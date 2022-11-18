Black Friday is a whole week away, but great deals aren’t. UK retailers across the web are already dishing out savings on a huge range of tech, gaming gear and much more.

Want to find a bargain and avoid the duds? Don’t worry, the RadioTimes.com team is on hand to help. We’re picking out the very best Black Friday deals this ‘Fake Black Friday’.

We’ll be keeping this live blog bang up-to-date this Fake Black Friday to keep you abreast of the latest and greatest deals. We’ve already seen some great offers in the seasonal sales including Black Friday TV deals, Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals and Sky Black Friday deals.

Which UK retailers have Black Friday deals on right now?

The official Black Friday date may not be until 25th November 2022 but that hasn't stopped plenty of UK retailers going early with their Black Friday sales.

  • Activity Superstore – up to 80% off everything from weekends away, to paintballing and helicopter tours
  • Amazon – get up to 45% off the Echo Show and Echo Dot
  • AO – save up to 27% off Toshiba TVs
  • Argos – save £30 off Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds
  • Booking.com – get up to 30% off destinations such as Lisbon, Rome, Barcelona, Dubai and Krakow
  • Boots – for up to 65% off electric toothbrushes
  • Brand Alley – save up to 36% off Roberts Radio
  • Buyagift – up to 50% off activities such as skydiving, spa breaks and driving experiences
  • Carphone Warehouse – get the new iPhone 14 with unlimited data for only £41.99 a month
  • Currys – for up to 42% off on Ring doorbells and smart TVs
  • giffgaff – get up to £70 off sim-free phones
  • Go Outdoors – Save on brands such as Berghaus, Adidas, Merrell and more
  • Hughes – save up to £400 on Sony smart TVs, with bundles including free soundbars
  • JD Williams – discounts on Shark vacuum cleaners, Nespresso coffee machines and more
  • John Lewis – save up to £400 on smart TVs from LG, Sony, Samsung and more
  • Last Minute – get up £300 off your next holiday in Last Minute's Black Friday sale
  • Lavazza – save on coffee machines and more
  • Lebara – save £5 per month for six months on an 8GB SIM
  • Ninja – savings on air fryers, food processors and blenders at Ninja
  • Not On The High Street – early Black Friday deals now live with savings on food kits, personalised gifts and more
  • OnBuy – get 43% off AirPod Pro at OnBuy
  • Oral-B – up to 53% off electric toothbrushes
  • Redbubble – 25% off everything including clothing, stickers and wall art all from independent artists
  • RYOBI – save 30% off their range of HP electrical tools
  • Sage – discounted coffee machines, juicers and pizza ovens at Sage
  • Samsung – get a free tablet when you buy a Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Z Fold 4
  • Shark – save up to 47% on vacuum cleaners
  • shopDisney – discounted Christmas gifts, soft toys and homeware, including 30% off pins
  • Sky – get Sky Stream, Sky TV and Netflix for only £25 in Sky's Black Friday sale
  • SMARTY – get a 120GB SIM for just £12 per month
  • Tastecard – get a 90-day free trial for discounts on cinema, coffee and eating out
  • Very – for up to 38% off Garmin smartwatches
  • Virgin Experience Days – up to 80% off experiences like cookery classes, indoor skydiving and dining out
  • Virgin Media – save up to £540 on broadband and TV packages

  • That's all folks!

    We're signing off from our deals coverage for the day but be sure to head over to our technology homepage for more offers and savings!

  • Sky Glass is at its lowest price ever

    Sky Glass

    Early Black Friday sales are here and they’ve brought with them some great deals on Sky Glass.

    Sky’s all-in-one TV and Sky box has a built-in soundbar and a sleek design. You can read our ‘What is Sky Glass?’ guide to understand more or check out the latest deals below.

    Buy Sky Glass, Sky TV & Netflix from £36 per month at Sky

    Or, if you don't need a new TV, then Sky Stream offers all the great Sky TV content without an actual television.

    Buy Sky Stream, Sky TV, Netflix and Superfast Broadband for £39 per month at Sky

  • Save £550 on this LG OLED television

    AO LG

    AO has cut a huge £550 off the price of this 55-inch smart TV from LG.

