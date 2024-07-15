Each one has its own perk that can make a big difference when taking on the biggest brutes that the game has to offer.

While finding the Talismans is naturally one hurdle, actually deciding which ones are best for your needs can just be as tricky, especially since only a finite number can be utilised at one time.

With that in mind, we've explored every inch of Elden Ring to bring you the best Talismans in the game and where to find them.

What are Talismans in Elden Ring?

Talismans in Elden Ring.

A Talisman is a special accessory that your character can equip to redeem certain passive effects to help you throughout the game.

A maximum number of four Talismans can be equipped at one time, once the three additional Talisman Pounches have been found. This makes deciding which ones to pick crucial considering how many are available.

Upon launch, Elden Ring featured 115 Talismans, with another 39 added as part of the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. This now means a total of 154 Talismans are available to collect.

A Talisman can be dropped by enemies or bosses upon defeating them, found in chests, purchased from merchants, or picked off corpses.

Which are the best Elden Ring Talismans?

Elden Ring.

Different Talismans offer different benefits, but here are the ones we think will help your overall playthrough to reach the credits in Elden Ring.

Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman

How to get: See video guide

A legendary Talisman that reduces physical damage by a huge 20 per cent. Unless you plan on attacking enemies from afar as a spellcaster, the Dragoncrest Greatshield is a must for getting an upper hand and boosting your chances of survival. The Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman can be found in a chest in Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree.

Erdtree's Favor +2

How to get: See video guide

Erdtree's Favor comes in three variants, with the +2 variant granting the highest stat raise in Elden Ring. Specifically, it will boost health by 4 per cent, stamina by 8 per cent and equip load by 10 per cent. Every one of these will help make a major difference in how you play.

After defeating Maliketh, the Black Blade, in Crumbling Farum Azula, head to Leyndell Capital of Ash, where the Erdtree's Favor +2 can be acquired from a corpse found on top of a broken tree branch sticking out of the sands. The nearest site of grace is the Forbidden Lands.

Green Turtle Talisman

How to get: See video guide

A simple Talisman with a simple effect. The Green Turtle raises your stamina recovery speed by approximately 17 per cent, essentially allowing you to attack more frequently. It can be located in the Summonwater Village in northern Limgrave within an underground area. A Stonesword Key is required.

Gold Scarab

How to get: See video guide

The Gold Scarab is one of the best Talismans for levelling up or acquiring new upgrades. It does this by increasing the number of Runes acquired by 20 per cent. To unlock the Gold Scarab, players need to make their way through the Abandoned Cave found in the Dragonbarrow section of Caelid.

Great-Jar's Arsenal

How to get: See video guide

The best Talisman in the entirety of Elden Ring for raising your equipment load. By equipping the Great-Jar's Arsenal, a player's maximum equipped load will be increased by 19 per cent, allowing you to carry much heavier weapons.

To unlock the Talisman, the Great-Jar's challenge must be completed in the north of Caelid. Upon discovering the Great-Jar itself, three summon signs will appear on the floor. Engage with each one, defeat the enemy that spawns and the Great-Jar's Arsenal will be yours.

Shard of Alexander

How to get: See video guide

If you have a strong fondness for a particular attack then the Shard of Alexander is the perfect companion Talisman to get.

When equipped, it will greatly boost the attack power of skills by 15 per cent. It can be unlocked from Iron Fist Alexander after completing their questline, which begins in Northern Stormhill.

Elden Ring is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

