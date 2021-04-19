Apex Legends Mobile announced: Release date, crossplay and questions answered

Respawn Entertainment has announced Apex Legends Mobile, a phone-friendly version of the popular battle royale game.

Apex Legends Game Director Chad Grenier said in a blog post, “Beginning later this month, we’re kicking off the first regional beta tests for Apex Legends Mobile. This is a huge moment for our team. Two years ago we changed the landscape of the battle royale genre, and now we’re aiming to do it again on mobile.”

The mobile version of the game is described as being “specially designed for touchscreens, with streamlined controls and thoughtful optimisations that result in the most advanced battle royale combat available on a phone.” Excellent.

Grenier promises, “It’s a new version of Apex Legends, but it’s true to the original.” Read on for all the essential details…

When is the Apex Legends Mobile release date?

Respawn explained on its FAQ section of the blog, “We’ll be steadily rolling out Apex Legends Mobile around the world in a series of tests. To start with, we’ll do a series of smaller closed beta tests in India and the Philippines. The first of these begins Spring 2021, and will only be available on Android devices.”

More regions will follow at a later date, as will iOS support for iPhone users. As and when we get some firm dates, we’ll be sure to update this page and let you know. We’re still waiting on an Apex Legends Mobile trailer, too.

Does Apex Legends Mobile feature crossplay with the other versions?

Respawn has opted against crossplay in this instance, announcing on its FAQ page, “Because Apex Legends Mobile is being built specially for mobile, it won’t feature cross-play with the console or PC versions of Apex Legends.” So mobile players will be playing against other mobile players, rather than intermingling with gamers on other platforms.

Respawn is also keen to stress that “the best is yet to come for PC and console players”, with a lot of new content on the way, including “one of the biggest updates we’ve ever shipped for Apex Legends”. More on that as we have it!

Is Apex Legends Mobile free to play?

Also on that handy FAQ page, Respawn stressed that Apex Legends Mobile will indeed be free to play, and it will not include paid items that grant you a gameplay advantage. There will be Battle Passes, cosmetics and other things you can buy, though, some of which will be exclusive to this new mobile version of the game.

