Cyber Monday at eBay: Get an extra 10% discount on electricals

Don’t let the end of Black Friday fool you into thinking the time for finding deals is over. We are now in the midst of Cyber Monday, and eBay has dropped another appealing offer as part of the online sale event. But, much like the offer it had running on Black Friday, this is a deal that won’t be around for long so it’d be wise to snap it up while you still can.

Advertisement

The online retailer is offering an extra 10% discount on top of the current price drops on a large number of Electricals and Home & Garden products. All you need to do is add the code MORESAVINGS at checkout.

The offer kicked off at 6pm, and is only valid for four hours, so it will end at 10pm tonight (Monday 29th November).

So head on over to either the Electricals or the Home & Garden sections on eBay and, when you check out to pay, type in the code MORESAVINGS in the promo box to get an extra 10% off. Remember, you have until 10pm tonight to do it. There’s a minimum spend of £20 and the maximum you can get discounted is £50.

You can only use the code once so make sure you choose wisely.

Wondering what’s on in these sections? Here are some of the best ebay deals our experts have found.

Buy the LG 43UP75006LF 43 4K Smart UHD TV | £379 £299.99 (save £79.01 or 20%)

There have been many TVs on offer across both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but many of them weren’t the latest models.

Well, this LG offering will bring you into the UHD world without breaking the bank. The original near £80 off is tempting in itself, so throw that extra 10% in and this will likely fly off of the virtual shelf.

Buy the Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Vacuum | £649.99 £399.99 (save £250 or 38%)

If you missed this offer over Black Friday, then you will be pleased to hear you have another chance to pick up one of the best hoovers going for a decent price.

Dyson is one of the best in the hoovering business so getting hold of the V11 at a cheaper price is definitely worthy of some consideration.

One of the most popular items across the whole of the massive sale weekend has been the Nintendo Switch – helped in part by the lack Xbox Series X and a PS5 stock. But just because sales have been through the roof with them does not mean that there are no more discounts to be found.

Over at eBay, the Switch is already discounted by £50 and is down to £199.99, so the extra 10% is just the icing on top of an already sweet cake.

Supernatural: The Complete Series on DVD | £131.07 £87.39 at Amazon (save £43.68 or 33%)

Christmas is coming up which, for many of us, means we will be spending a few days in front of the telly. So it is a perfect time to pick up a boxset to binge and we highly recommend long-running paranormal drama Supernatural.

Get the boxset on DVD at eBay and not only will you get it for £43 less, but that price will drop even further with the extra 10% so you can get all 15 seasons for a bargain price.

Dreamscene Star Oversized Hoodie Blanket | £29.16 £14.16 at Amazon (save £15 or 51%)

Sometimes the picture does all the talking, and this is one of those times. It’s a hoodie, it’s a blanket, it’s over 50% off – what’s not to love?

As the weather gets colder and Christmas arrives, we can think of nothing better than wearing one of these while we doze off in front of the TV while full of Christmas dinner.

Outsunny Walk-in Greenhouse | £494.99 £247.49 at Amazon (save £247.50 or 50%)

Though we’re gearing up for Christmas, it is never too early to look ahead to the warmer months.

If you have been wanting to grow your own veggies at home but have found the cost of a greenhouse to be sky-high, take advantage of eBay’s deal on this Outsunny Walk-in Greenhouse, which is already discounted by 50% before the extra 10% is added!

Advertisement

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best discounts this year, take a look at our guide to Cyber Monday 2021.