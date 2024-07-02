You’re in the right place if you want to know how George RR Martin was involved in Elden Ring and what he actually did during the game’s development.

Turns out, it was quite a fruitful collaboration, as the game is often considered FromSoftware’s masterpiece – our review will let you know why.

Read on to find out what George RR Martin has teased about Elden Ring and discover how he was involved in its creation.

More like this

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How was George RR Martin involved in Elden Ring?

George RR Martin was involved in the writing of Elden Ring. The Game of Thrones author provided worldbuilding for the game.

Back in 2021, George RR Martin spoke to local US news station WWTW about his career (thanks, Eurogamer!) and Elden Ring came up (as something that was upcoming for the famous author).

During the interview, he explained that his "work on it was actually done years ago". He worked on Elden Ring's worldbuilding long before we got to play it.

He continued: "Basically they wanted a world created to set the game in, they wanted worldbuilding."

He said how he "worked up a fairly detailed background" for the development team and Elden Ring’s director Hidetaka Miyazaki, who "took it from there".

You can watch George RR Martin’s WWTW interview from back in 2021 below:

During an interview with IGN in 2019, Miyazaki explained: "By having [George RR Martin] write about a time the player isn’t directly involved in, he is free to unleash his creativity in the way he likes.

"Furthermore, as FromSoftware we didn’t want to create a more linear and story-driven experience for Elden Ring. Both issues could be solved by having Martin write about the world’s history instead."

In a later interview with IGN, Miyazaki added that Martin "brought things to the table that we couldn’t have done by ourselves, in terms of that rich storytelling and that sense of character and drama".

What has George RR Martin teased now about Elden Ring?

George RR Martin has teased an Elden Ring feature film or TV show. That’s right, the Game of Thrones author and worldbuilder of FromSoftware’s open-world masterpiece is now teasing that a film or TV show based on Elden Ring is in the works.

His tease isn’t exactly subtle.

Over on his blog, Martin wrote and published the following: "Oh, and about those rumours you may have heard about a feature film or television series based on ELDEN RING… I have nothing to say.

"Not a word, nope, not a thing, I know nothing, you never heard a peep from me, mum mum mum.

"What rumour?"

Nothing has been confirmed, but that’s a tease if we ever saw one right there.

The rumours about an Elden Ring film have been picking up steam recently, with Hidetaka Miyazaki telling The Guardian (thanks, VGC!):

"I don’t see any reason to deny another interpretation or adaptation of Elden Ring, a movie for example… But I don’t think myself, or From Software, have the knowledge or ability to produce something in a different medium. So that’s where a very strong partner would come into play.

"We’d have to build a lot of trust and agreement on whatever it is we’re trying to achieve, but there’s interest, for sure."

Time will tell if anything comes from George RR Martin’s Elden Ring TV show or film tease, of course, but for now, we’ll have to make do with playing through the game and its Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

Read more on Elden Ring:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.