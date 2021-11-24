The Radio Times logo
We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Updated 10 hours ago

Black Friday 2021 live: deals actually worth your attention on Lavazza, Oculus Quest 2, LEGO and more

Wading through deals? Can't work out what's actually a genuine discount? Bookmark our live Black Friday deals coverage for the deals actually worth your time.

Black Friday deals live 2021
By
Published: Wednesday, 24th November 2021 at 11:05 am

Black Friday week continues, and our team of experts is on hand to help you find the best Black Friday deals, offers and discounts that are available right now.

We are constantly scouring the internet to find the best bargains from all the major UK retailers – Amazon, Currys, Very, Argos and more – and have already discovered some gems on TVs, phones, tablets, earbuds and smartwatches.

With just two days to go, the offers are coming thick and fast. Can't move for deals? We get it. We'll be updating this page throughout the day with the only the very best discounts we find – so if you’re looking to save money on tech or simply get advice on how to find genuine offers – you’re already in the right place.

Our experts have scrutinised hundreds of products – from flagship smartphones such as the Google Pixel 6 Pro to the must-have gadgets like the latest Apple Watch 7. And it goes without saying, we love our TVs. You're in safe hands this Black Friday.

So, keep us bookmarked. We’ll bring you all the deals worth caring about. If you spot a great offer, please do let us know by contacting us on email or Twitter and consider signing up for the RadioTimes.com tech newsletter for more deal updates.

Black Friday quick links:

  • Amazon – ‘Black Friday Week’ sale is live
  • John Lewis – Black Friday offers are now live
  • Currys – More than 1700 deals are now live
  • Argos - New deals dropped this morning
  • Very – Black Friday sale is now live
  • AO – Over 1500 Black Friday deals available now
  • Boots – Discounts on beauty, electric toothbrushes and more
  • Ninja – Up to £70 off appliances including food processors
  • Nespresso – The coffee brand ‘Gifting Friday’ sale is live
  • Debenhams – Up to 50% off fashion and homeware
  • Gtech – Save up to 70% on gardening tools and lawnmowers
  • Not on the High Street – Up to 50% off Christmas gifts
  • Sky - Best ever price on Sky Q and Superfast Broadband
  • VOXI - Endless Social Media and 50GB of data for just £15 per month

  • Get a free streaming subscription with these phone deals

    Disney+ logo

    If you’re planning on upgrading your phone contract this Black Friday, why not get a streaming service thrown in for no extra cost?

    We have compiled the top deals that offer you just that – a mobile plan on a new Android or iOS handset alongside free access to Netflix, Disney+ or Apple TV. We found deals that are live at EE, O2, Three and VOXI. 

    Read our guide to Black Friday streaming phone deals

    By

  • Save 50% on Lavazza coffee machines

    coffee machines

    Coffee gets many people, including us, through the day. But if you want to upgrade from supermarket dust to a more high-class Italian espresso experience, these Lavazza Black Friday offers could be for you. 

    Two Lavazza machines are 50% off – the compact and quiet “Jolie” is down from £79 to £39.50, while the larger touch-controlled “Deséa” has had a near-£100 price drop, from £199 to £99.50. 

    By

  • Star Wars Millennium Falcon Lego Set is 33% off 

    LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon Building Set

    While, strictly speaking, this isn’t one of the adult LEGO sets, we think this Millennium Falcon set would be perfect for any Star Wars fan, no matter how old. 

    So whether it’s a gift for a child or for yourself, you can save £50 on this detailed building set, down from £150 to £100 at Argos. 

    The 1,351-piece set comes with seven characters, including LEGO versions of fan favourites Finn, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, C-3PO and R2-D2. It’s worth noting that all of Argos’ LEGO sets, including adult sets listed below, are selling fast, so if you want it, get it now. 

    Buy the Millennium Falcon Lego Set for £100 at Argos

    By

  • Our TV deal of the day: £174 off the Samsung 43-inch AU8000 4K

    Samsung 43-inch AU8000 4K

    Our team has been tracking the best Black Friday TV deals across a variety of major retailers, and there have been some great offers so far. 

    One of the top discounts that we want to highlight today is the Samsung 43-inch AU8000 4K TV, down from £549 to £375 at Amazon. That’s a saving of £174.

