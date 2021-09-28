Currys Black Friday deals 2021: How to save at Currys PC World this year

Black Friday 2021 is just around the corner, with a wealth of savings to be made on consumer tech. We’re taking a look at how and when you can bag a bargain at Currys PC World during Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021.

Curry PC World offer a huge range of products from a wide range of tech categories, so we’ll be digging up the best deals on TV and audio equipment, phones, laptops, earbuds, wearables and much more.

The Black Friday sales are a competitive and busy time, both for retailers and buyers. If you want the best deals, it pays to do a little pre-planning. Interest in the sales was so huge last year that – according to figures from Currys PC World – if you stacked London landmark, The Shard, 187 times, it would not be as tall as if you lined up all the 55-inch+ TVs ordered on Black Friday.

First off, narrow down your search by deciding what sort of products you’re looking for. Do you need a new phone with accompanying earbuds? A new TV with a soundbar? Or maybe just a new phone case? Whatever it is, plan beforehand and decide on a budget. This will help you stay on task when wading through a slew of bargains online.

When does the Currys PC World Black Friday sale start?

We expect the Currys Black Friday sale to be in full force by 26th November and for the discounts to continue into Cyber Monday (29th November). In recent years, both sales events have merged into one to offer one major opportunity to bag big-ticket tech items for less.

Some retailers, including Currys, started their sales way before Black Friday itself last year. Amazon is often particularly keen on this, but many retailers will join in on offering discounts in the two weeks before the main event. This is largely because the sales periods are very competitive for retailers, so they’re keen to move early and attract you to their sites rather than those of competitors.

Therefore, expect to see discounts popping up from early November, before ramping up considerably on the week of 26th November (Black Friday).

What Currys PC World Black Friday deals can you expect this year?

With Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders and the new console set to be released in October, we expect to see some tempting discounts on previous versions of the Nintendo Switch.

There are also likely to be some great discounts on games for the Switch and other consoles. Take a look at our best Nintendo Switch games round-up for inspiration.

Similarly, Apple’s new product announcements – including the iPhone 13 – are likely to mean that some retailers offer great deals on the iPhone 12. Stay tuned to our Black Friday iPhone deals page to find out.

Top tips to find a deal at Currys on Black Friday

Shop around. Check in with a variety of retailers to ensure you get the best deal. Black Friday is a competitive period for retailers, and they will compete with each other through the discounts they offer. Check multiple sites for the best chance of a bargain.

Check in with a variety of retailers to ensure you get the best deal. Black Friday is a competitive period for retailers, and they will compete with each other through the discounts they offer. Check multiple sites for the best chance of a bargain. Check social media. During big sale events, some deals may be teased on social media ahead of their appearance on online stores. Keep an eye out.

During big sale events, some deals may be teased on social media ahead of their appearance on online stores. Keep an eye out. Start with Amazon. While we’re keen to encourage you to shop around, Amazon is often the best place to start. Because so many retailers list products on the site, and because of the sheer scale of Amazon’s offering, the site often offers the best prices on consumer tech.

While we’re keen to encourage you to shop around, Amazon is often the best place to start. Because so many retailers list products on the site, and because of the sheer scale of Amazon’s offering, the site often offers the best prices on consumer tech. Use price tracking tools like camelcamelcamel.com to double-check Amazon deals.

like camelcamelcamel.com to double-check Amazon deals. Compare online and in-store prices. If you’re shopping in-store, it can be good to check online prices with the same retailer. The fast-moving nature of big sales can mean that in-store and online prices occasionally move out of synch, so it’s a good way to make sure you’re getting the best deal from the retailer you choose.

If you’re shopping in-store, it can be good to check online prices with the same retailer. The fast-moving nature of big sales can mean that in-store and online prices occasionally move out of synch, so it’s a good way to make sure you’re getting the best deal from the retailer you choose. Sign up for newsletters. Tech and deals newsletters can be great signposts for the biggest Black Friday savings. Try our newsletter, which you can sign up for below.

What were the best Currys PC World deals last year?

Last year Currys PC World offered a huge range of savings. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 was reduced from £419 to £349, and the 7th gen iPad from Apple was reduced from £349 to £279.

In televisions, Currys reduced a 75-inch Samsung 8K HDR QLED TV from £3798 to £3499 and a 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Samsung set from £1598 to £1299.

There were also discounts on HP goods, with the HP Chromebook 14a reduced from £349 to £249 and the HP DeskJet 2724 printer reduced from £49.99 to £34.99.

For more cheap home office products, head to our best budget laptop and best budget printer guides.

Best Currys PC World deals right now

Right now, Currys PC World is offering a huge discount on the 8.1-inch Microsoft Surface Duo – down from £1449 to £729. This is partly because of the announcement that the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 pre-orders are now live. There’s also a £250 saving on the 13” Huawei Matebook laptop linked below – down to £649.

Finally, there’s a solid £229 saving on this LG 55UP80006LA 55” Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV.

As Black Friday gets closer, we’ll keep updating this page with the latest deals. There will be lots more great deals as the event arrives.

