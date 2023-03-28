A new season means a new battle pass and other new content to enjoy. Expect your regular dose of new operator skins, weapon blueprints, calling cards, and COD Points in the new battle pass.

The new Call of Duty Mobile season is set to begin soon, with the season 3 release date hitting this week. Apt for a season called Rush to be out so soon.

That’ll all be there to unlock with a new multiplayer map: Rush, to play and level up your free or premium pass on.

Read on below to find out everything there is to know about the CoD Mobile season 3 release date, including its launch time and list of patch notes. You can check out a couple of trailers at the end of the page, too.

The CoD Mobile season 3 release date in the UK is Thursday 30th March 2023, the developers have confirmed. On the other side of the pond, the update will drop on Wednesday 29th March in the US.

That’s right, the new season of Call of Duty Mobile launches tomorrow! When exactly does it launch here in the UK, though? Read on to find out.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What time does CoD Mobile season 3 start?

The CoD Mobile season 3 start time in the UK should be 1am GMT on Thursday 30th March. It's 5pm PT in the US on 29th March.

We say 'should be' as schedules can and do change based on unexpected extensions to server maintenance downtime.

Patching in a new season takes a lot of work and this new Rush season is no smaller than the rest. Read on for a list of the major changes and additions being made alongside the Call of Duty Mobile season 3 update.

What's in the patch notes for CoD Mobile season 3?

The patch notes for CoD Mobile season 3 divulge details on the new free and premium battle pass tiers, a new map, events, and more.

As per the official Call of Duty website, the new battle pass features "new Operator Skins, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, and additional COD Points to spend on your next Premium Pass or Store purchase".

The free tiers include a new Wheelson Scorestreak (unlocks at Tier 14), in which you "deploy a remote-controlled drone equipped with an automatic grenade launcher". Sounds fun. At Tier 21, you'll unlock the HDR Sniper Rifle, and scattered throughout the free offering you’ll find new camos, weapon blueprints, and the "Cordite – Swirly at Tier 50".

The premium battle pass, meanwhile, includes new operator skins, neon-themed weapons, and much, much more. You can check out the battle pass trailer below and see the image above for what’s included in the premium battle pass.

More like this

Perhaps the major new addition to CoD Mobile thanks to the season 3 update is the new map: Rush. This new multiplayer map is a "commercial paintball facility specialising in the game's high-speed competitive variant where teams must navigate around inflatable barriers and other obstacles in their hunt for the opposition".

Other new additions include the singleplayer map Training mode in which you can load up a map to try out alone. Perfect for mastering maps without those pesky enemy players (you can play against bots if you wish). The Safe House is your new player profile where you can display your favourite "Operator, Weapon, and Vehicle Skins to visiting players, as well as your recent achievements and other profile info".

Finally, new events are on the way as part of season 3. Battle Royale mode is adding destructible Easter eggs, which you can destroy to earn rewards. You can also "earn tokens from eliminated enemies that can be donated to Easter-themed NPCs for items".

Other Easter-related challenges are taking place, too. Egg Hunter: Into the Fray: "earn Egg Hunter Tokens for competing in Ranked Play". Egg Hunter: Match Challenge: "awards Egg Hunter Tokens for your performance in Prop Hunt". You can spend earned tokens in the Egg Hunter Market, on items "such as the Epic Chopper – Dark Matter Weapon Blueprint".

For more on other incoming events, including the Chromatic Fest, and Mythic Weapon Draw information – and for more detailed information on everything above, it’s worth checking out the official CoD Mobile blog post.

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.