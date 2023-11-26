Cyber Monday starts tomorrow (27th of November) but gaming chair specialist Secretlab has already started its sales event. Dozens of its gaming chairs are on sale and we've rounded up the best of these deals on our favourite chairs below.

Secretlab Titan 2020

What's the deal: For Cyber Monday, Secretlab has slashed the price of this chair from £764 to £564.

Why we chose it: We chose the Secretlab Titan 2020 as it is one of Secret Lab's most popular chair designs and is renowned for its world-class comfort, ergonomic design, and durability. The chair is equipped with features like memory foam, adjustable lumbar support, full-metal 4D armrests, and even comes with a cooling gel fitted pillow.

Secretlab Titan Evo Dark Knight

What's the deal: Secretlab has reduced the price of this chair from £519 to £489.

Why we chose it: We chose this gaming chair for comic fans as it has a customised Batman design. You can also choose to modify the chair's colour if black isn't taking your fancy. The chair is equipped with innovative features such as a 4-way lumbar support system, a magnetic memory foam head pillow, and soft armrest tops.

Secretlab OMEGA 2020

What's the deal: For Cyber Monday, Secretlab has reduced the price of this chair from £394 to £364.

Why we chose it: We chose this chair as it is one of the cheaper gaming chairs out of Secretlab's offerings. Despite being lower in price your comfort isn't compromised as it promises to keep you upright and relaxed during gaming sessions of any length. It has been praised for its durability and is certainly made to last with a pillow also coming with the chair as a nice add-on.

Secretlab Titan Evo Plush Pink

What's the deal: This Secretlab Titan Evo Plus Pink has been reduced from £499 to £469.

Why we chose it: This is a great chair for those looking to add a bit of colour to their gaming set-up. The stand-out pink can help liven up your gaming area and as well as looking good it also promises to keep you comfortable whilst you game. To support you during gaming the chair offers a 4-way lumbar support system, a magnetic memory foam head pillow, and soft armrest tops.

Secretlab Titan Evo Fortnite

What's the deal: For Cyber Monday, this Fortnite chair has been reduced from £519 to £489.

Why we chose it: We chose this chair for Fortnite lovers (obviously). This themed Secretlab Titan Evo is perfect for Fortnite fans of all ages and on the back of the chair is a printed picture of the Battle Bus arriving in the arena. It has all the features of other Titan Evo chairs, a 4-way lumbar support system, a magnetic memory foam head pillow, and a soft armrest top, as well as a unique design that would complement any gaming set-up.

More gaming chair Black Friday and early Cyber Monday deals

It's not just Secretlab who has cut prices on its gaming chairs, here are some of the best deals we've seen from other retailers:

Andaseat Phantom 3 Series Gaming Chair

What's the deal: This Andaseat gaming chair has been reduced from £280 to £199, so you save £81.

Why we chose it: This gaming chair was chosen because of its adjustability, making it great for gamers who like to switch up the way they are seated. It has adjustable height, arms, and back and is able to recline 160°. It boasts comfortable padding as well as a premium leatherette covering and is made with your posture in mind to support your spine's natural position.

X Rocker Adrenaline V3 2.1 Bluetooth Audio Gaming Chair

What's the deal: You can get this chair for half price with it being cut from £189.99 to £94.99.

Why we chose it: This chair was chosen for its audio system and immersive features. It has a sound system placed in the headrest and works via Bluetooth to connect to your gaming system. As well as a surround sound feel it also has sound-reactive vibration technology so whether you're shooting, scoring, or creating, you can feel the game as well as play it.

To make sure you don't miss out on more savings, take a look at our when does Black Friday end guide and we compare Black Friday vs Cyber Monday.