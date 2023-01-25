PSVR 2 games list: All launch games and confirmed releases
All confirmed games for the PlayStation VR 2.
At long last, the PSVR 2 is upon us and Sony has revealed a bumper lineup of games launching on the VR headset at launch and beyond. With a long list of launch games and titles releasing further down the line, it can be tricky to pin down precisely when it’s all set to come out. Fortunately, that’s what we’re here for.
With games including Horizon Call of the Mountain headlining the device, there is plenty more to be excited about. Gran Turismo 7 is getting a free VR upgrade, Moss & Moss: Book 2 is releasing on it, and much, much more.
It’s an exciting time for VR fans with the launch of Sony’s hotly-anticipated second headset and you will find a complete list of all confirmed PSVR 2 games below with release dates revealed for titles where confirmed. Before that, though, you’ll need to know the best launch titles on PSVR 2.
What are the major launch titles for PSVR 2?
The main launch title on PSVR 2 is none other than Horizon Call of the Mountain. You won’t be playing as Aloy during this standalone experience set in the same universe, instead stepping into the shoes (literally) of someone new. This will be the game to show off the fancy new VR hardware.
In total, 32 games will launch alongside the PSVR 2 on 22nd February, including the aforementioned Horizon Call of the Mountain. The launch lineup is looking good thanks to the likes of the free VR update to Gran Turismo 7, Jurassic World Aftermath, Moss & Moss: Book 2, Resident Evil Village (free update to the PS5 version of the game), and Tetris Effect: Connected.
With the addition of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Ch. 2: Retribution, No Man’s Sky, and The Dark Pictures: Switchback as “launch window through to the end of March”, too, there are set to be plenty of good reasons to own a PSVR 2 as soon as possible.
Full list of PSVR 2 games
The full list of confirmed PSVR 2 games features some heavy hitters including the aforementioned Horizon Call of the Mountain. Below, you’ll find a list of every game confirmed to be releasing on PSVR 2 with release dates noted for titles where that has been announced.
Here is the full list of PSVR 2 games:
- 2MD: VR Football Unleashed All-Star
- Across the Valley
- Affected: The Asylum
- After the Fall - 22nd February 2023
- Aliens VR
- Altair Breaker - 22nd February 2023
- Alvo
- Among Us VR
- Beat Saber
- Before Your Eyes - Launch window
- Behemoth
- Black Top Hoops
- Black Trail
- Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder
- Cities VR: Enhanced Edition - 22nd February 2023
- Cosmonious High - 22nd February 2023
- Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition - Launch window
- Crossfire: Sierra Squad
- Demeo - 22nd February 2023
- Distortion VR
- Do Not Open
- Dropship Commander
- Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate - 22nd February 2023
- Engram
- Fantavision 202X - 22nd February 2023
- Firewall Ultra
- Firmament
- Galaxy Karts
- Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord
- Ghosts of Tabor
- Golf+
- Gran Turismo 7 - 22nd February 2023
- Green Hell VR
- Grimlord
- Hello Neighbour: Search and Rescue
- Hellsplit Arena
- Horizon Call of the Mountain - 22nd February 2023
- Hubris
- Hypestacks
- Job Simulator - 22nd February 2023
- Jurassic World Aftermath - 22nd February 2023
- Kayak VR: Mirage - 22nd February 2023
- Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! - 22nd February 2023
- LONN
- Low-Fi
- Madison
- Medieval Dynasty
- Mixture
- Moss & Moss: Book 2 - 22nd February 2023
- Neolithic Dawn
- NFL Pro Era - 22nd February 2023
- No Man’s Sky - Launch window
- Pavlov VR - 22nd February 2023
- Pistol Whip VR - 22nd February 2023
- Project Louisiana: The Bounds VR
- Propagation Paradise Hotel
- Puzzling Places - 22nd February 2023
- Requisition
- Resident Evil 4 Remake (VR support in some capacity)
- Resident Evil Village - 22nd February 2023
- Rez Infinite - 22nd February 2023
- RUNNER
- Samurai Slaughter House
- Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok
- Song in the Smoke: Rekindled - 22nd February 2023
- Soul of Kaeru
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge - 22nd February 2023
- Stranger Things: The VR Experience
- Super Kit: To the Top
- Swordsman VR
- Synth Riders - 22nd February 2023
- Tentacular - 22nd February 2023
- Tetris Effect: Connected - 22nd February 2023
- The Dark Pictures: Switchback - Launch window
- The Exorcist Legion VR: Sin
- The Last Clockwinder - 22nd February 2023
- The Last Worker
- The Light Brigade - 22nd February 2023
- The Tale of Onogoro - 22nd February 2023
- The Twilight Zone VR
- The Walking Dead: Saints & sinners - Tourist Edition
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution - Launch window
- Thumper - 22nd February 2023
- Tin Hearts
- Townsmen VR
- Ultrawings 2
- Vacation Simulator - 22nd February 2023
- Volcanic Core
- Wandering in Space
- What the Bat! - 22nd February 2023
- X8
- Zenith: The Last City - 22nd February 2023
