And if we're going to play this 'new built from the ground up' version after all this time, you best believe we'll be going for a 100% completion.

Dead Space day is almost upon us - after what feels like a lifetime of waiting, the Dead Space remake is set to hit our consoles on Friday 27th January, a full 15 years after the original.

And you know what that means - collecting every single trophy or achievement (depending on whether you play on Xbox or PlayStation).

Read on to find out all the trophies and achievements from the original 2008 release of Dead Space - we'll be updating this page once the remake is out if there are any changes to the list below.

Full list of trophies in Dead Space

Here are all of the achievements (XboxGamer Points/G) and trophies (PlayStation) that can be earned on the original Dead Space.

There are 48 in total (8 of them secret) and an additional Platinum Trophy for PlayStation players when all others are awarded.

Fortunately, the method for obtaining each one is the same in both versions of the game.

Character Completion Trophies

Dead On Arrival - Complete Chapter 1 on any difficulty setting - 20G/Bronze

Lab Rat - Complete Chapter 2 on any difficulty setting - 20G/Bronze

All Systems Go - Complete Chapter 3 on any difficulty setting - 20G/Bronze

Cannon Fodder - Complete Chapter 4 on any difficulty setting - 20G/Bronze

True Believer - Complete Chapter 5 on any difficulty setting - 20G/Bronze

Greenhouse Effect - Complete Chapter 6 on any difficulty setting - 20G/Bronze

S.O.S. - Complete Chapter 7 on any difficulty setting - 20G/Bronze

Strange Transmissions - Complete Chapter 8 on any difficulty setting - 20G/Bronze

Wreckage - Complete Chapter 9 on any difficulty setting - 20G/Bronze

Keeper of the Faith - Complete Chapter 10 on any difficulty setting - 20G/Bronze

Betrayed - Complete Chapter 11 on any difficulty setting - 20G/Bronze

Exodus - Complete Chapter 12 on any difficulty setting - 20G/Bronze

Survivor - Complete the game on any difficulty setting - 50G/Silver

Epic Tier 3 Engineer - Complete the game on the hardest difficulty setting - 150G/Gold

Weapon Achievements

Full Arsenal - Own every weapon in the game - 30G/Silver

One Gun - Beat the game using only the Plasma Cutter - 40G/Gold

Full Contact - Kill 30 enemies with the Contact Beam - 15G/Bronze

A Cut Above - Kill 30 enemies with the Ripper - 15G/Bronze

Tool Time - Kill 30 enemies with the Plasma Cutter - 15G/Bronze

Pusher - Kill 30 enemies with the Force Gun - 15G/Bronze

Live with the Hot Ones - Kill 30 enemies with the Flamethrower - 15G/Bronze

Autofire - Kill 30 enemies with the Pulse Rifle - 15G/Bronze

Eviscerator - Kill 30 enemies with the Line Gun - 15G/Bronze

Miscellaneous

Pack Rat - Store 25 items in the safe - 10G/Bronze

Story Teller - Collect 75 Logs - 20G/Bronze

Legend Teller - Collect 150 Logs - 40G/Silver

Merchant - Collect 8 Schematics - 5G/Bronze

Marksman - Dismember 20 Limbs - 5G/Bronze

Surgeon - Dismember 500 Limbs - 20G/Bronze

Butcher - Dismember 1,000 Limbs - 40G/Silver

Freeze - Use Stasis on 50 enemies - 10G/Bronze

Brawler - Kill at least 30 enemies with a melee attack - 10G/Bronze

Armstrong - Shoot 50 objects using Kinesis - 40G/Bronze

Air Alert - Zero-G Jump over 100 times - 10G/Bronze

Maxed Out - Upgrade all weapons and equipment - 75G/Gold

Ragdoll Check - Force an enemy into a gravity panel 5 times - 5G/Bronze

Big Spender - Spend 300,000 credits at the store - 10G/Bronze

Crackshot - Achieve a perfect score in the shooting gallery - 5G/Bronze

Z-Baller - Complete Level 6 in Zero-G Basketball - 5G/Bronze

There's Always Peng - Find the Peng Treasure - 15G/Bronze

Secret Achievements

Brute Force - Kill a Brute - 10G/Bronze

Exterminator - Kill the Leviathan - 10G/Bronze

Get Off My Ship - Kill The Slug boss - 10G/Bronze

Mindless Prey - Kill the Hive Mind - 10G/Bronze

Playing Catch - Catch a Brute or Leviathan Pod using Kinesis - 10G/Bronze

Kickin' It - Escape from a Lurker's grab attack 10 times - 10G/Bronze

Don't get cocky, kid - Survive the ADS cannon mission with over 50% shield strength remaining - 10G/Bronze

Slugger - Kill The Slug boss with more than 50% shield strength remaining - 10G/Bronze

Concordance Officer - Collect all Trophies - PS3 ONLY Platinum

