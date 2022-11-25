Here at RadioTimes.com we have been working on Black Friday for years, and this year we've been searching the internet high and low to try and find you the best deals.

Today's the big day — Black Friday is finally here. It's a really great time to save money on buying tech, and over the last few years we have seen a much bigger interest in smart home devices.

So, what are smart home devices? Well, the term can cover a number of things, from security devices like cameras which connect to your phone, to appliances that help you keep an eye on your energy usage — particularly important this year.

A number of retailers have offers on smart home devices right now, including Very, Currys and Amazon.

Here is our list of the best smart home devices on sale right now.

Looking for more offers on home tech? Take a look at our recommendations on the best Black Friday dehumidifier deals.

Best smart home Black Friday deals at a glance

Best smart home Black Friday deals to buy in today's sales

Save 42% on the Hive Thermostat Mini

Very

This thermostat is really helpful in having more control over the heating in your home this winter. It works smartly and proactively to make sure you're only heating your home when you need to. It's always difficult when cost-saving devices have a high initial price, but with this deal, we think this smart thermostat is great value.

Hive Thermostat Mini | £59 £34 (save £25 or 42%) at Very

Get the Amazon Echo Show 5 and a Blink Video Doorbell for 47% off

Currys

The Echo Show 5 is the smart screen offering from Amazon that connects to Alexa to bring you today's news, sport highlights, and weather as well as video calls. Buy it now at nearly half price in this bundle with the Blink video doorbell, which allows you to answer the door from anywhere.

Amazon Echo Show 5 and Blink Video Doorbell bundle | £129 £69 (save £60 or 47%) at Currys

Save a third on the Tapo Smart Plug

These smart plugs have energy monitoring, allowing you to turn devices on and off, check their status, or set timers on your phone via the Tapo app.

Tapo Smart Plug | £14.99 £9.99 (save £5 or 33%) at Very

Save a third on the Ring Video Doorbell

This wireless smart doorbell allows you to answer the door from anywhere via your phone. A great option for those who are more security conscious, you can talk to whoever is at the door - and with great night vision, you'll be able to see well even in the dark.

More like this

Ring Video Doorbell | £89.99 £59.99 (save £30 or 33%) at Amazon

Save £70 on this Ring Alarm 5-piece kit

Amazon

This home alarm system comes with a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector and a range extender. It allows you to get notifications in real time if any aspect of the security system is triggered. You can also connect it to Alexa if you have an Alexa device in your home. At £70 off, this is an excellent way to save some money and keep your home secure.

Ring Alarm 5-piece kit | £219.99 £149.99 (save £70 or 32%) at Amazon

Save a third on this Ring Outdoor Camera with battery

Amazon

This outdoor camera, which comes with a battery, can be installed almost anywhere outside your house or flat to improve security. Like all Ring devices, it connects to your phone and allows you to speak to visitors and check what's happening in real time. It's also weather resistant, and at a third off is a good deal from Amazon.

Ring Outdoor Camera | £89.99 £59.99 (save £30 or 33%) at Amazon

Save 20% on this Ring Indoor Camera

Amazon

This inside camera allows you to check what's going on inside your home. You can place it on a flat surface or mount it to a wall, and it can also be used with Alexa if you have an Amazon Echo Show.

Ring Indoor Camera | £49.99 £39.99 (save £10 or 20%) at Amazon

Advertisement

Interested in other tech Black Friday deals? We've got you covered with guides to everything from the Black Friday Apple Watch deals to the best Black Friday TV deals live right now.