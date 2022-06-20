This fourth season of Pacific Caldera crossover content between Warzone and Vanguard has been given the title Mercenaries of Fortune, and the developers have promised that it will bring "new challenges and opportunities for Operators".

Warzone season 4 is very nearly here, meaning that it's going to be a busy week for Call of Duty fans who like to keep up with the latest developments.

You'll apparently be able to "deploy to a brand-new Warzone map in Fortune’s Keep, fight on a battleship in the Vanguard Multiplayer map USS Texas 1945, and wade through the swamps of Shi No Numa in the return of classic round-based Zombies."

So, when does Warzone season 4 start and what else do you need to know about it? Keep on reading for the patch notes and key details!

Warzone season 4 release date

The Warzone season 4 release date is Wednesday 22nd June 2022. The update will ring the changes in the free Call of Duty game.

This should tide us over nicely until the arrival of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which is due later in the year. It's not exactly a quiet time for CoD fans!

When does Warzone season 4 start?

The Warzone season 4 start time will be 9am PT. Here in the UK, that means the update will drop at 5pm BST on 22nd June.

The night before, at 5pm BST on 21st June, the update for Vanguard will arrive - you should be able to download it and get started with the new content, so long as you've already paid for the Vanguard base game.

Latest deals

Patch notes: What do we know about Warzone season 4?

Activision has shared a massive document of Warzone patch notes on the official Call of Duty website, and you can click that link if you fancy spending a few minutes reading the whole thing.

If you're a bit more pressed for time, these are the key Warzone changes from the patch notes that you need to know about:

New Warzone map: Fortune's Keep launches as a new Resurgence battle royale map (Caldera and Rebirth Island both still available)

Fortune's Keep launches as a new Resurgence battle royale map (Caldera and Rebirth Island both still available) Caldera map updates: Changes include the return of Storage Town and the addition of Micro POIs

Changes include the return of Storage Town and the addition of Micro POIs New modes: Fortune's Keep Resurgence, Golden Plunder, Rebirth of the Dead, Titanium Trials: Endurance

Fortune's Keep Resurgence, Golden Plunder, Rebirth of the Dead, Titanium Trials: Endurance New features: Armoured SUV, Portable Redeploy, ATMs, Black Market Run, EMP Grenade, Crash Extraction

Meanwhile, in Vanguard, these are the changes to look out for:

New maps: USS Texas 1945 arrives at launch, Desolation coming later in the season

USS Texas 1945 arrives at launch, Desolation coming later in the season Shi No Numa : Round-based zombies mode with new quest, narrative and story intel

: Round-based zombies mode with new quest, narrative and story intel New operators: Carver Butcher, Callum Hendry, Ikenna Olowe

Carver Butcher, Callum Hendry, Ikenna Olowe New weapons: Marco 5, UGM-8, Push Dagger, Vargo-S

Marco 5, UGM-8, Push Dagger, Vargo-S New bundles: Horseman of the Apocalypse (Famine Ultra Skin), Rohanium Glow Reactive Mastercraft, Violet Stealth Pro Pack

