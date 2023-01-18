Dead Space trophies guide: All achievements in the sci-fi horror game
Here's every trophy and achievement you can unlock in Dead Space.
Dead Space day is almost upon us - after what feels like a lifetime of waiting, the Dead Space remake is set to hit our consoles on Friday 27th January, a full 15 years after the original.
And if we're going to play this 'new built from the ground up' version after all this time, you best believe we'll be going for a 100% completion.
And you know what that means - collecting every single trophy or achievement (depending on whether you play on Xbox or PlayStation).
Read on to find out all the trophies and achievements from the original 2008 release of Dead Space - we'll be updating this page once the remake is out if there are any changes to the list below.
Full list of trophies in Dead Space
Here are all of the achievements (XboxGamer Points/G) and trophies (PlayStation) that can be earned on the original Dead Space.
There are 48 in total (8 of them secret) and an additional Platinum Trophy for PlayStation players when all others are awarded.
Fortunately, the method for obtaining each one is the same in both versions of the game.
Character Completion Trophies
- Dead On Arrival - Complete Chapter 1 on any difficulty setting - 20G/Bronze
- Lab Rat - Complete Chapter 2 on any difficulty setting - 20G/Bronze
- All Systems Go - Complete Chapter 3 on any difficulty setting - 20G/Bronze
- Cannon Fodder - Complete Chapter 4 on any difficulty setting - 20G/Bronze
- True Believer - Complete Chapter 5 on any difficulty setting - 20G/Bronze
- Greenhouse Effect - Complete Chapter 6 on any difficulty setting - 20G/Bronze
- S.O.S. Complete - Chapter 7 on any difficulty setting - 20G/Bronze
- Strange Transmissions - Complete Chapter 8 on any difficulty setting - 20G/Bronze
- Wreckage - Complete Chapter 9 on any difficulty setting - 20G/Bronze
- Keeper of the Faith - Complete Chapter 10 on any difficulty setting - 20G/Bronze
- Betrayed - Complete Chapter 11 on any difficulty setting - 20G/Bronze
- Exodus - Complete Chapter 12 on any difficulty setting - 20G/Bronze
- Survivor - Complete the game on any difficulty setting - 50G/Silver
- Epic Tier 3 Engineer - Complete the game on the hardest difficulty setting - 150G/Gold
Weapon Achievements
- Full Arsenal - Own every weapon in the game - 30G/Silver
- One Gun - Beat the game using only the Plasma Cutter - 40G/Gold
- Full Contact - Kill 30 enemies with the Contact Beam - 15G/Bronze
- A Cut Above - Kill 30 enemies with the Ripper - 15G/Bronze
- Tool Time - Kill 30 enemies with the Plasma Cutter - 15G/Bronze
- Pusher - Kill 30 enemies with the Force Gun - 15G/Bronze
- Live with the Hot Ones - Kill 30 enemies with the Flamethrower - 15G/Bronze
- Autofire - Kill 30 enemies with the Pulse Rifle - 15G/Bronze
- Eviscerator - Kill 30 enemies with the Line Gun - 15G/Bronze
Miscellaneous
- Pack Rat - Store 25 items in the safe - 10G/Bronze
- Story Teller - Collect 75 Logs - 20G/Bronze
- Legend Teller - Collect 150 Logs - 40G/Silver
- Merchant - Collect 8 Schematics - 5G/Bronze
- Marksman - Dismember 20 Limbs - 5G/Bronze
- Surgeon - Dismember 500 Limbs - 20G/Bronze
- Butcher - Dismember 1,000 Limbs - 40G/Silver
- Freeze - Use Stasis on 50 enemies - 10G/Bronze
- Brawler - Kill at least 30 enemies with a melee attack - 10G/Bronze
- Armstrong - Shoot 50 objects using Kinesis - 40G/Bronze
- Air Alert - Zero-G Jump over 100 times - 10G/Bronze
- Maxed Out - Upgrade all weapons and equipment - 75G/Gold
- Ragdoll Check - Force an enemy into a gravity panel 5 times - 5G/Bronze
- Big Spender - Spend 300,000 credits at the store - 10G/Bronze
- Crackshot - Achieve a perfect score in the shooting gallery - 5G/Bronze
- Z-Baller - Complete Level 6 in Zero-G Basketball - 5G/Bronze
- There's Always Peng - Find the Peng Treasure - 15G/Bronze
Secret Achievements
- Brute Force - Kill a Brute - 10G/Bronze
- Exterminator - Kill the Leviathan - 10G/Bronze
- Get Off My Ship - Kill The Slug boss - 10G/Bronze
- Mindless Prey - Kill the Hive Mind - 10G/Bronze
- Playing Catch - Catch a Brute or Leviathan Pod using Kinesis - 10G/Bronze
- Kickin' It - Escape from a Lurker's grab attack 10 times - 10G/Bronze
- Don't get cocky, kid - Survive the ADS cannon mission with over 50% shield strength remaining - 10G/Bronze
- Slugger - Kill The Slug boss with more than 50% shield strength remaining - 10G/Bronze
- Concordance Officer - Collect all Trophies - PS3 ONLY Platinum
