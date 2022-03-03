While we wait for the next big DLC to hit — Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok is set to launch next week — this book can definitely keep us entertained, especially since it's filled to the brim with stunning artwork.

The world of Assassin's Creed is a vast one now and aside from the AAA games, we have had smaller titles, books, movies, and a TV show is on the way as well. But we certainly weren't expecting to report on Where's Wally-style book in the Assassin's Creed universe!

In a similar style to Where's Wally (or Waldo, depending on where you are), Assassin's Creed: Where's the Assassin takes us through the ages of the Creed and tasks the reader with finding the iconic assassins in a series of highly detailed images. Isn't hunting for a talented killer more interesting than finding a bloke in a hat, anyway?

All the big hitters from the AC franchise are included in these artworks, which were created by Arancia Studio, and so are smaller games from the series such as the platforming-focused Assassin's Creed Chronicles series.

And we truly mean it when we say how gorgeous the artwork is. Take the hunt for familiar characters out and this is still worthy of a purchase by those who love all things Creed. Seeing some iconic locations from the games recreated so lovingly is something we are delighted to see.

Although you could order the book for yourself right now from Amazon or Waterstones or wherever you get your books, we've got a little treat to test your eyes right now — publisher Titan Books has shared some of the pages exclusively with RadioTimes.com, so you'd better get hunting!

Note: You might want to right-click on the images, or hold down on them on mobile, and then open them in new tabs in order to see them in a bigger size. Otherwise you really would be looking for a while.

Exclusive images from Assassin's Creed: Where's the Assassin

The first of four pictures we have to show you takes place during the Ezio era and the man himself, alongside some other notable figures from Assassin's Creed 2, are dotted around to be found.

As with all of these, what you are looking for is detailed just under the location name in the corner of the image.

We stick with Ezio again for the second picture - he did have three games, after all! We're in Venice for the image below, where Ezio spent time during the events of Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood.

How long will it take you to find him and everything else this time?

It is not just the AAA Assassin's Creed games getting some love here! There is some stunning artwork to check out from the Assassin's Creed Chronicles games too - including this one from Nan'an, China.

Can you find the assassin Shao Jun in the image below, along with all the other secrets that are hidden around the artwork?

Often overlooked but not in this case, Shay Cormac and several others from Assassin's Creed: Rogue take the spotlight in their own page, which you can check out below!

We found the dastardly Hatham Kenway pretty quickly in this one, but how will you do?

That's your lot for now. If you enjoyed admiring the artwork and seeking out iconic assassins in the images above, there's plenty more where that came from in the full book.

Assassin's Creed: Where's the Assassin is out now, published by Titan Books and illustrated by Arancia Studio. You could buy it from Amazon, Waterstones or many other book stores. And if you do pick it up, have fun!

