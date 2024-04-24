If you’ve managed to unlock everything and try out everything it had to offer, then you’re clearly made of different stuff than us!

There’s no word yet from official channels about what we might get, though, so it’s been up to the leakers and speculators of the world to figure out what secrets Activision harbours.

The supposed date Season 3 Reloaded is dropping isn’t far off, however, so let’s get cracking on with it. Read on to see what may be coming as part of the mid-season refresh!

The mid-season Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded events are due to begin 5pm BST on 1st May 2024.

This is deduced by the fact that the "Classified" part of the battle pass unlocks at this time, and as such, it’s reasonable to assume that CoD MW3 Season 3 Reloaded will go live alongside it.

If any official word comes out sooner, we will update you with when and what we can expect from the next update - but until then, we will have to rely on some leaks, rumours and speculation which can be found just below.

What to expect from CoD MW3 Season 3 Reloaded - leaks and news

According to YouTuber Tridzo (whose video we have included above), we can expect many a familiar face to be arriving as Operators as part of CoD MW3 Season 3 Reloaded.

The headline act may be none other than Devin Booker, a basketballer who plays for the Phoenix Suns

We may also see TF141 mark their return decked out in their winter gear. These Operators could be Ghost, Gaz, Soap, Farah and Price.

That’s not all, however, as Tridzo believe we’ll be getting two new 6v6 Core maps: Checkpoint and Grime.

There will also be new content for CoD Zombies, but it remains to be seen if it all comes to pass.

Soon enough, we will have a better idea when an official announcement is made.

