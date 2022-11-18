That's all folks!
We're signing off from our deals coverage for the day but be sure to head over to our technology homepage for more offers and savings!
Early Black Friday sales are here and they’ve brought with them some great deals on Sky Glass.
Sky’s all-in-one TV and Sky box has a built-in soundbar and a sleek design. You can read our ‘What is Sky Glass?’ guide to understand more or check out the latest deals below.
Buy Sky Glass, Sky TV & Netflix from £36 per month at Sky
Or, if you don't need a new TV, then Sky Stream offers all the great Sky TV content without an actual television.
Buy Sky Stream, Sky TV, Netflix and Superfast Broadband for £39 per month at Sky
AO has cut a huge £550 off the price of this 55-inch smart TV from LG.
It’s got an OLED ultra HD display, meaning you’ll get amazing picture quality and its smart TV menu means it’s easy to find your favourite shows.
55-inch LG OLED smart TV |
£1499 £949 (save £550 or 37%) at AO
Halo Infinite is the latest instalment of a truly iconic gaming series. Our expert reviewers gave the title four stars in our full Halo Infinite review and now you can bag it for next to nothing in the Black Friday sales.
Halo Infinite (Xbox Series X, Xbox One) |
£54.99 £14.99 (save £40 or 73%) at Amazon
JD Williams is among the UK retailers offering some tempting early Black Friday deals today.
You can save on smartphones, computers, clothes, kitchen equipment and so much more. We particularly liked this discount on the Tefal ActiFry XL Air Fryer. It’s £100 cheaper!
Tefal ActiFry XL Air Fryer |
£249 £149 (save £100 or 40%) at JD Williams
Cameras and monitors abound – these deals are great for making your home more secure. They link up to your phone simply, using an app and allow you to keep track of your property with ease.
Smart home devices are great for peace of mind and now you can save up to 51% in the Black Friday sales.
Time for a holiday? We think so too. It’s getting cold here in the UK, but it’s not too late to bag yourself some winter sun. Right now, there are plenty of deals to be had.
Whether you need fights, a hotel, or a whole trip – providers are cutting prices.
Shop Last Minute’s Black Friday sale
Further to its tempting Switch OLED deal, OnBuy is running a promotion that claims it’s Black Friday “every day, throughout November”.
There are discounts on tech, homeware, games, home and garden goods and much more!
During sales season, for the last few years, the Nintendo Switch hybrid console has been one of the most stubbornly priced items out there. Remarkably consistent demand has made discounts rare, but we’ve found an option to save this Black Friday week.
If you’re happier to go for the newer model, the Switch OLED, then it’s possible to make a saving. The OLED has a better display, to make your games even more immersive.
The price is staying above £300 on sites like Amazon and Currys but online marketplace OnBuy currently has several sub-£300 Switch OLEDs. Take a look at the price comparison below.
Nintendo Switch OLED | £287.98 at OnBuy
Nintendo Switch OLED | £309 at Currys
Nintendo Switch OLED | £303.97 at Amazon
Yep, a laptop for under £100. What’s not to love?
This ASUS E210MA 11.6-inch laptop is down from £159 to just £99. Of course, it’s not exactly a powerhouse of computing, but if you’re looking for a basic laptop for day-to-day tasks like word processing and web browsing – this could be a great budget buy!
ASUS E210MA 11.6-inch laptop |
£159 £99 (save £60 or 38%) at Currys
GAME has announced its early Black Friday sale, with a wealth of bargains for gamers and ideal gifts if you’re shopping for one.
Today, you can save on top titles and accessories. Whether you’re looking for a post-apocalyptic shooter like The Last of Us, or the latest titles like God of War Ragnarok and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – GAME has something to suit every gamer.
Right now, Mattress Online is getting involved in the Black Friday price slashing and cutting up to 70% off the prices of their mattresses.
If you need to replace an old mattress, or you just fancy an upgrade, this is a great chance to do so for less.
Shark and Dyson vacuums are among the best and most popular vacuum cleaners on the market at the moment, so getting deals on them isn’t always a certainty.
Right now, these vacuums are being discounted – despite the high demand – by Currys and Amazon. Check out these deals…
Shark anti-hair wrap cordless vacuum |
£349 £199 (save £150 or 43%) at Currys
Shark upright vacuum |
£349 £197.37 (save £151.63 or 43%) at Amazon
Dyson V10 cordless vacuum |
£449 £319 (save £130 or 29%) at Currys
Yes, you read that right. Even coffee machines have Alexa now.
This A Modo Mio Voicy coffee machine from Lavazza packs an Alexa voice assistant to help you out in the kitchen. Plus, it makes absolutely stunning coffee – as you’d expect.
Amazon is slashing the prices of these ASUS laptops in the Black Friday Week sale. You can get up to 49% off right now!
There are three laptops to choose from, with price points to suit your budget.
Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale is here and the retail giant is dishing out discounts across the site. There are a huge range of bargains for you to grab, but we’ve been picking out some of the best in the RadioTimes.com live blog.
Here’s another deal we love – you can save 44% on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K right now. It’s down to £27.99.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K |
£49.99 £27.99 (save £22.01 or 44%) at Amazon
Google Pixel 6a
With its 6.1-inch display, the Google Pixel 6a is perfect for those who like to use a smaller smartphone and let’s face it – there aren’t many options around right now when it comes to small phones.
