John Lewis Black Friday deals: when the 2021 sale starts and what offers to expect

While we’re all hoping to enjoy the summer sunshine for a few more weeks, Black Friday 2021 will be here before you know it. Once November rolls around, retailers will be discounting products across their sites, hoping to entice you into spending money with them.

And, John Lewis will definitely be among them. Expect to see deals across popular items such as home appliances and TVs, along with tech like AirPods Pro and Nintendo Switch from the high-street store.

Last year due to the pandemic, we shifted away from real-life stores in favour of online shopping. According to SEMrush, “buy online’’ searches increased by 50% from 2019 to 2020 – and while shops are now back open, it’s expected that many shoppers will continue to do their Black Friday shopping online.

This year, Black Friday falls on 26th November. Cyber Monday follows on the next Monday, which is 29th November. Black Friday sales are a great opportunity to treat yourself to that product you’ve been eying up for months at a discount. It is also one of the last chances to find a good deal before Christmas.

John Lewis is one of the few UK retailers to still do both in-store and online sales and is expected to do the same again in 2021.

If you know you’ll be shopping the John Lewis Black Friday sale, keep this page bookmarked as we’ll be updating it constantly once the savings begin.

Here is all the latest information on John Lewis’ Black Friday deals, when the sale is expected to begin and some advice on how to spot a good offer.

Does John Lewis have a Black Friday sale?

Simple answer; yes. For the last few years, John Lewis has put on a dedicated Black Friday sale.

The sale event typically lasts two weeks, starting the week before Black Friday through to the end of Cyber Week. Discounts should be available both in-store and online.

What John Lewis Black Friday deals can you expect in 2021?

We suggest keeping an eye out for new releases. If you’re not fussed about having the latest model, Black Friday can be a great way to get a bargain. Retailers such as John Lewis will often use the sales event to discount older-generation models of tech to make room for new launches.

For example, with the release of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 in August, there’s a good chance the older-generation Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will be on sale. Plus, with the iPhone 13 release date expected to be in September, there may also be some good iPhone Black Friday deals to be had, especially on the 12 series.

Outside of tech, John Lewis is always a great port-of-call if you’re after home appliances. During the Black Friday sales, the retailer often discounts big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Sage and Nespresso.

What were the best John Lewis Black deals last year?

Last year, the best deals on John Lewis were found on home appliances such as coffee machines, vacuum cleaners and food processors. The most popular brands included KitchenAid, Dyson and up to 40% off Le Creuset.

There were some good discounts across technology, too. There are always some brilliant discounts on Sony and Samsung TVs and some savings on smart speakers, too, including over 60% off the Google Nest Mini.

Last year, smartwatches such as the Apple Watch SE and Fitbit Versa 3 again proved popular, alongside Apple AirPods, Nintendo Switch bundles and Garmin running watches.

Tips on how to find the best John Lewis Black Friday deals

With every retailer under the sun shouting about their deals during Black Friday, it can be easy to get lost in the noise of what’s a good deal or not. Here are a few tips to help you buy the products you really want at decent prices.

Research. To get the best deal, you first need to decide on what you want to buy. Once you have a list, research the top-performing brands and products in that category. For example, if you’re after a new smartwatch, you’ll want to check out our guides to the best smartwatch and best budget smartwatch to find out what models come out on top.

To get the best deal, you first need to decide on what you want to buy. Once you have a list, research the top-performing brands and products in that category. For example, if you’re after a new smartwatch, you’ll want to check out our guides to the best smartwatch and best budget smartwatch to find out what models come out on top. Check competitors’ sites. A good way to know what is a good price is to compare John Lewis’ discounts to those on other sites. Before buying any product, it is always good practice to see if the product can be found cheaper anywhere else. This can be done out of sales season, too. If you have a specific product in mind for Black Friday, it is good to know what its current price is ahead of the sales event. This makes it so much easier to identify how much of a good deal any discount is.

What is John Lewis’ Never Knowingly Undersold policy?

Never Knowingly Undersold is John Lewis’ price match policy. The retailer has a price-monitoring team that proactively checks prices with that of its competitors to ensure items are not being sold for less elsewhere.

However, if you do find the same product being sold for less by a high street retailer, you can put in a claim to have John Lewis match the price.

Best John Lewis deals right now

We may be a little way out from Black Friday, but John Lewis does still have some good offers across the likes of TVs, speakers and coffee machines.

If you don’t want to wait until November, these are the best John Lewis deals right now.