    It’s got an OLED ultra HD display, meaning you’ll get amazing picture quality and its smart TV menu means it’s easy to find your favourite shows.

    55-inch LG OLED smart TV | £1499 £949 (save £550 or 37%) at AO

  • Play Halo Infinite for just £14.99 with this Black Friday deal

    Master Chief returns on the Halo Infinite campaign release date.

    Halo Infinite is the latest instalment of a truly iconic gaming series. Our expert reviewers gave the title four stars in our full Halo Infinite review and now you can bag it for next to nothing in the Black Friday sales.

    Halo Infinite (Xbox Series X, Xbox One) | £54.99 £14.99 (save £40 or 73%) at Amazon

  • JD Williams Black Friday sale: save on air fryers, smartphones and more 

    JD Williams is among the UK retailers offering some tempting early Black Friday deals today.

    You can save on smartphones, computers, clothes, kitchen equipment and so much more. We particularly liked this discount on the Tefal ActiFry XL Air Fryer. It’s £100 cheaper!

    Tefal ActiFry XL Air Fryer | £249 £149 (save £100 or 40%) at JD Williams

    Shop JD Williams Black Friday deals

  • Save up to 51% on Amazon home security devices

    Cameras and monitors abound – these deals are great for making your home more secure. They link up to your phone simply, using an app and allow you to keep track of your property with ease.

    Smart home devices are great for peace of mind and now you can save up to 51% in the Black Friday sales.

    Save up to 51% on Amazon smart home security devices

    Advertisement

  • It’s “Black Friday every day” according to OnBuy

    OnBuy

    Further to its tempting Switch OLED deal, OnBuy is running a promotion that claims it’s Black Friday “every day, throughout November”.

    There are discounts on tech, homeware, games, home and garden goods and much more!

    Shop OnBuy Black Friday sale

  • Save on the Nintendo Switch OLED

    Nintendo Switch OLED
    Nintendo UK

    During sales season, for the last few years, the Nintendo Switch hybrid console has been one of the most stubbornly priced items out there. Remarkably consistent demand has made discounts rare, but we’ve found an option to save this Black Friday week.

    If you’re happier to go for the newer model, the Switch OLED, then it’s possible to make a saving. The OLED has a better display, to make your games even more immersive.

    The price is staying above £300 on sites like Amazon and Currys but online marketplace OnBuy currently has several sub-£300 Switch OLEDs. Take a look at the price comparison below.

    Nintendo Switch OLED | £287.98 at OnBuy

    Nintendo Switch OLED | £309 at Currys

    Nintendo Switch OLED | £303.97 at Amazon

  • This laptop is under £100 in the Currys Black Friday sale

    Yep, a laptop for under £100. What’s not to love?

    This ASUS E210MA 11.6-inch laptop is down from £159 to just £99. Of course, it’s not exactly a powerhouse of computing, but if you’re looking for a basic laptop for day-to-day tasks like word processing and web browsing – this could be a great budget buy!

    ASUS E210MA 11.6-inch laptop | £159 £99 (save £60 or 38%) at Currys

  • Check out these Black Friday gaming bargains 

    GAME

    GAME has announced its early Black Friday sale, with a wealth of bargains for gamers and ideal gifts if you’re shopping for one.

    Today, you can save on top titles and accessories. Whether you’re looking for a post-apocalyptic shooter like The Last of Us, or the latest titles like God of War Ragnarok and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – GAME has something to suit every gamer.

    Shop GAME early Black Friday sale

  • Need a lie down after all those deals? Save 70% on mattresses 

    Right now, Mattress Online is getting involved in the Black Friday price slashing and cutting up to 70% off the prices of their mattresses.

    If you need to replace an old mattress, or you just fancy an upgrade, this is a great chance to do so for less.

    Save 70% at Mattress Online

    Advertisement

  • Save up to £150 on cordless vacuums from Shark and Dyson

    Shark Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

    Shark and Dyson vacuums are among the best and most popular vacuum cleaners on the market at the moment, so getting deals on them isn’t always a certainty.

