Build your dream gaming set-up for £1501 less with these Black Friday deals

If you’re an avid gamer, this year’s Black Friday deals could help you supercharge your set-up. Big brands such as Razer, Secretlab and Nintendo are already offering significant discounts on their own stock, while retailers like Currys, Amazon and Very are keeping pace with their own hefty gaming deals.

Always keen for an upgrade, I decided to peruse the best Black Friday gaming deals and see if I could build a seriously strong gaming set-up, a shrine to all-things interactive that can stand proudly in your home. I browsed the biggest deals on gaming chairs, Nintendo Switch consoles, monitors and much more to pull together the best of the best.

I’ve already got a gaming set-up that I’m pretty happy with, but these Black Friday deals are making me seriously consider wringing the changes and bringing in some powerful new hardware to bolster my capabilities. Is it possible to justify a second gaming chair when I’ve only got one arse? Now’s the time to find out.

If you’ve got the space to add some more gaming gear to your home, you’re in for a treat this Black Friday. The Black Friday deals listed below will help you take your gaming den to the next level, so what are you waiting for? Read on and discover how you could power up your gaming set-up with some mega savings this Black Friday.

The best Black Friday gaming deals to build your dream set-up

Razer Iskur gaming chair | £349.98 £279.99 at eBuyer (save £69.99 or 20%)

What’s the deal: A 20% saving on this Razer gaming chair.

Why we chose it: At the heart of every excellent gaming setup is a throne that can hold you and support you for hours on end. You’ll need a top-tier gaming chair to build your den around, and the Razer Iskur is a very strong choice – with integrated lumbar support and snazzy synthetic leather, it offers comfort and style in equal measure.

The black and green edition – which, as a handy bonus, won’t look out of place on your working from home Zoom calls – is currently £69.99 off at eBuyer, a nice saving of 20%, which makes this a very tempting purchase indeed.

Razer Iskur gaming chair | £349.98 £279.99 at eBuyer (save £69.99 or 20%)

MSI MPG ARTYMIS 34″ Curved Monitor | £799 £599 at Currys (save £200 or 25%)

What’s the deal: This curved monitor is seeing a 25% discount in Currys’ Black Friday sale.

Why we chose it: If you’ve been playing on a knackered old screen or an outdated telly, now is the ideal time to invest in a dedicated gaming monitor, and Currys has you covered with one of the most tempting Black Friday deals in that regard.

With £200 off the usual price, this 34-inch curved beauty from MSI supports the much-coveted 1440p resolution as well as HDR, and it also has a refresh rate of 165 Hz and a response time of one millisecond. Basically, this monitor will give you a smooth experience in every sense, and it could even give you an extra edge in online play!

MSI MPG ARTYMIS 34″ Curved Monitor | £799 £599 at Currys (save £200 or 25%)

Secretlab Magnus desk bundle | £468 £418 at Secretlab (save £50 or 11%)

What’s the deal: This bundle is 11% cheaper for Black Friday at £418.

Why we chose it: Don’t settle for an IKEA jobbie or whatever old table you can scavenge. As well as making some of the best gaming chairs, Secretlab now sells a range of sturdy and stylish gaming desks as well, and this particular bundle comes with £50 off this Black Friday.

Nab yourself a Secretlab Magnus desk, and you’ll be amazed at how many sneaky ways it has to hide away and tidy your cables, leaving more space on top for your gaming gear and accessories (and snacks). This bundle also gets you a Signature Stealth desk mat, a magnetic desk-topper that will make your gaming table look even better.

Secretlab Magnus desk bundle | £468 £418 at Secretlab (save £50 or 11%)

Razer Blade Stealth 13 gaming laptop | £164 9.97 £1099.97 at Laptops Direct (save £550 or 33%)

What’s the deal: A third off this Razer Blade gaming laptop.

Why we chose it: Whether you’re new to PC gaming or simply want to expand your arsenal with a portable option, the Razer Blade range of laptops is a great place to look. Over at Laptops Direct, the slimline 13-inch Razer Blade Stealth has a whopping £550 off at the moment, making it even more tantalising than usual.

If you’re willing to pay a little extra for a more powerful machine, there are deals at eBuyer on the Razer Blade Pro range – prices start at £1,339.97, and you could save up to £880 over there, and some of those eBuyer deals even throw in a free Razer Iskur gaming chair! If you don’t want to break the bank quite that much, though, the Stealth deal at Laptops Direct is nothing short of a steal.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 gaming laptop | £164 9.97 £1099.97 at Laptops Direct (save £550 or 33%)

Alienware AW510K gaming keyboard | £139.99 £94.99 at Very (save £45 or 32%)

What’s the deal: A third off this Alienware AW510K keyboard.

Why we chose it: If your gaming nook is looking a bit dingey, why not lighten it up with this gorgeous keyboard from Dell’s Alienware range? Not only is it light in terms of colour, but it also boasts a staggering amount of customisation with its deeply impressive RGB lighting. And it has dedicated volume control, allowing you to make audio adjustments on the fly.

Very has knocked £45 off the price here, bringing the AW510K keyboard price down to just under £95 – that’s a small price to pay for an item that, as well as being great for gaming, will make your set-up look a lot nicer.