    Not everyone needs a huge TV set, and this 43-inch model will be a great fit in many homes. There’s a lot we love about it, including the adaptive audio, built-in Alexa control and support for all major streaming services. Perhaps best of all, the bezels around the high-res display are tiny. 

    Buy the Samsung 43-inch AU8000 4K TV at Amazon

    By

  • The top Oculus Quest 2 VR deals we have found so far

    Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday

    The Oculus Quest 2 is an immersive and cord-free virtual reality headset, but it rarely comes down in price below the £299 RRP.

    Our tech experts have been scouring the internet for the best Quest 2 deals and offers this Black Friday. Here’s what we have found:

    By

  • Save £40 on the Kindle Kids at Amazon

    Kindle kids

    Does your child love reading? If you want to save some space around your home, go digital with this Kindle e-reader that gives access to more than a thousand books and comes in a selection of bright coloured cases.

    The Kindle Kids is down from £99.99 to £59.99 on Amazon, which is a £40 saving. It comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+.

    This Kindle is a 10th gen model with a black and white glare-free display and “weeks” of battery life, while Amazon Kids+ contains more than a thousand books, including the complete Harry Potter series. And perhaps the best news for parents, it has a two-year guarantee covering all breakages.

    Buy the Kindle Kids e-reader for £59.99 on Amazon

    By
    Advertisement

  • Get the Apple AirPods Pro for under £180

    Apple AirPods Pro Black Friday live

    For iPhone users, there’s arguably no better set of wireless earbuds than the AirPods Pro. This deal makes them more affordable than ever.

    This offer from LaptopsDirect brings the price of the 2019 model down from £249 (RRP) to just £179.

    While they might not be the 2021 edition with MagSafe built-in, these AirPods still comes with a wireless charging case and noise cancellation. So if budget is your priority – these could be the perfect option.

    Buy AirPods Pro (2019) for £179 at LaptopsDirect 

    By

  • Save £150 on this portable projector – perfect for binging Christmas movies on

    NEBULA Capsule II Smart Mini Projector, by Anker

    Everyone loves a Christmas movie, right? Well, why not enjoy your 100th rewatch of Elf this festive season in supersize with a home projector. 

    The Anker Nebula Capsule II projector now has £150 off at Very, falling in price from £549.99 to £399.99 this Black Friday. 

    Portable and versatile, it’s best used in dark environments and can beam content up to 100-inches. It’s powered by Android TV, so there’s access to apps including YouTube, Prime and Twitch. Or, you can connect a phone or laptop and use it to show anything from Netflix to your photos. 

    Buy the Anker Nebula Capsule II for £399.99 at Very

    By

  • PS-who? Here’s why the Xbox Series S could be a better buy

    Black Friday Xbox Series S

    Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X are in high demand (and still largely sold out almost a year after launch), but why not consider the Xbox Series S to scratch that next-gen gaming itch this Black Friday?

    Our tech writer George Storr has made the case for the smaller – and, yes, admittedly less powerful – gaming console, explaining why you should pick up an Xbox Series S on Black Friday.

    Don’t miss our Black Friday gaming deals, Black Friday gaming chair deals, and Black Friday PS5 deals pages for more gaming offers available now.

    By

  • The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is now under £40

    Amazon Fire HD 8

    If you want a tablet to browse apps, watch videos, or listen to music, there’s currently a great deal on one of Amazon’s own slates.

    You can save £50 on the Fire HD 8 at Very, with the price falling from £89.99 down to just £39.99 as part of the Black Friday sales.

    In our Amazon Fire HD 8 review, we said that the 8-inch tablet “represents great value for money”, so it’s great to see the price slashed even further.

    Buy the Fire HD 8 tablet for £39.99 at Very, or for more offers, check out our guide to the top Black Friday tablet deals.

    By

  • These adult-only LEGO sets are on offer at Argos – but selling fast

    LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Thanos

    Fans of Marvel, Star Wars and Batman will love these adult-only LEGO sets – not only therapeutic to build but made to be displayed.

