That’s right, folks – the highly successful Gran Turismo video game series, which first debuted on the original platform all the way back in 1997, is being transformed into a movie... and Stranger Things' David Harbour is leading the cast.

One of PlayStation's oldest franchises is getting the big screen treatment.

Of course, the wildly popular gaming franchise doesn't have any kind of narrative or recurring characters.

But, directed by Neill Blomkamp (District 9), the film will also be a dramatisation of the true story of Jann Mardenborough, a teenage Gran Turismo player who perfects his gaming skills in order to win a series of Nissan competitions and become an actual race car driver.

And now Sony has shared an exclusive sneak peek at Gran Turismo, which gives fans a first look at the upcoming movie, and also features some on-set interviews from its stars, including Stranger Things star David Harbour and Orlando Bloom.

The footage shows the lengths the filmmakers have gone to recreate the look from the games with real-life racing cars, with shots of the movie's high-octane races, as well as footage of the actual Gran Turismo video game.

Harbour, who appears as a retired racing driver who trains Mardenborough, has promised the film will deliver "bad-ass, race car action that you’re going to feel like you’re in the middle of".

Meanwhile Bloom, who portrays motorsport marketing executive Danny Moore, tells viewers: “This movie is made for the cinema. The audience is going to feel every jolt, every thrill of this racing at 200-miles-per-hour."

Gran Turismo is the latest in a long line of Sony-planned video game adaptations, with movie versions of Horizon, Twisted Metal and God of War also on the horizon.

Early on in 2022, Sony also released a film based on PlayStation's Uncharted franchise, which performed better than expected at the box office.



Will Gran Turismo achieve the same success? While we wait to find out, read on for everything you need to know about the upcoming movie, including which other famous faces are set to appear, and when we can expect the film to race into cinemas.

The hotly-anticipated film is set to race into cinemas on 11th August 2023, so there isn't too long to wait!

Filming on Gran Turismo began in Europe back in September 2022.

​​Gran Turismo movie: Who's in the cast alongside David Harbour?

Orlando Bloom in Gran Turismo Sony Pictures/ YouTube

Alongside Harbour and Bloom, Archie Madekwe (of Apple TV+ drama See) will portray the participant of the competition who goes on to become an actual race car driver.

The movie's cast is rounded out by Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner – yes, actual Ginger Space – and Djimon Hounsou.

Meanwhile, behind the camera, screenwriters Jason Hall (American Sniper) and Zach Baylin (King Richard) are penning the script.

​​Gran Turismo movie plot

The official plot synopsis reads: "Based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, the film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional racecar driver."

In Sony's exclusive sneak peek at Gran Turismo, star Madekwe also teases “drama” and “a love story” in the movie, but we'll have to wait for more details on this.

It certainly looks like we're in for a wild ride, if Harbour's previous comments on the movie are anything to go by.

In an interview with Collider back in 2022, the star teased a "visceral" adaptation of the video game franchise.

"Neill is so cool and such a good director that it's really been a joy to work on this movie," he said.

He continued: "Talk about 'not what you expect' – with him at the helm there's a visceralness to this movie, to this video game world that is so cool. I can't wait for you to see this movie."

​​Is there a trailer for the Gran Turismo film?

As detailed above, Sony has released a first look at the adrenaline-filled race car movie, featuring interviews with some of the movie's stars as well as plenty of racing action. Watch below:

Gran Turismo is expected to land in cinemas on 11th August 2023.