Alienware AW510K gaming keyboard | £139.99 £94.99 at Very (save £45 or 32%)

WD_BLACK D30 2TB Game Drive SSD | £352.99 £181.99 at Amazon (save £171 or 48%)

What’s the deal: An almost half-price saving on this 2TB SSD.

Why we chose it: With all of the gaming you’re going to be doing, it would be wise to invest in some extra storage. And here’s the good news – Amazon has knocked £171 off this chunky Western Digital SSD, taking 48% off the 2TB version’s RRP and bringing the price down to a tempting £181.99.

In our full WD Black D30 review, its high price point was one of the biggest turn-offs, so this deal makes it look a lot more like a reasonable purchase. And so, you might want to strike while the iron’s hot – grab one now and secure storage space for all of your gaming needs!

WD_BLACK D30 2TB Game Drive SSD | £352.99 £181.99 at Amazon (save £171 or 48%)

Nintendo Switch OLED, Pokémon Shining Pearl and SanDisk 256GB memory card bundle | £392.98 £379 at Currys (save £13.98 or 3.5%)

What’s the deal: A £13.98 saving on this Switch bundle featuring the new OLED console.

Why we chose it: Buying a console this Black Friday won’t be particularly easy – PS5 Black Friday deals are likely to be non-existent due to the ongoing PS5 stock issues, and Xbox Series X stock could be hard to find as well – but the Switch OLED should be available, as will Microsoft’s Xbox Series S, and it’s very easy to recommend Nintendo’s beautiful portable console.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals can be found in a variety of places, but this one really caught our eye. As well as getting the stunning new screen of the OLED Switch, you also get a 256GB SanDisk Memory Card and a copy of Pokémon: Shining Pearl, and you’ll save a few quid at the same time. For more info on this console, head to our Nintendo Switch OLED review.

Nintendo Switch OLED, Pokémon Shining Pearl and SanDisk 256GB memory card bundle | £392.98 £379 at Currys (save £13.98 or 3.5%)

LucidSound LS50X gaming headset | £239.99 £159.99 at Amazon (save £80 or 33%)

What’s the deal: Over a third off this top gaming headset.

Why we chose it: Buying one of the best gaming headsets is rarely a cheap endeavour, but this Amazon deal makes one of our favourite options a whole lot more affordable. With an £80 discount knocking a third off the price, bringing it down to just £159.99, the LucidSound LS50X headset now looks more alluring than ever before.

In our full LucidSound LS50X review, we said, “If you’re the type of person that wants to play on the Xbox when you’re at home, as well as having the option of connecting to your phone via Bluetooth for a podcast or linking up with a Nintendo Switch for on-the-go gaming, you’ll find that this headset meets all of those needs as well as being comfy.”

LucidSound LS50X gaming headset | £239.99 £159.99 at Amazon (save £80 or 33%)

Oculus Quest 2 VR headset | £299 at Amazon, plus £50 promotional credit

What’s the deal: Receive £50 promotional credit back when you buy an Oculus Quest 2 at Amazon.

Why we chose it: You could argue that the Oculus Quest 2 is the ultimate Black Friday deal – it’s already affordable, compared to most other VR headsets, you don’t even need a PC to start playing games on it, and now Amazon will give you £50 promotional credit back when you buy an Oculus Quest 2, and you spend that credit on whatever you want to buy from Amazon.

You rarely see full-on price-drops for the Oculus Quest 2, so this really is the best way to buy one at the moment. And considering that Amazon sells pretty much everything these days, you could spend that £50 on all sorts of things. Good times.

Oculus Quest 2 VR headset | £299 at Amazon, plus £50 promotional credit

Logitech G903 gaming mouse | £129.99 £57.99 at Amazon (save £72 or 55%)

What’s the deal: This gaming mouse is seeing a discount of more than half.

Why we chose it: Whether you’ve been dabbling in PC gaming for years or you’ve only just discovered the wonders of computers, there’s almost always room for improvement when it comes to your gaming mouse. If you’re looking to get one right at the top of the food chain, the very well-received Logitech G903 is well worth considering.

Offering one millisecond response times even in its wireless form, this mouse is one of the best on the market, and it looks pretty cool as well. And with a massive 55% off at Amazon, you could do a lot worse than picking one up today.

Logitech G903 gaming mouse | £129.99 £57.99 at Amazon (save £72 or 55%)

PNY GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card | £1900 £1700 at Currys (save £200 or 10.5%)

What’s the deal: A little over 10% off this graphics card at Currys.

Why we chose it: And finally, if you’re looking for a graphics card this Black Friday, Currys has a deal that will save you £200 on a stunning GPU – one that boasts NVIDIA’s highly sought 3080 Ti as well as a casing by PNY with some impressive cooling power.

If you’re thinking of building a PC or upgrading an existing rig, this would be a wise way to get yourself a 3080 Ti whilst also saving a few pounds. Like all of these Black Friday deals, it’s a win-win situation for your gaming set-up!

PNY GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card | £1900 £1700 at Currys (save £200 or 10.5%)

