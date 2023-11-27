Traditionally envisaged as a day to get great savings on technology, Cyber Monday is not to be underestimated. It's still a very valuable part of the sales calendar.

So, the RadioTimes.com team has done what we always do and tracked down the best deals, this time on AirPods. Below you'll find a tonne of savings on these popular wireless earbuds, all the way from the basic AirPods from 2021 to the most up-to-date AirPods Max.

So far the best saving we’ve found is £30 off the Apple AirPods Pro at Very and £30 off AirPods that come with six months' free Apple Music at John Lewis.

Now, listen up! Here are the best AirPod deals we’ve found this Black Friday.

Are Apple AirPods on sale for Cyber Monday 2023?

AirPods don’t often go on sale throughout the year but luckily, this Cyber Monday Apple has changed its tune. At a variety of trusted retailers (such as Currys, John Lewis, Amazon, and more) you can find savings across the whole range of AirPods, from the standard earbuds to the AirPods Max headphones.

Let's see how much you can save.

Does Apple have Cyber Monday sales in the UK?

Apple rarely discounts its own products during the Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales periods, so it’s often down to other retailers to pick up the slack. Normally the best bargains can be found at technology sites such as Currys and AO, as well as general stores like John Lewis, Very and Argos, but it’s fair to say these offers are never too substantial.

However, Apple isn’t leaving us with nothing this year. Until midnight tonight (Monday, 27th November), you can bag an Apple gift card worth up to £160 when you buy eligible products online. Whether it’s Apple Macs, iPhones, or any Apple accessory, you could save money on your next purchase by grabbing one of these gift cards.

Shop the Apple Store Shopping Event now

Best Cyber Monday AirPod deals at a glance:

Best Cyber Monday AirPod deals in the UK 2023

Get £30 off Apple AirPods (2nd gen)

Apple

What’s the deal: At Argos, Currys and other retailers, you can now pick up a pair of Apple AirPods for £99, down from £129.

Why we chose it: We know £30 might not be considered much, but considering how rarely Apple products are put on sale, this could still be considered a major saving. The second-generation AirPods have five hours of listening time and three hours of talk time on a single charge, and you can use voice control by simply saying: “Hey Siri.”

Buy Apple AirPods (2nd gen) for £129 £99 (save £30 or 23%) at Argos

Save £10 on Apple AirPods (3rd gen)

Apple

What’s the deal: Save £10 (or five per cent) on the Apple AirPods (3rd gen). At Currys, you can either pick up the standard pair for £149 or spend £159 on a pair with a MagSafe case.

Why we chose it: The third generation of AirPods came out in 2021 with more listening time, a comfier design and dynamic head-tracking technology so you’re always getting optimum sound.

Not sure what MagSafe means? Take a look at our guide to what is MagSafe?

Save £30 on Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) with MagSafe Charging Case

Apple Apple

What’s the deal: The Apple AirPods Pro are now on sale for £199 after being reduced by £30 at Currys.

Why we chose it: The Apple AirPods Pro are the next step up from the standard AirPods, with active noise-cancelling and Adaptive Transparency systems, so you'll be able to cut out background noise and stay peaceful while listening to music. They also have a longer battery life and a more ergonomic fit in the ear.

Buy the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) for £229 £199 (save £30 or 13%) at Very

Get up to £50 off Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones

Currys

What’s the deal: You can save £50 on Apple’s wireless headphones, which are now on sale for £499 at Currys. This deal is available for all five colourways, including bright pink!

Why we chose it: Apple’s first AirPods headphones have custom-built drivers to produce a deep, rich bass. They also create an acoustic seal around your ears to fully immerse you in sound, and they automatically pause when you take the headphones off. Plus, you can operate them with voice control and have up to 20 hours of battery life.

Buy Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones for £549 £499 (save £50 or 9%) at Currys

Get six months' free Apple Music when you buy Apple AirPods

Apple

What’s the deal: At John Lewis, you can bag six months of Apple Music when you buy eligible AirPods, HomePod Mini or Beats. This means you’re saving £10.99 a month or £65.94 for six.

Why we chose it: By spending £99 (for the standard second-generation AirPods), you’re getting a brand-new set of earbuds and half a year’s worth of free music.

Get six months' free Apple Music when you buy Apple AirPods from £99 at John Lewis

Win free pair of AirPods Pro (2nd gen) when you spend £200

What's the deal: If you spend over £200 at Tech in the Basket, you'll be entered into a draw for the chance to win a free pair of Apple AirPods Pro.

Why we chose it: Whether you're shopping for yourself or someone else, you can grab an extra little present by entering into this fabulous draw.

Win a free pair of the AirPods Pro (2nd gen) when you spend £200 at Tech in the Basket

Save 30% on Kate Spade AirPods cases

Kate Spade

What’s the deal: At Kate Spade, you can save 30 per cent on AirPods cases as part of its Cyber Monday sale. That means you can get beautiful designs like this Liquid Glitter Case for £31.50 rather than £45. Just use the code CYBER at checkout to pick up the deal.

Why we chose it: We think a Kate Spade case would make the perfect addition to your listening experience, with their fabulous glittery designs and gold clip to attach to your bag, you’ll be able to turn your AirPods into a fashion accessory.

Save 30% on AirPods cases at Kate Spade

Best alternatives for Apple AirPods we've seen so far this Cyber Monday

We know that AirPods aren’t for everyone – we’ve even written a complete guide to the best AirPod alternatives packed full of cheaper and, sometimes, better quality products. So, if you’re one of those people who doesn’t subscribe to the Apple-mania, here are a few additional products to browse through.

Save £70 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Samsung

What’s the deal: At Currys you can snap up a great bargain on the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro. For a limited time only, they’re on sale for £149, down from £219.

Why we chose it: The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro are brand new to 2023 and are bursting with the latest noise-cancelling technology. They come with 360 surround sound, a comfy ergonomic design and up to five hours of battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro £219 £149 (save £70 or 31%) at Amazon

Get the Sony WF-C500 True Wireless Headphones for half price

Amazon

What’s the deal: These Sony headphones are now available for 50% off at Amazon. In the Cyber Monday sale, they’ve been reduced from £90 to under £45.

Why we chose it: These Sony headphones are compatible with voice assistance and a built-in microphone, making them perfect for phone calls. They also have high-quality audio and up to 20 hours of battery.

Buy Sony WF-C500 True Wireless Headphones for £90 £43.99 (save £46 or 51%)

Grab £40 off Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds

John Lewis

What’s the deal: At John Lewis you can pick up a pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for just under £260, having been reduced from £300.

Why we chose it: Bose is known for its top-quality audio and world-class noise cancellation. Its headphones are always going to be a bit more expensive but for audiophiles, it’s well worth the cost.

Buy Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds for £299.95 £259.95 (save £40 or 13%) at John Lewis

Save £30 on the Nothing Ear (2) earbuds

Nothing Tech

What's the deal: You can save £30 on the Nothing Ear (2). These earbuds have been reduced from £129 to £99.

Why we chose it: The Nothing Ear (2) buds are known for their Certified for studio-quality sound. They also have active noise cancellation technology, six hours of battery life and three in-built microphones to produce the clearest voice quality yet.

Buy Nothing Ear (2) earbuds for £129 £99 (save £30 or 23%) at Nothing Tech