    Right now, these vacuums are being discounted – despite the high demand – by Currys and Amazon. Check out these deals…

    Shark anti-hair wrap cordless vacuum | £349 £199 (save £150 or 43%) at Currys

    Shark upright vacuum | £349 £197.37 (save £151.63 or 43%) at Amazon

    Dyson V10 cordless vacuum | £449 £319 (save £130 or 29%) at Currys

  • Save up to 63% on a Lavazza coffee machine with Alexa assistant

    Lavazza Voicy

    Yes, you read that right. Even coffee machines have Alexa now.

    This A Modo Mio Voicy coffee machine from Lavazza packs an Alexa voice assistant to help you out in the kitchen. Plus, it makes absolutely stunning coffee – as you’d expect.

    Save up to 63% on A Modo Mio Voicy from Lavazza

  • Save up to 49% on ASUS laptops 

    Amazon is slashing the prices of these ASUS laptops in the Black Friday Week sale. You can get up to 49% off right now!

    There are three laptops to choose from, with price points to suit your budget.

    Shop discounted ASUS laptops at Amazon

  • Black Friday Week – Save 44% on Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

    Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

    Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale is here and the retail giant is dishing out discounts across the site. There are a huge range of bargains for you to grab, but we’ve been picking out some of the best in the RadioTimes.com live blog.

    Here’s another deal we love – you can save 44% on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K right now. It’s down to £27.99.

    Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | £49.99 £27.99 (save £22.01 or 44%) at Amazon

  • Save £100 on the Google Pixel 6a

    google pixel 6a how to buy
    Android Authority

    Google Pixel 6a

    With its 6.1-inch display, the Google Pixel 6a is perfect for those who like to use a smaller smartphone and let’s face it – there aren’t many options around right now when it comes to small phones.

    Aside from its compact form factor, the Pixel 6 is amazingly well-equipped for a phone in this price bracket. It Uses Google AI to give the 12MP more ‘oomph’ than you’d expect. Google image processing means its simple to take great pictures with this small smartphone.

    On top of that, the Google Tensor chip provides a slick user experience that we loved in our full Google Pixel 6a review. The phone bagged a four-star rating.

    Google Pixel 6a | £399 £299 (save £100 or 25%) at John Lewis

  • Save 25% on Harry Potter LEGO at John Lewis

    Lego logo
    Fan Jianlei/JIEMIAN NEWS/VCG via Getty Images

    John Lewis has knocked a huge 25% off selected LEGO lines in the seasonal sales.

    Right now, this Harry Potter Hungarian Horntail set is down to £33.74. It recalls the iconic moment of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, when Harry faces the first event of the Triwizard Tournament.

    LEGO Harry Potter and the Hungarian Horntail | 33.74 (save 25%) at John Lewis

    Shop LEGO deals at John Lewis

    Advertisement

  • Grab a smart home bargain with 36% off this smart plug set 

    TP-Link Tapo Smart Plugs

    Another favourite product from our friends at The Recommended, this set of four TP-Link Tapo Smart Plugs is now 36% off on Amazon.

    These handy little plugs allow you to control any electronic device in your home wirelessly or via voice control when integrated with either Amazon Alexa or Google Home – helping you reduce your energy use and save money on your electricity bills.

    TP-Link Tapo Smart Plugs | £49.99 £31.99 (save £18 or 36%)

  • Save £600 on this Samsung smart TV 

    Amazon has slashed the price of this Samsung smart TV in the Black Friday Week sale.

    It’s down from £1299 to £699, saving you a huge £600. It packs Samsung’s signature QLED tech, giving you a crisp picture and accurate colours, whatever you’re watching

    55-inch Samsung QLED smart TV | £1299 £699 (save £600 or 46%)

  • Boost your oral health and save 37% on the Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser

    Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser

    It’s not really Black Friday without deals on oral health gadgets, right? One of the best we’ve seen so far is this 37% saving on the Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser, another favourite from our friends at The Recommended.

    This water flosser cleans along your gumline and between your teeth without the need for traditional string floss, promising to remove up to 99% of plaque, and now you can save £35 on one at Amazon.

    Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser | £94.99 £54.99 (save £35 or 37%)

  • Save 50% on the Lavazza A Modo Mio SMEG

    This coffee machine collaboration between Lavazza and SMEG is a classically designed and useful gadget to add to your kitchen.

