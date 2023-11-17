The PS5 VR headset, PSVR2, was launched in the UK in February 2023, and it ranks better than the original PSVR headset in terms of its hardcore specs and the fact that it only has one cable (a welcome improvement!).

The PSVR2 has a price tag of £529.99, which is expensive, but in our PSVR 2 release date page, we think it’s justified given the headset’s technical specifications. Plus, the £529.99 will also get you the PSVR2 Sense Controllers and a pair of stereo headphones.

However, Black Friday is famed for its discounts on big-ticket tech items, and we’ve found some great ones for the PSVR2.

The RadioTimes.com team keeps an eye on deals on consoles, such as the Nintendo Switch, throughout the year, so when it comes to deals days, we’re confident in recommending the best prices to you. Just take a look at our Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deals, Meta Quest 3 Black Friday deals, Xbox Black Friday deals, and PS5 Black Friday deals pages.

Let’s take a look at the top PSVR2 Black Friday deals today.

For even more top savings this month, take a look at the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals, Apple Watch Black Friday deals, best Black Friday TV deals, and iPad Black Friday deals.

Best PSVR2 Black Friday UK deals at a glance:

Best PSVR2 Black Friday deals on the headset and games bundles

PSVR2 via Amazon Amazon

Save £20 on the PSVR2

What's the deal: This Black Friday at Amazon, you can get your hands on the PSVR2 in White for £509.99 instead of £529.99, saving you £20 or four per cent.

Why we chose it: Just like the Meta Quest 2 and 3, the PSVR2 allows you to enter the world of VR from the comfort of your own home. With the PS5's VR headset, you'll be stunned by 4K HDR visuals, a 110-degree view, and state-of-the-art graphical rendering. VR headsets like this one are also cheaper than buying or building a compatible gaming PC, especially if you already have a PS5.

Buy the PSVR2 for £529.99 £509.99 (save £20 or 4%) at Amazon

Almost £40 off PSVR2 and Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle

What's the deal: The cheapest deal we've seen so far on this bundle, which will get you the PlayStation VR 2 headset and Horizon Call of the Mountain game, is from Amazon and it's priced at £550. The PSVR2 and game have a combined RRP of £589.98 (£529.99 and £59.99 respectively), which means you're saving £39.98 (or 7 per cent) by shopping at Amazon.

Why we chose it: Horizon Call of the Mountain is the device's big day-one launch title, and it takes place in the same universe as Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West, however, you'll play as a new character rather than Aloy. This game is a fantastic introduction to the VR world, and as it comes included in the bundle, you can get playing straight away.

Buy PSVR2 and Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle for £589.98 £550 (save £39.98 or 7%) at Amazon

We've also spotted the PSVR2 and Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle for slightly more money at other UK retailers:

Save £20 on PSVR2, Horizon Call of the Mountain and No Man's Sky bundle

What's the deal: For a limited time only, you can save £20 on this impressive bundle; get the PSVR2, plus Horizon Call of the Mountain and No Man's Sky games, for £579 instead of £599, saving you £20 or three per cent.

Why we chose it: Sony has clearly remembered one of gaming's golden rules that a platform is only as good as the experiences you have on it. While Horizon Call of the Mountain can be experienced in the incredible virtual world, you can switch between VR and standard gameplay with No Man's Sky on your PS5.

Buy PSVR2, Horizon Call of the Mountain and No Man's Sky bundle for £599 £579 (save £20 or 3%) at Currys

Bag £15 off the PSVR2 and No Man's Sky bundle

What's the deal: If Horizon Call of the Mountain doesn't sound like your cup of tea, but No Man's Sky — the game which sees you explore out-of-this-world planets — does, then this next bundle is for you. Get the PSVR2 headset and the No Man's Sky game for £539 instead of £554, saving you a decent £15 or three per cent.

Why we chose it: As we mentioned above, you can play No Man's Sky either in VR or standard gameplay on your PS5, and the VR world comes with special VR-only actions such as the ability to open cockpit doors, to touch plants, and grab collectibles. The game also comes with complete head and hand tracking so every interaction feels natural.

Buy PSVR2 and No Man's Sky bundle for £554 £539 (save £15 or 3%) at Currys

Get £30 off PSVR2 and Gran Turismo 7 bundle

What's the deal: In this bundle, you can get your hands on the brand-new PSVR2 headset and the Gran Turismo 7 PS5 game for £559 instead of £589, saving you £30 or five per cent.

Why we chose it: We all love an additional gift, especially one as good as the Gran Turismo 7 game: put your skills to the test against other players in Sport mode, or ride solo with single-player challenges and mini-games. The many customisation options and dynamic weather conditions add to the realistic effect of this game, although we wouldn't want to be driving in some of the conditions in real life!

Buy PSVR2 and Gran Turismo 7 bundle for £589 £559 (save £30 or 5%) at Currys

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest reviews, insights and offers, covering everything from TVs to new gaming tech. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

For more on Black Friday, have a read of our when does Black Friday start? article, and be sure to check out top offers like Ring Black Friday deals, and best Kindle Black Friday deals.