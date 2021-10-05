Very Black Friday deals: How to save at Very sale this year

Black Friday 2021 is getting closer, and we’re on hand to help you make some stunning savings on a wide range of consumer tech. Popular online retailer Very is known for its competitive offers, and many of the best can be found during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales periods.

Stocking everything from iPhones to blenders, via games consoles and smartwatches, Very sells all kinds of tech and is a great site for bargain-hunting in the seasonal sales. Because of the wide range of tech products on offer, it can be hard to find the deals you want. Don’t worry, though; we’ll be updating this page regularly as the sales get closer, helping you to make huge savings.

First off, though, make sure you’ve got some targets in mind. There will be so many offers across Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 that it pays to be planful ahead of time. So, is it that new TV you’ve got your eye on? Are you finally going to bag that elusive games console? Or, do you need a phone upgrade?

Once you’ve set your targets, it’s worth setting a budget too and doing a little research around which products might suit you and your intended uses. Take a look at our best smartphone, best budget laptops, best wireless earbuds and best soundbars pages for some inspiration.

Very is a very diverse retailer with a wide range of products on offer. While our focus – as always – is on the site’s consumer tech offering, there’s also a great range of options that could be ideal for Christmas gifts, including homeware, beauty products and toys.

When does the Very Black Friday sale start?

Very’s Black Friday savings will launch on the 26th of November, with Cyber Monday following just afterwards on the 29th. However, it could pay off to keep your eyes peeled for bargains before these dates, as many retailers like to get started early in order to attract more customers to their sites.

We’ll be keeping an eye on Very’s best offerings and updating this page regularly. Stay tuned.

What Black Friday deals can you expect at Very this year?

Very – formerly known as Littlewoods Direct – has a track record of offering some good Black Friday savings in recent years. As an online-only retailer, the sale marks a key moment in its calendar, and competitive reductions are often offered as a result.

Previously we’ve seen offers on TVs, games, earbuds and more. We’re sure there will be similar offers this year and will be updating you regularly on this page and across our Black Friday and Cyber Monday pages.

For those particularly targeting Apple products, the announcement of the iPhone 13 means there may well be some good offers on iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 handsets this Black Friday. Keep your eyes peeled, and check out our Black Friday iPhone deals page for the latest news.

Top tips to find a deal at Very on Black Friday

Shop around. Check-in with a variety of retailers to ensure you get the best deal. Black Friday is a competitive period for retailers, and they will compete with each other through the discounts they offer. Check multiple sites for the best chance of a bargain.

Start with Amazon. Thanks to the sheer scale of Amazon's operation and the variety of brands and retailers that work with the site, it's often the best place to start to check prices. That said, it's still very important to shop around.

Use price tracking tools like camelcamelcamel.com to double-check Amazon deals.

Check social media. Keeping an eye on social media during the Black Friday sales event can be worthwhile. During big sale events, some deals may be teased on social media ahead of their appearance on online stores.

Sign up for newsletters. Tech and deals newsletters can be great signposts for the biggest Black Friday savings.

Best Very deals on offer right now

Black Friday might not be here just yet, but there are already savings to be made. Very is offering £500 off the Samsung 65-inch Q80A QLED 4K HDR Smart TV, now just £1299. The 2019 Apple AirPods are also currently reduced to £126 from £159.

LG’s OLED55C14LB 55-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV is also discounted right now, from £1699 to £1299. Also, the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) with an 8-Core CPU, 7-core GPU, 8Gb RAM and 512Gb of storage, is reduced from £1349 to £1149.