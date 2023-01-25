With games including Horizon Call of the Mountain headlining the device, there is plenty more to be excited about. Gran Turismo 7 is getting a free VR upgrade, Moss & Moss: Book 2 is releasing on it, and much, much more.

At long last, the PSVR 2 is upon us and Sony has revealed a bumper lineup of games launching on the VR headset at launch and beyond. With a long list of launch games and titles releasing further down the line, it can be tricky to pin down precisely when it’s all set to come out. Fortunately, that’s what we’re here for.

It’s an exciting time for VR fans with the launch of Sony’s hotly-anticipated second headset and you will find a complete list of all confirmed PSVR 2 games below with release dates revealed for titles where confirmed. Before that, though, you’ll need to know the best launch titles on PSVR 2.

What are the major launch titles for PSVR 2?

The main launch title on PSVR 2 is none other than Horizon Call of the Mountain. You won’t be playing as Aloy during this standalone experience set in the same universe, instead stepping into the shoes (literally) of someone new. This will be the game to show off the fancy new VR hardware.

In total, 32 games will launch alongside the PSVR 2 on 22nd February, including the aforementioned Horizon Call of the Mountain. The launch lineup is looking good thanks to the likes of the free VR update to Gran Turismo 7, Jurassic World Aftermath, Moss & Moss: Book 2, Resident Evil Village (free update to the PS5 version of the game), and Tetris Effect: Connected.

With the addition of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Ch. 2: Retribution, No Man’s Sky, and The Dark Pictures: Switchback as “launch window through to the end of March”, too, there are set to be plenty of good reasons to own a PSVR 2 as soon as possible.

Full list of PSVR 2 games

The full list of confirmed PSVR 2 games features some heavy hitters including the aforementioned Horizon Call of the Mountain. Below, you’ll find a list of every game confirmed to be releasing on PSVR 2 with release dates noted for titles where that has been announced.

Here is the full list of PSVR 2 games:

2MD: VR Football Unleashed All-Star

Across the Valley

Affected: The Asylum

After the Fall - 22nd February 2023

Aliens VR

Altair Breaker - 22nd February 2023

Alvo

Among Us VR

Beat Saber

Before Your Eyes - Launch window

Behemoth

Black Top Hoops

Black Trail

Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder

Cities VR: Enhanced Edition - 22nd February 2023

Cosmonious High - 22nd February 2023

Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition - Launch window

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

Demeo - 22nd February 2023

Distortion VR

Do Not Open

Dropship Commander

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate - 22nd February 2023

Engram

Fantavision 202X - 22nd February 2023

Firewall Ultra

Firmament

Galaxy Karts

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

Ghosts of Tabor

Golf+

Gran Turismo 7 - 22nd February 2023

Green Hell VR

Grimlord

Hello Neighbour: Search and Rescue

Hellsplit Arena

Horizon Call of the Mountain - 22nd February 2023

Hubris

Hypestacks

Job Simulator - 22nd February 2023

Jurassic World Aftermath - 22nd February 2023

Kayak VR: Mirage - 22nd February 2023

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! - 22nd February 2023

LONN

Low-Fi

Madison

Medieval Dynasty

Mixture

Moss & Moss: Book 2 - 22nd February 2023

Neolithic Dawn

NFL Pro Era - 22nd February 2023

No Man’s Sky - Launch window

Pavlov VR - 22nd February 2023

Pistol Whip VR - 22nd February 2023

Project Louisiana: The Bounds VR

Propagation Paradise Hotel

Puzzling Places - 22nd February 2023

Requisition

Resident Evil 4 Remake (VR support in some capacity)

Resident Evil Village - 22nd February 2023

Rez Infinite - 22nd February 2023

RUNNER

Samurai Slaughter House

Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok

Song in the Smoke: Rekindled - 22nd February 2023

Soul of Kaeru

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge - 22nd February 2023

Stranger Things: The VR Experience

Super Kit: To the Top

Swordsman VR

Synth Riders - 22nd February 2023

Tentacular - 22nd February 2023

Tetris Effect: Connected - 22nd February 2023

The Dark Pictures: Switchback - Launch window

The Exorcist Legion VR: Sin

The Last Clockwinder - 22nd February 2023

The Last Worker

The Light Brigade - 22nd February 2023

The Tale of Onogoro - 22nd February 2023

The Twilight Zone VR

The Walking Dead: Saints & sinners - Tourist Edition

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution - Launch window

Thumper - 22nd February 2023

Tin Hearts

Townsmen VR

Ultrawings 2

Vacation Simulator - 22nd February 2023

Volcanic Core

Wandering in Space

What the Bat! - 22nd February 2023

X8

Zenith: The Last City - 22nd February 2023