    Lavazza has knocked an amazing 50 per cent off the price in the Black Friday sales.

    Lavazza A Modo Mio SMEG | £249 £124.50 (save £124.50 or 50%) at Lavazza

  • New TV? Get 30 days free Amazon Prime Video

    Need something to watch on your new Black Friday bargain TV? Don’t forget you can still bag a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime Video.

    Black Friday Week is looking like a great time to pick up a new television. So, if you’ve bagged a Black Friday TV deal, then this free trial is a great way to get some new shows, movies and sport to watch on it.

    Get Amazon Prime Video 30-day free trial

  • Save 51% on Amazon’s helpful Echo Dot smart speaker

    Echo Dot Amazon

    The Black Friday deals are coming thick and fast. For those seeking a smart speaker, this one stands out.

    Right now, you can save over half on Amazon’s fifth-generation Echo Dot smart speaker.

    The retail behemoth has knocked £28 off the price. That’s a huge 51% saving.

    Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) | £54.99 £26.99 (save £28 or 51%) at Amazon

    Advertisement

  • Virgin Media broadband deals 

    Virgin Media are joining the price-slashing rush with some great broadband deals on ‘Fake Black Friday’.

    We might be a week before the day itself, but that’s not stopped the deals. Here are some great savings to be made on broadband packages with Virgin.

    M350 Fibre Broadband | £56 £27 per month from Virgin Media

    Virgin Media Ultimate Volt Bundle | £85 £79 per month from Virgin Media

    Shop Virgin Media broadband deals

  • Need a holiday? There are Black Friday deals for that 

    If you feel like you’ve earned a holiday, or you’re just dying for some winter sun, these Black Friday deals have you covered.

    Last Minute is slashing prices across their site, while Best Western Hotels are offering two nights for the price of one.

    Shop Last Minute’s Black Friday sale

    Shop Best Western Black Friday sale

  • There are LEGO bargains to be had this Black Friday

    LEGO

    Getty

    It’s not just tech you can save on amid the Black Friday price-slashing, there are also loads of great deals on toys – like these on LEGO!

    For Disney fans, there’s LEGO Princess Jasmine, while history buffs can enjoy a LEGO viking ship.

    LEGO Princess Jasmine and Mulan set | £39.99 £34.99 (save £5 or 12.5%) at JD Williams

    LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Viking Ship | £104.99 at JD Williams

    LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Beach House | £44.99 £39.99 (save £5 or 11%) at JD Williams

    Shop more offers at LEGO

  • Bag a laptop for under £200

    If you’re on the hunt for a new laptop, the seasonal sales are a great time to pick one up. AO is offering up to 55 per cent off these affordable laptops, and you can even bag a capable device for under £200.

    Check out some of the options below.

    ASUS X515 laptop | £399 £179 (save £220 or 55%) at AO

    Acer 311 laptop | £229 £159 (save £70 or 31%) at AO

  • Save on the best wireless earbuds this Black Friday

    Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds

    The Sony WF-1000XM4 are currently rated as our favourite wireless earbuds on the market. They’re a little pricey, but offer the best experience you’re going to get from a compact pair of buds like this.

    These Sony earbuds offer fantastic sound and bagged an amazing 4.9-star rating in our full Sony WF-1000XM4 review.

    Now, they’re over a third cheaper in the Black Friday sales!

    Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds | £250 £159 (save £91 or 36%) at Amazon

  • Gifts galore — save on our favourite tech gifts

    Google Pixel 7 featured image

    Looking for a perfect Christmas present? Or got an important birthday coming up, perhaps? Right now, some of our favourite tech gifts of the year are discounted in the Black Friday sales.

    The Google Pixel 7 – one of our highest-rated phones of the year – has been discounted in the price-slashing. So has Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Elden Ring, two of the year’s best games!

    Google Pixel 7 | £599 £575.44 (save £23.56 or 4%) at Amazon

    Elden Ring (Xbox One) | £69.99 £62.36 (save £7.63 or 11%) at Amazon

    Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II | £69.99 £58 (save £11.99 or 17%) at Amazon

    Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement