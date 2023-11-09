The RadioTimes.com Technology team are in the business of getting you the best deal on the products you want, and we search a range of reputable retailers to make sure the deal we're suggesting has the biggest saving. For example, we scrolled through the likes of Currys, Very, AO, Amazon, and John Lewis to see which retailer had the best deal on the Apple iPad Mini (2021), and found that Very and Amazon came out on top.

Plus, we like to recommend products to you that the Technology team have hands-on tested, such as the Apple iPad Mini review and Apple iPad (2021) review, this is so you can be sure you're buying a decent piece of tech that is cost-effective in that its durable and comes jam-packed with features that makes it worth the price tag. We know that tech gifts often come with a hefty price-point so it's important you're getting the most for your money.

Let's take a look at the best Apple iPad deals we've seen so far.

Have you heard the news? Apple has released a brand-new MacBook Pro with M3 chip and iMac with M3 chip. For more of the latest releases, deals and news, stay up to date with our Technology newsletter.

Best iPad Black Friday deals at a glance:

Best iPad Black Friday deals to shop today

Save £50 on the Apple iPad (2021)

What's the deal: For a limited time only at Currys, the Apple iPad (2021) has £50 off, taking it from £369 to £319.

Why we chose it: In the Technology team's iPad (2021) review, we liked it for its extensive features, such as multitasking abilities like Split View and Centre Window which allows you to see all of your tasks at a glance while also prioritising certain jobs, which punch well above its entry-level price point. We also liked its slim and lightweight design, as well as the ease of set-up, particularly for existing Apple customers, which makes it a great option for older family members.

Get over £41 off the Apple iPad Mini (2021)

What's the deal: At Very and Amazon this November, you can snap-up the Apple iPad Mini (2021) for £527.98 instead of its usual price of £569.

Why we chose it: When looking for deals on the Apple iPad Mini, we searched our usual reputable retailers such as Currys, which is selling the iPad Mini for £529, John Lewis, which has the iPad Mini for £549, and AO, which has the iPad Mini priced at £536, and we found that Very and Amazon currently has the best deals on the iPad Mini (2021).

Save almost £100 off the Apple iPad Pro (2022)

What's the deal: Retailer Very has truly pulled through with the early Black Friday deals; you can currently get £99.01 off the 2022 version of the Apple iPad Pro, taking the price from £1,429 to £1,329.99.

Why we chose it: The 128GB iPad Pro (2022) is powered by the M2 chip, which up until very recently was Apple's most powerful chip, and it comes with a jam-packed roster of features, such as a front-facing camera as well as Advanced Wide and Ultra-Wide cameras, and local dimming zones to adjust the brightness to its optimum depending on your surroundings.

On top of the brilliant features, you can also claim three months of Apple TV+ for free when you purchase this device.

Buy the iPad Pro (2022) for £1,429 £1,329.99 (save £99.01 or 7%) at Very

For great Apple Music offers, stay up to date with our monthly guide.

Bag £40 off the Apple iPad Air (2022)

What's the deal: The 2022 version of the Apple iPad Air currently has £40 off in Very's Black Friday sale, taking the tablet to £629 from £699.

Why we chose it: In our iPad Air (2022) vs iPad Air 2020 article, we said that we believed the iPad Air was the best mid-range Apple iPad option; the Air series offers the perfect balance for people who find the iPad Mini too compact and the iPad Pro too pricey. The 5th generation of iPad Air comes with all of the features we know and love on an iPad, such as touch ID, advanced camera, fast Wi-Fi connectivity, USB-C, and support for the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

Buy the iPad Air (2022) for £699 £629 (save £40 or 10%) at Very

Claim 10% off the Apple iPad (2022)

What's the deal: You can get 10 per cent (or £50) off the 2022 Apple iPad at Amazon for a limited time only, making the price just £449.

Why we chose it: Coming in Blue, Silver, Pink and Yellow colourways, with two storage options (64GB and 258GB), and the choice between Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi and Cellular, you can truly customise the Apple iPad to fit your — or a loved one's — needs.

Some of the perks that come with buying from Amazon are free returns, free delivery, and you can claim up to £230 when you trade in your old iPad.

Buy the iPad (2022) for £499 £449 (save £50 or 10%) at Amazon

