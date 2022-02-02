The last DLC we got was a crossover between the heroes of Valhalla and Odyssey - the latter game got some surprise free DLC too - but this one moves away from the Creed of it all and instead delves deep into Norse mythology.

The gift that is Assassin's Creed: Valhalla keeps on giving with yet more DLC on the way - and the impending Dawn of Ragnarök release date looks like it could end up delivering the best post-launch content the Viking epic has seen to date.

But what is Dawn of Ragnarök about, and when do we get to play it? Here is all we know so far.

When is the Assassin's Creed Dawn of Ragnarök release date?

The Assassin's Creed: Dawn of Ragnarok release date is Thursday 10th March 2022. That's when this next big batch of Assassin's Creed: Valhalla DLC will launch into the world to entertain us.

Assassin's Creed Dawn of Ragnarök story

As the synopsis puts it: "Faced with visions of a new threat, Eivor must embrace their destiny as Odin and enter the mythical dwarven realm of Svartalfheim, a beautiful but hostile world under invasion."

The official description of the DLC adds: "From underground forges to soaring golden peaks, immerse yourself in a vast, perilous new world of Norse mythology as you embrace your fate as a Norse god."

Assassin's Creed Dawn of Ragnarök gameplay

That's the story, but what about the gameplay? We'll have more to share on that front soon, but there is still some information out there on what to expect.

Enemies you can look forward to fighting will vary greatly and as well as some old returnees - hello, Jotnar frost giants - there will be new additions such as the Muspels who also go by the imposing name of Fire Giants.

The dwarven realm of Svartalfheim will be a large focus for the game and it will be thanks to the dwarves that certain powers will be granted to us. One of those is said to be a power that will allow you to fly which is all we need to hear to get invested.

So, based on what we know so far, Assassin's Creed Dawn of Ragnarök is set to be a very different experience from the one that we have seen in the main campaign of Valhalla or the DLC we have had since.

Assassin's Creed Dawn of Ragnarök Achievements/Trophies list

Thanks to the fine people at True Achievements, we know what we will be ticking off when it comes to Dawn of Ragnarök. We've marked down what score you will get for Xbox achievements, and what the trophy value should be for PlayStation players.

Over the Hills - Complete all territories of Svartalfheim (Dawn of Ragnarök) (40/Silver)

Complete all territories of Svartalfheim (Dawn of Ragnarök) (40/Silver) Ashes of Svartalfheim - Complete the Dawn of Ragnarök campaign (Dawn of Ragnarök) (40/Silver)

- Complete the Dawn of Ragnarök campaign (Dawn of Ragnarök) (40/Silver) Secret Achievement - Continue playing to unlock this achievement. (40/Silver)

- Continue playing to unlock this achievement. (40/Silver) Secret Achievement - Continue playing to unlock this achievement. (40/Silver)

- Continue playing to unlock this achievement. (40/Silver) It's All in the Wrist - Kill 30 enemies with an Atgeir (Dawn of Ragnarök) (30/Bronze)

Kill 30 enemies with an Atgeir (Dawn of Ragnarök) (30/Bronze) Aesir Spelunker - Discover all Shelters (Dawn of Ragnarök) (20/Bronze)

- Discover all Shelters (Dawn of Ragnarök) (20/Bronze) Secret Achievement - Continue playing to unlock this achievement. (20/Bronze)

- Continue playing to unlock this achievement. (20/Bronze) See No Evil - Teleport-Assassinate two enemies and fly away without being detected (Dawn of Ragnarök) (20/Bronze)

- Teleport-Assassinate two enemies and fly away without being detected (Dawn of Ragnarök) (20/Bronze) Flying Fortress - Reach a Muspelheim Monolith (Dawn of Ragnarök) (10/Bronze)

This all seems fairly straightforward so it should be fairly simple to tick these off as you play.

Is there a trailer for Assassin's Creed Dawn of Ragnarök?

Experience Odin's might with this epic cinematic Assassin's Creed Dawn of Ragnarök trailer. Check it out below while we wait for the Dawn of Ragnarök release date on 10th March.

