Best of all, you don’t need to do anything to have access to the Modern Warfare 3 Double XP week. This means you don’t need to buy any supported drinks (like Monster Energy) or takeaways or anything to join in the fun.

Read on to find out when the CoD MW3 Double XP event is taking place, when its start time and end date/time is in the UK and how to get twice as many experience points as before.

When is the CoD MW3 Double XP event?

The next CoD MW3 Double XP event is scheduled to be live between 22nd November until Monday 27th November.

This means that you have nearly a week to earn plenty of extra XP while playing online. Perfect if you’ve been grinding to unlock that next must-have item.

Activision revealed the Double XP week on X (formerly known as Twitter), and good news - this is a full-fat Double XP week! Check out the tweet below for full details:

With Double Weapon XP, Double Player XP and Double Battle Pass XP all in play for the next few days, now’s the best time to hop online and play a few multiplayer matches.

What is the start and end time for CoD MW3 Double XP?

The CoD MW3 Double XP event start time in the UK is 6pm on 22nd November, it has been confirmed by Activision. In the USA, meanwhile, the start time for the Double XP week is 10am PT/1pm ET on 22nd November.

It hasn’t been officially confirmed when the CoD MW3 Double XP end time is in the UK, but we do know that its end date is Monday 27th November. If we were to guess an end time, we’d opt for 6pm here in the UK, which is the same as its start time - so seems as good a guess as any.

We’ll update this page with officially confirmed end timings for the Double XP week when they have been revealed.

How to get Double XP in CoD MW3

To get Double XP in CoD MW3 during an event, you simply need to play the online multiplayer modes.

Activision should detail in-game what mode(s) offer Double XP during an event and where that Double XP is applied. Outside of events, you can earn Double XP in a few different ways, including as Battle Pass Tiers.

You can earn CoD MW3 Double XP in the following ways:

During events

From Battle Pass Tiers

Promotional items

Completing the single-player campaign mode

By playing the game, you can earn Double XP Tokens, which you can cash in while you’re in the lobby waiting for a match online. Click the right stick and you should have access to the Double XP Tokens you have available to use.

Use a timed Token and the timer reduces in real-time, not time spent in matches. If you only manage one round online within half an hour, that’s all you’ll earn double experience points from.