Aside from its compact form factor, the Pixel 6 is amazingly well-equipped for a phone in this price bracket. It Uses Google AI to give the 12MP more ‘oomph’ than you’d expect. Google image processing means its simple to take great pictures with this small smartphone.
On top of that, the Google Tensor chip provides a slick user experience that we loved in our full Google Pixel 6a review. The phone bagged a four-star rating.
Google Pixel 6a |
£399 £299 (save £100 or 25%) at John Lewis
John Lewis has knocked a huge 25% off selected LEGO lines in the seasonal sales.
Right now, this Harry Potter Hungarian Horntail set is down to £33.74. It recalls the iconic moment of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, when Harry faces the first event of the Triwizard Tournament.
LEGO Harry Potter and the Hungarian Horntail | 33.74 (save 25%) at John Lewis
Another favourite product from our friends at The Recommended, this set of four TP-Link Tapo Smart Plugs is now 36% off on Amazon.
These handy little plugs allow you to control any electronic device in your home wirelessly or via voice control when integrated with either Amazon Alexa or Google Home – helping you reduce your energy use and save money on your electricity bills.
TP-Link Tapo Smart Plugs |
£49.99 £31.99 (save £18 or 36%)
Amazon has slashed the price of this Samsung smart TV in the Black Friday Week sale.
It’s down from £1299 to £699, saving you a huge £600. It packs Samsung’s signature QLED tech, giving you a crisp picture and accurate colours, whatever you’re watching
55-inch Samsung QLED smart TV |
£1299 £699 (save £600 or 46%)
It’s not really Black Friday without deals on oral health gadgets, right? One of the best we’ve seen so far is this 37% saving on the Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser, another favourite from our friends at The Recommended.
This water flosser cleans along your gumline and between your teeth without the need for traditional string floss, promising to remove up to 99% of plaque, and now you can save £35 on one at Amazon.
Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser |
£94.99 £54.99 (save £35 or 37%)
This coffee machine collaboration between Lavazza and SMEG is a classically designed and useful gadget to add to your kitchen.
Lavazza has knocked an amazing 50 per cent off the price in the Black Friday sales.
Lavazza A Modo Mio SMEG |
£249 £124.50 (save £124.50 or 50%) at Lavazza
Need something to watch on your new Black Friday bargain TV? Don’t forget you can still bag a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime Video.
Black Friday Week is looking like a great time to pick up a new television. So, if you’ve bagged a Black Friday TV deal, then this free trial is a great way to get some new shows, movies and sport to watch on it.
The Black Friday deals are coming thick and fast. For those seeking a smart speaker, this one stands out.
Right now, you can save over half on Amazon’s fifth-generation Echo Dot smart speaker.
The retail behemoth has knocked £28 off the price. That’s a huge 51% saving.
Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) | £54.99 £26.99 (save £28 or 51%) at Amazon
Virgin Media are joining the price-slashing rush with some great broadband deals on ‘Fake Black Friday’.
We might be a week before the day itself, but that’s not stopped the deals. Here are some great savings to be made on broadband packages with Virgin.
M350 Fibre Broadband | £56 £27 per month from Virgin Media
Virgin Media Ultimate Volt Bundle | £85 £79 per month from Virgin Media
If you feel like you’ve earned a holiday, or you’re just dying for some winter sun, these Black Friday deals have you covered.
Last Minute is slashing prices across their site, while Best Western Hotels are offering two nights for the price of one.
It’s not just tech you can save on amid the Black Friday price-slashing, there are also loads of great deals on toys – like these on LEGO!
For Disney fans, there’s LEGO Princess Jasmine, while history buffs can enjoy a LEGO viking ship.
LEGO Princess Jasmine and Mulan set |
£39.99 £34.99 (save £5 or 12.5%) at JD Williams
LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Viking Ship | £104.99 at JD Williams
LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Beach House |
£44.99 £39.99 (save £5 or 11%) at JD Williams
If you’re on the hunt for a new laptop, the seasonal sales are a great time to pick one up. AO is offering up to 55 per cent off these affordable laptops, and you can even bag a capable device for under £200.
Check out some of the options below.
ASUS X515 laptop |
£399 £179 (save £220 or 55%) at AO
Acer 311 laptop |
£229 £159 (save £70 or 31%) at AO
The Sony WF-1000XM4 are currently rated as our favourite wireless earbuds on the market. They’re a little pricey, but offer the best experience you’re going to get from a compact pair of buds like this.
These Sony earbuds offer fantastic sound and bagged an amazing 4.9-star rating in our full Sony WF-1000XM4 review.
Now, they’re over a third cheaper in the Black Friday sales!
Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds |
£250 £159 (save £91 or 36%) at Amazon
Looking for a perfect Christmas present? Or got an important birthday coming up, perhaps? Right now, some of our favourite tech gifts of the year are discounted in the Black Friday sales.
The Google Pixel 7 – one of our highest-rated phones of the year – has been discounted in the price-slashing. So has Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Elden Ring, two of the year’s best games!
Google Pixel 7 |
£599 £575.44 (save £23.56 or 4%) at Amazon
Elden Ring (Xbox One) |
£69.99 £62.36 (save £7.63 or 11%) at Amazon
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II |
£69.99 £58 (save £11.99 or 17%) at Amazon