This new season of content in the smartphone version of Call of Duty has been titled 'To the Skies', with jet planes and anti-aircraft guns due to play a big part.

Activision has announced CoD Mobile season 6, and fans will be pleased to hear that its release date and launch time are not that far off.

There will also be a new CoD Mobile map, the multiplayer Favela environment, arriving in the game when the season launches. It might feel familiar to longterm fans.

So, when does all this exciting stuff go down, and what else do you need to know about it? Check out our handy primer on CoD Mobile season 6 right here.

CoD Mobile season 6 release date

The CoD Mobile season 6 release date is Wednesday 29th June 2022.

This new phone-friendly season, along with the recently launched Warzone season 4, should tide Call of Duty fans over nicely until the launch of Modern Warfare 2 later in the year.

CoD Mobile season 6 launch time

For fans in the USA, CoD Mobile season 6 will start at 5pm PT on 29th June.

Here in the UK, this means that CoD Mobile season 6 will begin at 1am BST in the early hours of 30th June. That's when British fans will be able to check out the new content, if they're not fast asleep already.

CoD Mobile season 6 patch notes

Activision has already posted a lengthy page of CoD Mobile season 6 details on the official Call of Duty website, effectively giving us an early look at the update's patch notes.

You can read the big CoD blog for yourself if you want to imbibe every possible morsel of information, or you could peruse our quick summary here instead.

New multiplayer map: Favela, based on the Call of Duty: Ghosts map of the same name, will arrive.

New battle pass: Lots of new unlocks on the free path (including the KSP 45 SMG) and the paid path (including blueprints for the Man-O-War, Chicom, JAK-12 and Locus).

The Jackal: New jet planes will be playable in Battle Royale, boasting missiles, decoys and gatling guns. There will Anti Air Guns to counter them with.

Fueled Up event: Players can complete daily tasks in exchange for upgrade tokens.

Summer Sale: Discounts in the store from 3rd July to 24th July.

Seasonal Challenges: Players can earn up to 30,000 Battle XP across the season.

Store update: Alias Roboticist joins the legendary character draw, and the store gets a new automatic Pistol, Alias’s Wrench, and a Tank Skin.

And that's your lot! As and when more big CoD news breaks, we'll be sure to let you know.

