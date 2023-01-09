Now that there are more than 1,000 Pokémon following the release of Scarlet and Violet, there are more than 40 dog and canine-like monsters to collect. If you’re more of a cat person, we’ve also got a list of all the cat Pokémon you can catch.

Dogs are the best. You know it, we know it, heck, even your cat knows it. Thankfully, the Pokémon games are full of the best boys and girls, with there now being a long list of dog Pokémon available to catch, train, and collect.

Read on to discover the names and types of all of the dog Pokémon that have now appeared in the long-running RPG series. With some being left out of the list due to the subjectiveness of their design, this is the most complete list of canine Pokémon to collect and add to your team.

All dog Pokémon listed

While it can be tricky to pin down a lot of Pokémon and what real-life animal they’re based on, dogs and dog-like ‘Mon are easier to spot. Below you’ll find the complete list of dog and canine-like Pokémon in the series to date. Yes, foxes count. Sorry, Type: Null and Silvally, you’re just too strange to go in this list.

Without further ado, here’s the complete list of dog/canine Pokémon in order of newest to oldest (national Pokédex):

Fidough - Fairy

- Fairy Dachsbun - Fairy

- Fairy Maschiff - Dark

- Dark Mabosstiff - Dark

- Dark Greavard - Ghost

- Ghost Houndstone - Ghost

- Ghost Zacian - Fairy/Steel

- Fairy/Steel Zamazenta - Fighting/Steel

- Fighting/Steel Yamper - Electric

- Electric Boltund - Electric

- Electric Nickit - Dark

- Dark Thievul - Dark

- Dark Rockruff - Rock

- Rock Lycanroc - Rock

- Rock Zygarde 10% Forme - Dragon/Ground

- Dragon/Ground Furfrou - Normal

- Normal Fennekin - Fire

- Fire Braixen - Fire

- Fire Delphox - Fire/Psychic

- Fire/Psychic Zorua - Dark (or Normal/Ghost in Hisuian Form)

- Dark (or Normal/Ghost in Hisuian Form) Zoroark - Dark (or Normal/Ghost in Hisuian Form)

- Dark (or Normal/Ghost in Hisuian Form) Lillipup - Normal

- Normal Herdier - Normal

- Normal Stoutland - Normal

- Normal Shaymin Sky Forme - Grass/Flying

- Grass/Flying Riolu - Fighting

- Fighting Lucario - Fighting/Steel

- Fighting/Steel Electrike - Electric

- Electric Manectric - Electric

- Electric Poochyena - Dark

- Dark Mightyena - Dark

- Dark Entei - Fire

- Fire Smeargle - Normal

- Normal Houndour - Dark/Fire

- Dark/Fire Houndoom - Dark/Fire

- Dark/Fire Snubbull - Fairy

- Fairy Granbull - Fairy

- Fairy Growlithe - Fire (Fire/Rock in Hisuian Form)

- Fire (Fire/Rock in Hisuian Form) Arcanine - Fire (Fire/Rock in Hisuian Form)

- Fire (Fire/Rock in Hisuian Form) Vulpix - Fire (Ice in Alolan Form)

- Fire (Ice in Alolan Form) Ninetales - Fire (Ice/Fairy in Alolan Form)

That’s all of the dog Pokémon and our best guesses as what ones are dog-like. As with any list like this, a lot of it is subjective, with the games not too clear on exactly what Pokémon is a dog and what isn’t.

Eevee and its evolutions could have been on the list, for example, but it’s not quite clear if they are dogs, cats, or something else. Suicune and Raikou, too, could be a cat or dog.

