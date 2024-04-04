There’s a lot to get through in the battle pass rewards, including new operators, weapons, skins, and much, much more.

Yes, this includes Snoop Dogg II.

Keep reading to find out everything there is to know about the CoD MW3 Season 3 battle pass including when its end date is and what’s included.

If you’re undecided on picking up this Season’s battle pass or you’re not sure whether to go for BlackCell or not, this is the place to be.

When does the CoD MW3 Season 3 battle pass end?

CoD MW3.

Activision is yet to confirm the CoD MW3 Season 3 battle pass end date, but we’d make an educated guess that it will come to an end on or around the end of May 2024.

This is based on Season 2, which lasted just under two months. Don’t be surprised if it lasts a little longer or comes to an end before this, though, as the end of May as an end date is pure speculation on our part.

We’ll update this page when Activision officially reveals the MW3 Season 3 battle pass end date.

What’s in the CoD MW3 Season 3 battle pass?

CoD MW3.

The CoD MW3 Season 3 battle pass includes new weapons, weapon blueprints, new operators, new skins, and much, much more across its hefty number of rewards.

If you’d like to see all the rewards in action, it’s worth checking out this super useful YouTube video by Inkslasher, which goes through each reward tier and shows you what everything looks like:

If you’d rather read through a written list, we’ve got you covered. We’ve separated the full and BlackCell battle pass rewards to make things easier to digest (you’ll find free rewards listed in brackets within the full battle pass section). You’re welcome.

All information courtesy of the official CoD blog.

Full list of CoD MW3 Season 3 full battle pass rewards

Instant unlocks when you purchase the full battle pass: Snoop Dogg II Operator Makarov Dominus Operator skin Tactical Pet: D-O-Double-G Finishing Move Hope Breaker Bas-B Battle Rifle Weapon Blueprint 10 per cent battle pass XP boost

Sector 1: 45 Minutes Double Weapon XP Token (free) 2 x Raw Aetherium Crystal Slayer Weapon Sticker Snoop Dogg Decal Steely Gaze Lockwood 300 Shotgun Weapon Blueprint

Sector 2: One-Eyed Samurai Emblem (free) Koi Maneuver TYR Handgun Weapon Blueprint Treasures Untold Decal 1 Hour Double XP Token Swagger Akuma Operator Skin

Sector 3: All For One Decal (free) One is None Emblem Back At It Calling Card Splitting Hairs Charm Knight’s Errand Soulrender Melee Weapon Blueprint

Sector 4: Dead Men Walking Weapon Sticker 30 Minutes Double Battle Pass XP Token Victor’s Helm Charm Brought Backup Decal MORS Sniper Rifle (free)

Sector 5: 100 CoD Points (free) 30 Minutes Double XP Token Sworn Blade Taq Eradicator Light Machine Gun Weapon Blueprint Jolly Rodgers Calling Card Ripper Corsair Operator skin

Sector 6: Magnetic Impulse SOA Subverter Battle Rifle Weapon Blueprint (free) 1 Hour Double XP Token The One You Hide Decal 100 CoD Points Sidearm Swap Operator Finishing Move

Sector 7: 30 Minutes Double XP Token (free) 30 Minutes Double Weapon XP Token Fugitive Lockwood 680 Shotgun Weapon Blueprint 100 CoD Points Doc Cardinal Operator skin

Sector 8: Pull This For Me? Weapon Sticker 15 Minutes Double Battle Pass XP Token Bullets to Spare Charm Night Vision Decal FJX Horus Submachine Gun (free)

Sector 9: No “I” in Team Calling Card (free) Planned Expiry SP-R 208 Marksman Rifle Weapon Blueprint Whatever it Takes Emblem Shatter Blast Ammo Mod for Zombies Veil Breaker BAS-B Battle Rifle Weapon Blueprint

Sector 10: 30 Minutes Double Weapon XP Token (free) Bladed Praise DG-58 LSW Light Machine Gun Weapon Blueprint 100 CoD Points Speed Cola Can for Zombies Riptide Scalpel Operator skin

Sector 11: Radio Chatter Charm (free) Rain or Shine Emblem 45 Minutes Double XP Token 20/20 Calling Card Blade Eater TAQ Evolvere Light Machine Gun Weapon Blueprint

Sector 12: 30 Minutes Double XP Token (free) Night’s End Emblem Pocket Knife Charm Slick Dispatch Holger 556 Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint 200 CoD Points

Sector 13: In the Red Calling Card (free) Grim Renewal SVA 545 Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint Interrogation Department Weapon Sticker 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token Banshee Operator

Sector 14: 30 Minutes Double Weapon XP Token (free) Live Line HRM-9 Submachine Gun Weapon Blueprint Airborne Emblem 100 CoD Points Sealed Fate KATT-AMR Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprint

Sector 15: Do Not Handle Charm (free) Staying Frosty Calling Card 30 Minutes Double Weapon XP Token Konni Coup Hatchback Vehicle Skin Gladiator Melee Weapon

Sector 16: Laureled Emblem (free) 45 Minutes Double XP Token Walking Contradiction BP50 Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint Halves of a Whole Decal Corso Cask Operator skin

Sector 17: Legendary Aether Tool for Zombies (free) First Round’s On Me Charm Eyes Up Calling Card 100 CoD Points Situational Hazard MORS Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprint

Sector 18: Don’t Be Koi Pulemyot 762 Light Machine Gun Weapon Blueprint (free) Heads and Snakes Emblem Girls Night Out Calling Card Fire and Brimstone Weapon Sticker Byline Saboteur Operator skin

Sector 19: Grim Chances Weapon Sticker (free) Battle Senses Decal 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token Ray Guncase for Zombies 200 CoD Points

Sector 20: 100 CoD Points (free) Cranial Structure Weapon Sticker Die! Die! Die! Charm Two Heads Are Better Than One Calling Card Gleaned Slash FJX Horus Submachine Gun Weapon Blueprint

Final Sector (complete the full MW3 Season 3 battle pass to claim): 300 CoD Points Scoped and Loaded Emblem Fated MTZ-762 Battle Rifle Weapon Blueprint Hush Operator Makarov Fenrir Operator skin



Full list of CoD MW3 Season 3 BlackCell rewards

Aggressive Action equipment skin

Double Barrel Disrespect Operator Finishing Move

1,100 CoD Points

All That Glitters BlackCell BAS-B Battle Rifle Weapon Blueprint

Stasis BlackCell Operator

20 tier skips

Additional 17 unique BlackCell rewards: Snoop Dawg BlackCell Operator skin Makarov Dominus BlackCell Operator skin Steely Gaze BlackCell Lockwood 300 Shotgun Weapon Blueprint Swagger Akuma BlackCell Operator skin Ripper Corsair BlackCell Operator skin Doc Cardinal BlackCell Operator skin Shaped Fate BlackCell WSP-9 Submachine Gun Weapon Blueprint Riptide Scalpel BlackCell Operator skin Blade Eater BlackCell TAQ Evolvere Light Machine Gun Weapon Blueprint Banshee BlackCell Operator Sealed Fate BlackCell KATT-AMR Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprint Corso Cask BlackCell Operator skin Situational Hazard BlackCell MORS Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprint Byline Saboteur BlackCell Operator skin Gleaned Slash BlackCell FJX Horus Submachine Gun Weapon Blueprint Makarov Fenrir BlackCell Operator skin Hush BlackCell Operator

Exclusive Operator bundle

