Per the game's official website , fans can expect to "break free from the ties that bind with the return of Flashpoint, new cosmetics, and more in the Unshackled Event".

Apex Legends is getting a load of new content with its Unshackled event. But when exactly does it kick off and what should fans expect from it?

That's right, folks. One of the key features of Unshackled is the return of the Flashpoint limited-time mode (LTM), which will apparently allow players to "experience Olympus like never before". That should certainly tide us over nicely while we wait for Apex Legends Mobile.

Keep on reading and we'll tell you everything else you need to know about the Apex Legends event that's starting very soon!

When is the Apex Legends Unshackled event?

The Apex Legends Unshackled event will start on Tuesday 19th April 2022.

Although the developers from Respawn do not seem to have formally announced a start time for Unshackled, various fan websites are predicting that this Apex Legends event will kick off at around 6pm BST this evening.

Respawn has stated that the Unshackled event will end on 3rd May, so you won't want to wait too long before you jump in and try out the new content.

What's in the Apex Legends Unshackled event?

There are a number of key features for fans to look out for in the Apex Legends event, Unshackled, and they are:

Flashpoint LTM - the popular mode returns, with healing items removed and 'flashpoint' healing areas added to the Olympus map instead

- the popular mode returns, with healing items removed and 'flashpoint' healing areas added to the Olympus map instead Unshackled cosmetics - 40 cosmetic items are added to the game. They can be bought through packs or unlocked in the game.

- 40 cosmetic items are added to the game. They can be bought through packs or unlocked in the game. Flash Events - two weekly challenge tracks will be available, with each of them offering ways to unlock Unshackled cosmetics.

The first Flash Event will run from 19th April to 26th April, allowing players to unlock rewards including a Unique Badge, an Epic Charm, an Epic Re-45 skin and an Epic Seer Skin.

The second Flash Event will run from 26th April to 3rd May, and its rewards will include a Unique Badge, a Rare Apex Pack, an Epic Boxing Nessie Holospray and an Unshackled Pack.

To help you find all of this new content, Respawn will be updating the Thematic Tab on the game's main menu to highlight the Unshackled event. So, from the evening of 19th April onwards, that's where you'll want to head for all the new stuff. Enjoy!

And if you haven't seen it already, the Apex Legends Unshackled event trailer is embedded below.

