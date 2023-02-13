However, Sony has since committed to releasing several of its biggest franchises on PC, with God of War , The Last of Us Part 1 and Spider-Man all receiving ports with more expected down the line.

A few years ago, a beloved PlayStation exclusive like Gran Turismo coming to another platform seemed like a pipe dream.

It's a year of firsts for Gran Turismo, with the franchise set to get a PSVR 2 port as well as a movie adaptation - so is a Gran Turismo 7 PC port also on the cards?

Read on to find out...

Despite a leak suggesting otherwise, it sounds like Gran Turismo 7 will not be coming to PC.

An infamous Nvidia GeForce Now leak suggested that Returnal, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, God of War and Gran Turismo 7 would all be receiving PC releases - and was given more credence when the other three games were indeed confirmed for PC ports.

However, series producer and Gran Turismo 7 game director Kazunori Yamauchi cleared the air when Japanese site Dengeki Online asked him about reports a PC version was in development.

"That is not correct," Yamauchi said. "I said that, '(as a developer,) there are no options we wouldn't be open to think about'. That means that the possibility is not 0, simply if you ask me 'are you doing anything concrete?' I am not doing anything. There is nothing to talk about."

It's always possible that another studio is working on the PC port, but a developer making the rare move of explicitly denying such a rumour suggests that Gran Turismo 7 really is not in the works for PC right now. Here's hoping Yamauchi looks into it one day!

Gran Turismo 7 alternatives: What are the best racing games on PC?

Thankfully there's no shortage of great racing games on PC similar to Gran Turismo 7 - here are five of the best games to help you scratch that racing sim itch:

If anything changes regarding GT7 coming to PC, we'll be sure to update this page. Until then, the games listed above should keep you plenty busy.

