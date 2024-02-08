Being added as part of a mid-season update, we’re being treated to new Dark Aether Story content: Operation Deadbolt.

Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

In Operation Deadbolt, Strike Teams are tasked with confronting a new anomaly in the Exclusion Zone. Luckily, you’ll have Zombies expert Sergei Ravenov guiding your progress.

More like this

New Dark Aether Story content isn’t everything new that’s coming, either. There's also a ton of new stuff in MW3 Season 2 outside of Zombies mode.

Read on to find out what’s new in CoD MW3 Zombies Season 2 and have a perusal of the full list of patch notes.

What’s new in CoD MW3 Zombies Season 2?

The main new addition in CoD MW3 Zombies Season 2 is the new Dark Aether Story content. Operation Deadbolt brings with it a new storyline where you and your Strie Teams are tasked with confronting a new anomaly in the Exclusion Zone.

The new Second Rift makes sure you’ll be kept on your toes, too, as you attempt to tackle the biggest infested stronghold yet.

On top of all that, expect new challenges, schematics and prestige levels. Finally, prepare to take down a new Warlord: Keres – you’ll find her defending the Killhouse in the Orlov Military Base.

A lot of this will be added into the mode as part of mid-season updates. Check out the Call of Duty blog for more details.

February 2024 games

For now, though, the full list of CoD MW3 Zombies Season 2 patch notes is as follows (as per the official website):

NEW CONTENT COMING IN-SEASON

Check out the Call of Duty blog (linked above) for details on the new Story Mission, Dark Aether Rift, Schematics and more coming in-season during Season 2.

GAMEPLAY

Increased the drop chance for Ammo Pouches in the High Threat Zone.

Closed various exploits related to Tombstone Soda.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

WEAPONS

» Season 1 Weapons «

New Weapons introduced in Season 1 have been added to the loot pool and can be found in lockers, crates and the Mystery Box.

» Wonder Weapons «

Ray Gun

Damage has increased for both the base weapon and when Pack-a-Punched.

Base projectile speed has been increased (+60 per cent) with further increases when Pack-a-Punched (+110 per cent).

Reduced the damage the Ray Gun will deal to its owner. Players will now enter into a downed state in 8 shots.



The Scorcher

Decreased the time between pressing fire and the Scorcher charging up.

Direct impact Plasma damage has been increased (+333 per cent).

Lingering Plasma length and diameter now increases with each charge.

Lingering Plasma damage has been increased (+428 per cent).

Lingering Plasma duration has been adjusted. Lingering Plasma Damage duration for the initial charge has been decreased from 2 seconds to .5. Lingering Plasma Damage duration now increases by 1 second with each charge. Total duration is now longer by .5 seconds (at 4.5 seconds) with this change.



The V-R11

The V-R11 will now hit and deal damage to Aether Worms.

» SMGs «

HRM-9

Addressed an issue that prevented players from unlocking the HRM-9 via exfilling with the weapon in their inventory.

» Marksman Rifles «

Crossbow

Addressed an issue that prevented players from infilling with the Eros blueprint.

» Melee «

Dual Kodachis

Addressed an issue that prevented players from infilling with the Crysknife Blueprint in-game.

KILLSTREAKS

Juggernaut

Addressed an issue that prevented players from switching weapons after using a Juggernaut Killstreak.

Closed various duplication exploits with the Juggernaut Killstreak.

Closed an exploit that allowed players to carry more than two weapons via the Juggernaut Killstreak.

Closed an invulnerability exploit with the Juggernaut Killstreak.

CUSTOMISATION

Addressed an issue that prevented the Kawaii Endo Dismemberment Death Effect from appearing.

UI/UX

Addressed an issue that took players to the Modern Warfare Zombies main menu when attempting to preview a camo while the Stormender was equipped.

Removed some inactive UI prompts from the "Plea for Help Requested" screen.

STABILITY

Added various crash and stability fixes.

Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.