    Select models are now discounted by a third in the newly-expanded Argos Black Friday sale, but you may have to act fast as some are already listed as sold out. Here’s a run-down of the adult LEGO sets available now:

    These sets are eligible for 20% off with the code: TOYS20

    The following sets are currently sold out and seemingly in high demand – but we will keep you updated if they come back into stock today.

    For more, don’t miss our coverage of Argos Black Friday deals 

    By

  • Save £20 on the new Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar

    Sonos Beam 2

    Say goodbye to bad TV audio with the latest Sonos Beam soundbar – one of the best ways to instantly enhance your viewing experience.

    The second-generation Sonos Beam is now £20 off at Amazon (down to £429 from £449). It might not be the biggest Black Friday price drop we’ve seen, but it is the first time we’ve seen a deal on the second-generation Beam at Amazon.

    As long as white matches your setup, it’s got everything you could want from a high-end soundbar, including Dolby Atmos 3D audio, voice control and Wi-Fi streaming for music or the radio even when the TV is off.

    Buy the Sonos Beam 2 for £429 at Amazon

    By
    Advertisement

  • This is the best Nintendo Switch deal we’ve seen so far

    Very, Argos and The Nintendo Store have all recently launched the best value Switch deal we’ve seen so far this year.

    This bundle includes the original Neon Nintendo Switch, a digital download of Mario Kart 8 and a three month Nintendo Switch online membership for £259.99. That’s the current RRP of the original console, so you’re effectively getting Mario Kart 8 and the online membership for free – a saving of £56.98.

    Nintendo Switch bundle

    Buy the Neon Console with free Mario Kart 8 download and a three month Nintendo Switch Online Subscription from:

    Head to our dedicated Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals page for more offers on games and accessories, plus the latest on OLED Switch stock ahead of Christmas.

    By

  • The Fire TV Stick 4K streaming stick is now half price

    Fire Stick 4K

    If you want all your streaming apps in one place, in high resolution – and with a super-easy setup – then check out the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. 

    You can currently get £25 off the streaming stick, down from £49.99 to £24.99 at Argos, Very and Amazon.

    This model provides access to a slew of popular services, including Prime, Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ and Apple TV, and with the Voice button, you can use Alexa voice commands to launch content with a quick press. 

    Buy Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for £24.99 at Very

    By

  • Fitness fan? Fitbit Versa 3 is the lowest price yet on Amazon

    Fitbit Versa 3

    Are you still into home workouts? Do you never miss your morning run? This health-tracking smartwatch is a great exercise companion.

    The Fitbit Versa 3 – the most recent model in the line-up – is down from £199.99 to £139 at Amazon – the lowest it's ever been on the site.

    That saves you a solid £60 off the smartwatch – which has on-board GPS that’s great for runners, plus a wealth of health and fitness metrics. If you don’t know which model is for you, read our Fitbit buyer’s guide.

    Get the Fitbit Versa 3 for £139.99 at Amazon

    By

  • FIFA 22 sees huge discounts across Amazon, Very and Currys

    Whether you’re playing on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5 or Nintendo Switch, you’re in luck. Major retailers have slashed the price of FIFA 22 just in time for Christmas. The all-new FIFA 22 sees a rewritten goalkeeper system, new attacking tactics and an ‘Explosive Sprint’ feature to help you win those one on one battles against opponents.

    FIFA 22 Black Friday
    • FIFA 22 (Xbox One) | £54.99 £37.99 at Amazon, Very or Currys
    • FIFA 22 (PS4) | £54.99 £37.99 at Amazon, Very or Currys
    • FIFA 22 (Nintendo Switch) | £34.99 £27.99 at Amazon (currently just £24.40), Very or Currys
    • FIFA 22 (PS5) | £64.99 £49.99 at Very or Currys (not discounted at Amazon)
    • FIFA 22 (Xbox Series X) | £64.99 £49.99 at Amazon (currently just £44.40), Very or Currys
    By

  • Morning! Back to the deals.

    We’re kicking off the live Black Friday coverage this morning with the news that Argos has just added a whole host of fresh deals to their Black Friday sale. 

    We'll be scouring the site to bring you the best offers later, so watch this space. Though, it's already worth knowing that discounts include 10% off all TVs and 20% off toys.

    Shop Argos' new Black Friday deals

    By

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content