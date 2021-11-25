Here’s Black Friday’s cheapest Nintendo Switch so far

The Nintendo Switch has just dropped to its lowest price of the seasonal sales so far. This Black Friday, competition for Nintendo’s hybrid games console has been heated, and demand remains high. That hasn’t stopped eBay from dropping the price to a new low.

Right now, it’s down to £239.99 on eBay. Elsewhere it’s currently £259.99 on Argos, while some sites are only offering the console as part of larger bundle deals.

Black Friday’s best Nintendo Switch deal so far

What’s the deal: eBay list the console as having been reduced from £299.99 down to £239.99. Elsewhere the console is listed at £259.99. Either way, this is the lowest price we’ve seen so far.

Why we chose it: The Nintendo Switch is a wonderfully multipurpose games console. It’s usable as a portable gaming machine or a console connected up to your TV. That makes it perfect for travelling and for families. It’s got a huge range of games too, there’s something for everyone.

Why buy a Nintendo Switch?

The recent release of the Nintendo Switch OLED brought Nintendo’s impressive console back into the limelight. Just like the normal console, it excelled during testing, and in our full Nintendo Switch OLED review, we gave the multipurpose gaming machine a four and a half star rating.

In terms of the games available, there’s something for everyone, from the hugely popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Dark Souls Remastered, not to mention an ever-growing library of Mario titles and retro favourites. Take a look at our best Nintendo Switch games rundown for even more titles, or check out buying links below.

Latest deals

Nintendo

More Nintendo Switch deals available today

What’s the deal: Save £55 on this Nintendo Switch bundle which pairs the console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, plus free Nintendo Switch online membership for three months. It’s down to £259.99.

Why we chose it: If you’re a Mario Kart fan, then this is the best deal going on Switch right now.

Our gaming editor, Rob Leane, adds, “This Nintendo Switch deal is top of the podium at the moment, and that’s not just because it includes the joyous racing game that is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe! Offering unparalleled value alongside a truly great game (which will keep you and your pals entertained for hours on end), this deal would be a great way to grab a Nintendo Switch this Black Friday.”

Tesco is also selling this bundle for just £239. This deal, however, is exclusive to Clubcard holders only.

Nintendo Switch OLED, Pokémon Shining Pearl and SanDisk 256GB memory card bundle | £392.98 £379 at Currys (save £13.98 or 3.5%)

What’s the deal: Down to £379, this bundle offers the console paired with an SD card and Pokemon Shining Pearl. It’s not the cheapest out there but a great option for Pokemon fans and those who want a machine with extra memory.

Why we chose it: There won’t be many deals on the OLED Switch this year, as it’s still so now. As a result, finding a console in stock and included in a bundle with games you really want is a win.

RadioTimes.com‘s gaming editor, Rob Leane, was also a big fan of this deal. He told us, “What’s not to love in this Black Friday bundle? The Nintendo Switch OLED is the best version of the Switch. Pokémon Shining Pearl is a long-awaited remake of a widely adored game. And not only does that SanDisk Memory Card boasts 256GB of storage space (which should be plenty for all of your gaming needs), it also comes emblazoned with a cutesy illustration of a Super Star from Mario! Truly, this Nintendo Switch deal is one of the best around.”

More Nintendo Switch OLED deals:

