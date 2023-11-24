The smart notebook brand has discounted its reMarkable 2 tablet, which comes with a 2-week battery and no backlighting.

At just 4.7mm thick and only 403.5g in weight, it is designed to be easy to slip into your bag and feel like a traditional notebook (without the usual heft).

What is a smart notebook?

A smart notebook is a tablet or digital device that can convert handwritten notes to typed text. Designed to replace old-school paper notebooks, a good smart notebook should still feel like you're writing on paper with the same textured feel.

Other features of a smart notebook could include allowing you to write notes directly on PDFs and importing Microsoft Office files and internet articles.

Designed to act as a hybrid of your diary, tablet and/or laptop, smart notebooks can be on the more expensive side.

Get up to £60 off the reMarkable 2 smart notebook this Black Friday

There are two reMarkable 2 bundles available this Black Friday. The first is called the Type Folio bundle and includes a keyboard and a Marker Plus for writing (and erasing). Now with £60 off, the Type Folio bundle is £527.

The second bundle is the Book Folio bundle. Instead of a keyboard, it comes with a Book Folio, or protective leather covering, to make the tablet look more like a traditional notebook. This bundle also comes with a Marker Plus.

Now with £60 off, this bundle costs £497.

