new gameplay features which we have included down below.

F1 23 will see the return of the immersive story mode, Braking Point, so you won’t just be finishing races, looking at leaderboards and moving on to the next: You’ll get to have a much more intimate and unique perspective into the drama that is Formula 1.

Aiden Jackson and his former rival, Devon Butler, are now teamed up together in Konnersport - which will no doubt offer us plenty of on and off-track drama as the pair try to work with one another.

New to F1 23 is an improved handling system, Formula 1 2023 season tracks the Las Vegas Grand Prix and Lusail International Circuit in Qatar, a red-flag system and a new ranked multiplayer system ensuring a gratifying climb up the leaderboards in your one F1 23 journey.

Is there a F1 23 trailer?

Indeed there is an F1 23 trailer, which we have included here for your viewing pleasure.

The trailer gives us a great sense of the highs and lows facing Aiden and Devon in their next Formula 1 season, and also highlights some of the fresh features in action - such as the new red flags, which are sure to get tempers running hot when you're in the zone.

Returning to bring the on-track drama to life is Sky Sports presenter David Croft to really fool those walking past the living room into thinking there's a Formula 1 race on at two in the morning.

