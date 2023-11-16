Nor will they help you on the battlefield in the short MW3 campaign and its linear and open-ended missions, as you try to stop Vladimir Makarov – aided and hindered by the characters played by the MW3 cast.

The best MW3 weapons and mastering the tactical stance actually could help, though, so do check them out, as well as the new Zombies mode and the Mercenary Convoy.

You’ll want to look the part for the upcoming Warzone map, Urzikstan, when it arrives later this year.

But enough from us – read on to find out what the MW3 Monster Energy promo is, what rewards are included and how to get them!

What is the CoD MW3 Monster Energy promo?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Activision

The CoD MW3 Monster Energy promo is a collaboration between Activision and the edgy drinks company that sees players getting in-game rewards when they purchase cans of the caffeinated beverage.

There are multiple tiers of rewards, too, which we’ll explain in greater detail later.

You’ll need to look out for cans that feature black Monster Energy tabs, as these ones are the only eligible types.

Should there be more CoD MW3 Monster Energy promos in the future, or if they include more rewards for the most loyal taurine enjoyers, we’ll update the page.

What are the CoD MW3 Monster Energy rewards?

Monster Energy CoD MW3 promo. Activision, Monster Beverage Corporation

Below are the rewards you can unlock as part of the CoD MW3 Monster Energy promo in their sequential order.

Reward one – Inner Beast Weapon Blueprint and 15 minutes of 2XP

– Inner Beast Weapon Blueprint and 15 minutes of 2XP Reward two – The Beast Operator Skin and 15 minutes of 2XP

– The Beast Operator Skin and 15 minutes of 2XP Reward three – Caught in the Crosshairs Weapon Vinyl and 15 minutes of 2XP

– Caught in the Crosshairs Weapon Vinyl and 15 minutes of 2XP Reward four – Zero Chill Operator Skin and 15 minutes of 2XP

– Zero Chill Operator Skin and 15 minutes of 2XP Reward five – Future Season Content and 15 minutes of 2XP

– Future Season Content and 15 minutes of 2XP Reward six – Future Season Content and 15 minutes of 2XP

– Future Season Content and 15 minutes of 2XP Rewards seven and beyond – 15 minutes of 2XP

Below we’ll tell you how to unlock these beauties so keep reading!

How to get the CoD MW3 Monster Energy rewards

The eligible cans of Monster Energy drinks for the CoD MW3 Monster Energy promo. Activision, Monster Beverage Corporation

You need to buy a Monster Energy can of the following types:

Monster Energy x Call of Duty Original Green 500ml (black ringpull)

Monster Energy x Call of Duty Ultra White 500ml (black ringpull)

Monster Energy x Call of Duty Juiced Mango Loco 500ml (black ringpull)

Monster Energy Absolutely Zero 500ml (black ringpull)

Monster Energy Zero Sugar 500ml (black ringpull)

Monster Energy Ultra Fiesta 500ml (black ringpull)

Monster Energy Ultra Rosa 500ml (black ringpull)

Monster Energy Pipeline Punch 500ml (black ringpull)

When you open the ringpull, there should be a code underneath it, which you can redeem on the CoD MW3 x Monster rewards page.

Buying one can will unlock reward one, a second reward two and so on and so forth.

Past the sixth reward, you can keep buying cans to unlock the 15 minutes of double XP.

