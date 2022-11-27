What was a 24-hour shopping event has seemingly started early this year, as we're seeing plenty of Cyber Monday deals from the likes of eBay, O2, and Boots, as well as discounts on mattresses, dehumidifiers, gaming chairs, and Dyson hair dryer alternatives, as well as the Dyson real deals.

You’ve just gotten over the wonderful madness of Black Friday and another sale comes your way: Cyber Monday.

This is your last chance to bag yourself a bargain until the Boxing Day sales. So if you have some Christmas shopping to pack in or you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to make a big purchase, now is the perfect chance to shop.

But what is Cyber Monday, and where did it come from? Like Black Friday, Cyber Monday first became popular in America, but unlike Black Friday, Cyber Monday is a relatively new event.

Black Friday marks the beginning of the Christmas shopping season for many Americans as it's traditionally the day after Thanksgiving — now that their bellies are full of turkey and they've enjoyed spending time with their families, it's now time to go out and buy presents for them. This has been the tradition since 1952.

Cyber Monday, on the other hand, is the Monday after Thanksgiving and was coined in 2005. In 2009, it was reported by The Guardian that Cyber Monday was the busiest internet shopping day of the year, and looking at the deals we've already seen, we're not surprised!

Whereas Black Friday often promotes more practical, big purchases like kitchen appliances and tech, Cyber Monday has sales on predominantly beauty, clothing, and gifts. (We've already seen a better-than-half-price Yankee Candle gift set from Boots).

Let's take a look at the best early Cyber Monday sales.

Early Cyber Monday deals and sales from UK retailers

A list of UK retailers with Cyber Monday sales live now:

Amazon – this sale is huge with savings on everything from dehumidifiers and smart plugs to 8K TVs

Argos – big discounts across toys, TVs and gaming

Booking.com – save 30% on holidays and travel anytime before 31st December 2023

Boots – deals on big beauty brands such as Dyson, Cerave and Mac

Etsy – up to 60% off gifts, homeware and Christmas decorations from small businesses

Giffgaff – savings on new and refurbished phones, plus SIM-only deals with fixed prices until the end of 2023

IWOOT – find offers on gifts, LEGO and toys at IWOOT

John Lewis – get up to 40% off homeware, discounted TVs and 20% off gift sets

LEGO – find savings on Christmas sets including advent calendars

Ninja – exclusive offers on limited edition appliances such air fryers and blenders

Very – savings on TVs, gifts and toys such as Barbie and LEGO

Zavvi – discounted official merchandise and LEGO from shows such as Stranger Things and The Mandalorian

Although it’s technically Cyber Monday tomorrow, that doesn’t stop online retailers from treating us to some great bargains. Let’s take a look at some of the best deals live right now.

Save up to 50% off LEGO

LEGO

This early Cyber Monday, you can get LEGO sets for up to 50 per cent off, like this Harry Potter and Hermione Granger set. There are models for every age and every ability, including Christmas sets, like a Guardians of the Galaxy Advent Calendar and sets based on movies, like Optimus Prime and the Batman Cowl.

Buy the Harry Potter & Hermione Granger gift set for £114.99 £80.49 at LEGO

Get 30% off the Dyson Airwrap

eBay

Achieve bouncy hair with the Dyson Airwrap. This styling tool lets you get salon-worthy hair at home, and this model is a refurbished one from the official Dyson outlet on eBay. Buying refurbished is not only a great way of saving yourself some extra money, but you're also giving a 'like new' item a new home.

Buy the Dyson Airwrap for £349.99 £244.99 at eBay

Bag almost 70% off the Oral-B iO7

Boots

Wouldn’t it be great if your toothbrush could tell you if you’re doing a thorough job? And to remind you to go over that pesky spot at the back of your mouth that you always miss? Well, the Oral-B iO7 electric toothbrush does exactly that.

It has artificial intelligence which shares your individual brushing style, and a smart display which showcases reminders about where to place the brush head.

Buy the Oral-B iO7 electric toothbrush for £400 £125 at Boots

Save £180 on the iPhone 14 at O2

When you buy the iPhone 14 on one of O2’s unlimited plans — that’s unlimited data, texts and minutes — you’ll unlock a huge £180 saving. Plus, you’ll get up to six months of Apple Music and six months of an ‘Extra’, which includes Audible and Disney Plus, for free.

Save £180 on the iPhone 14 at O2

Get £42 off the Sonos Roam SL

Amazon

Sonos' most affordable portable speaker just got even more affordable. Designed to be used on the move, the Sonos Roam SL is perfect for adventurers; it has shock absorbers, as well as dust and water resistance, and by 'resistance', we mean it can be submerged for up to 30-minutes in one metre of water. Pretty cool, right?

Buy the Sonos Roam SL for £159.99 £118 at Amazon

When is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is Monday 28th November. However, we’ve seen some great early Cyber Monday deals over the weekend.

The day was originally coined in 2005 to promote online shopping, back when a lot of us would venture out to buy things rather than shopping at home (we know which one we'd rather do, especially in the November weather!). It also gives smaller retailers the chance to compete with bigger ones, particularly as Cyber Monday is more focused on gifts, such as beauty, clothing, and electricals.

Cyber Monday is always the Monday after Thanksgiving in America, with the UK sales following suit.

Are Cyber Monday deals as good as Black Friday deals?

Overall, and we don’t know whether this is controversial, it’s said that Cyber Monday deals are in fact better than Black Friday deals; you get more bang for your buck.

But, it does depend on what you're after. The two days differ in the types of deals they offer.

If you followed our Black Friday live blog, you would've noticed that there were a lot of deals on larger appliances, as well as gaming, smart TVs, holidays, and flights.

For Cyber Monday, on the other hand, we've already seen deals for electric toothbrushes, hair dryers, make-up sets, and portable speakers. It's less big-ticket items, but that doesn't mean you can't grab a huge saving.

Traditionally, Black Friday was in-store only. Although that's kind of gone out the window, some retailers do still confine the sales to in-store. You won't have that problem with Cyber Monday because, as the name suggests, it's all online.

There was a time that Black Friday was the ultimate day for grabbing a bargain, but in the last few years, Cyber Monday has begun to replace it as the biggest sales day.

How long do Cyber Monday sales last?

Like we’ve seen with Black Friday, retailers don’t usually confine themselves to one day when offering great deals (which is fantastic news for us!). The same applies for Cyber Monday: although some retailers will close the sales as the clock strikes midnight on the 28th November, some will continue offering deals for a day or so afterwards. Amazon typically does a 'Cyber Week', so there's a whole seven days worth of savings to be bagged.

To see the sale end dates from popular UK retailers, be sure to check out our 'When does Black Friday end?' list. It's important to keep in mind, though, that a lot of Black Friday deals will end this evening (Sunday 27th November), and plenty of new Cyber Monday deals will launch tomorrow.

For Christmas present inspiration, you've come to the right place. Take a look at out tech gifts guide or the London experience gifts you could treat your friends and family to.