Black Friday broadband deals: Find year-round savings this Black Friday

Finding a superb broadband deal on Black Friday is doubly rewarding. Not only have you made the most of the seasonal sales, but you’ll keep feeling those savings all year round, thanks to a nice low monthly broadband bill. Here’s our guide to bagging a broadband bargain during Black Friday 2021.

While Black Friday is usually thought of as a chance to grab big-ticket tech items like TVs, laptops, phones and games consoles, it’s also a great time to make savings in other areas. Over the last few Black Friday sales periods, we’ve seen some fantastic savings on broadband, so – if you’re looking for a new deal – it’s worth keeping your eyes peeled as the sales edge closer.

Unlike making a one-off saving on a TV, or something similar, saving on broadband will give you the satisfaction of reducing your monthly bills and perhaps boosting your connection speed too!

With so many people working from home right now, your connection speed is more important than ever. Of course, speed varies depending on your area, but it also varies depending on your supplier and the type of broadband you pay for.

If you also want to bag some seasonal bargains on TVs, consoles, phones and more, we’ll be providing regular updates throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021, so revisit the site, our Technology section and our Amazon Black Friday deals page to catch all the latest bargains.

When will the Black Friday broadband sales start?

We’re expecting broadband deals to be available on – and in the run-up to – the 26th of November, which is when Black Friday falls this year. Of course, the Cyber Monday sale falls just afterwards, too, on the 29th.

Some providers are likely to start offering or teasing deals before the sales period itself. This is in order to attract customers to their sites, away from those of competitors.

Should you wait for Black Friday to get a broadband deal?

Broadband isn’t typically associated with the Black Friday sales in the same way TV or phone savings are, but over the last few years, we’ve found an increasing number of great broadband deals being made available during the seasonal sales period.

Last year Virgin slashed the price of its ‘Big Bundle’ by more than half, down to £28.99. So, we’re expecting some more great seasonal deals this year, with several providers getting in on the action and competing for your custom. If your broadband contract is coming to an end, or if you’re unhappy with your current provider, it’s a great time to switch!

How to get good broadband deals on Black Friday

Don’t rely on one site or provider. Make sure to check in with a wide range of broadband providers this sales season. Black Friday is hugely competitive for sellers, and they will all try to win your custom with seasonal price slashing.

Make sure to check in with a wide range of broadband providers this sales season. Black Friday is hugely competitive for sellers, and they will all try to win your custom with seasonal price slashing. Check social media. During big sale events, retailers may tease some deals on social media ahead of their appearance on online stores. Keep an eye out.

During big sale events, retailers may tease some deals on social media ahead of their appearance on online stores. Keep an eye out. Compare online and in-store prices. If you’re shopping in-store, it can be good to check online prices with the same retailer. The fast-moving nature of big sales can mean that in-store and online prices occasionally move out of synch, so it’s a good way to make sure you’re getting the best deal from the retailer you choose.

If you’re shopping in-store, it can be good to check online prices with the same retailer. The fast-moving nature of big sales can mean that in-store and online prices occasionally move out of synch, so it’s a good way to make sure you’re getting the best deal from the retailer you choose. Sign up for newsletters. Tech and deals newsletters can be great signposts for the biggest Black Friday savings. Try our newsletter, which you can sign up for below.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up to receive our newsletter!

Black Friday broadband deals: what offers were there last year?

For the best deals available right now, take a look at our best broadband deals page, where we’ve run down every provider’s best deals available this month, the ISPs with the lowest costs are listed below, along with their most affordable packages and their average connection speeds.

In terms of last year’s Black Friday deals, we saw some tempting offerings, including Virgin reducing its ‘Big Bundle’ from £62 down to £28.99.

Sky offered 30% off its superfast package, and BT offered three free months of broadband with its Essential and Fibre packages.

See prices for Sky, Virgin and BT broadband linked below:

If you’re looking to bag a bargain in this year’s Black Friday sales, stay tuned to our Currys Black Friday deals and John Lewis Black Friday deals pages and check back here as the huge seasonal sales move closer. We can’t wait to help you save money on broadband and a whole range of tech.