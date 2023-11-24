That's why we've searched for the best SIM only Black Friday deals from reputable mobile networks to give you a fantastic monthly price for your phone contract.

In this deals page, we have a great offer from Lebara, which will see you get a 5G SIM only contract from 99p per month for three months, as well as low prices from the likes of Three and Giffgaff.

If you've checked out our Black Friday broadband deals page, you might be aware that it can sometimes be tricky to switch suppliers if you're already in a contract. However, Black Friday deals shouldn't pass phone users by!

It's easier to switch SIM only contracts, as it's likely that you'll be on a monthly rolling contract, and as it's SIM only, you won't be tied into paying for a phone on top of a contract.

So, let's take a look at the best offers we've spotted today, so you can snap-up a great price!

Best Black Friday SIM only deals at a glance:

Best Black Friday SIM only deals we've found in the UK today

Shop Black Friday prices at Three

What's the deal: Reliable UK network Three has pulled through with these Black Friday SIM only deals: get 25GB data for £10 per month, 250GB data for £15 per month and unlimited data for £20 per month.

Why we chose it: All of these 24-month contracts come with 5G at no extra cost, unlimited calls and texts, and Three+ Rewards - which gets you great offers on places such as Cineworld, Uber Eats and Frankie & Benny's, as well as pre-sale access to the UK's biggest festivals like Reading and Leeds Festival.

Shop SIM only deals from £10 per month at Three

Get 500GB of data for the price of 120GB at Giffgaff

What's the deal: At Giffgaff, you can get a SIM only contract with 500GB of data for £20 a month for six months; the same amount that 120GB used to cost. That means for the first six months of an 18-month contract, you're essentially getting 380GB for free.

Why we chose it: This RadioTimes.com Digital Writer is with Giffgaff and they love the flexibility of the plans; whether you're on a rolling monthly contract or an 18-month contract, you can change your plan at any time to get more (or less) data for your money.

Each month, Giffgaff texts you to say whether the plan you're on is right for you or whether you would benefit from upgrading (or downgrading).

Shop SIM only deals from £10 per month at Giffgaff

Get a 5GB SIM only deal for 99p per month

What's the deal: Lebara's SIM only plans usually start at £4.50 for a 12-month contract or £5 for a 30-day rolling contract. However, this Black Friday, you can get a SIM only plan for just 99p per month for the first three months. Simply use the code BF2023 at the checkout.

Why we chose it: This plan will gets you 5GB of data plus 1,000 UK minutes and texts, as well as 100 international minutes. If you're not familiar with Lebara, the mobile network operates off the Vodafone network, which boasts 98 per cent UK coverage, reliable speeds and 5G included.

Get a 5GB SIM only plan for 99p per month at Lebara

For more information on this brilliant deal, take a look at our Lebara Black Friday offer page.

Six months free Apple Music with O2

What's the deal: From now until Wednesday 6th December, you can shop the following Black Friday prices at O2: 30GB for £12.99 per month, 150GB for £17.99 per month, 250GB for £25.99 per month and unlimited data for £25.99 per month.

Why we chose it: On top of offering great prices, O2 also includes some extra treats such as six months free Apple Music and six months of an Extra for free. 'What counts as an Extra?' we hear you ask. Well, it's Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Amazon Music, Audible, McAfee and Cafeyn.

Get six months free Apple Music and an additional extra at O2

Half price on SIM only contracts at EE

What's the deal: Hello, is it EE you're looking for? The UK network has slashed the prices of its SIM only contracts in half, meaning you can get unlimited data for £15 per month for six months instead of £30, 125GB for £12.50 per month for three months instead of £25 and unlimited data with Inclusive Extra for £18 per month instead of £36 for six months.

Why we chose it: Just like O2, selected 24-month contracts come with perks known as Inclusive Extras, which includes Netflix, Apple Music, Apple Arcade or TNT Sports on discovery+.

Get unlimited 5G data for just £20 a month at Vodafone

What's the deal: In Vodafone's Black Friday sale, you can pick up an unlimited data contract with 5G for just £20 a month. Over the 24 months that saves you a total of £312. You can also save the same amount on data plans that have Inclusive Roaming across Europe and 3 Xtra benefits such as Spotify Premium.

Why we chose it: We couldn't ignore a deal that has unlimited data at such a low price. With this, you're sorted for a whole two years for just £20 a month.

Get unlimited 5G data for just £20 a month at Vodafone

