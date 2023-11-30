And this is all before the first online season, so we're sure the game still has many new things to offer over the next year.

One of our favourite maps will arrive soon, and we're expecting a few more weapons.

Speaking of which, the TAQ Eradicator LMG has recently been introduced to the available arsenal.

Wondering what challenges you'll need to complete in order to unlock it in CoD MW3? We've got you covered...

CoD MW3 TAQ Eradicator: How to unlock the LMG

The TAQ Eradicator is a light machine gun, so it's great for longer firefights of medium range.

To get hold of it in the Modern Warfare 3 remake, you'll need to complete a set of five weekly challenges in multiplayer, Zombies, or a combination of both of them.

These challenges must be from Week 4, which is the latest week of challenges offered by the game.

It's worth doing these challenges anyway, because you'll rack up XP in preparation for the first season, but unlocking the TAQ Eradicator in the process is a cheeky little bonus.

The challenges involve tasks like getting 15 Operator Headshot Kills with certain weapons, or 20 Operator Kills with a recommended weapon. In Zombies mode, one of the tasks is to kill a Warlord with a recommended weapon.

They're simple challenges that'll up your XP and get you a weapon... and they're just fun to do!

