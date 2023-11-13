This time, we're looking at the elusive and expensive PlayStation 5 (PS5). As you probably know, PlayStations only seem to ever drop in price when the next model comes out, leaving the last one on a never-ending pile of irrelevance. But, that doesn't mean there aren't bargains worth bagging.

This Black Friday, we've seen some great bundles appearing across multiple retailers such as Currys, Very, EE and more. From discounts on the hottest games like Spider-Man 2 and EA SPORTS FC 24, to deals on headsets and charging docks – which you can also nab for free at GAME.

Hands down the best deal we've found is the PS5 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III bundle, which has lowered the price of the console and game to between £399.99 and £409.99. It's an incredible find which makes it unsurprising that it keeps running out of stock!

But never fear, there's more deals to be had, and we'll be sure to keep updating this as we get closer to the big day – by which we mean the 24th of November of course.

Jump to:

How much will the PS5 cost on Black Friday 2023?

We can’t make any promises that the PS5 console itself will be lowered in price this Black Friday. That’s why your best bet is to keep an eye out for any bundles that crop up. Just last week, the PS5 went on sale with the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for just £409.99 – saving well over £100 on a brand-new console and game. This has gone in and out of stock ever since as people are scrambling for it, which is exactly why we’ll be making sure this article is up to date with the freshest deals possible.

The other option for getting the PS5 console for less is to buy second hand. For this, we’d recommend looking at GAME or Back Market. Otherwise the console costs £479.99 on its own.

Best PS5 Black Friday deals at a glance:

Best PS5 Black Friday deals we’ve seen in UK sales so far

PlayStation 5 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III bundle

PlayStation

What's the deal: This November, retailers are running an unbelievable bundle of a brand-new PS5 with the game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Depending on where you look, you're paying either £399.99 or £409.99, but either way that saves you at least £60 on the cost of a PS5 and throws in a £70 game for free.

Why we chose it: This is an incredible deal where you can save up to £150 on a new PS5 and game. But beware, it's so popular that this deal has been running in and out of stock ever since it came out, which is why we've included multiple links for you to try.

And if it doesn't work out, check out this bundle of a PlayStation 5, G435 Wireless Gaming Headset and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Bundle for £579 at Currys.

Get The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt free when you order select bundles

GAME

What’s the deal: When you order select PS5 bundles from GAME, you can get an extra game thrown in for free. For instance, if you buy the bundle with the PS5 console and Spider-Man 2 for £539.99, you'll get a free copy of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition included.

You can also get a free copy of Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway, or the fantasy game Forspoken when you buy other bundles; all in disc form and at no additional cost.

Why we chose it: The PS5 market is jam-packed with console and game bundles right now, but GAME is the only retailer going that extra mile. With these bundles, you're essentially getting three for the price of two, as you're getting an additional game for absolutely free.

Get The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt free when you order select bundles from £479.99 at GAME

Get a free charging dock when you order select PS5 bundles

GAME

What’s the deal: Another freebee courtesy of GAME, when you buy select bundles from their PS5 section, you can get free accessories like a charging dock or chat headset.

Prices for this start at £449.99 for the PS5 Digital and God of War Ragnarök bundle, and then go up to £539.99 for the Spider-Man 2 and EA SPORTS FC bundles.

Why we chose it: Once again, GAME is really trying to win you over with extra freebies, and can you honestly say it's not working? For no extra cost, you can get that extra accessory that makes your gaming setup feel complete.

Get a free charging dock when you order select PS5 bundles from £449.99 at GAME

Buy a pre-owned PS5 console

What’s the deal: The lowest-priced PS5 console we've found so far is this pre-owned model from GAME. Now available for £419.99, this saves you £60.

Why we chose it: If you're not worried about having the best and brightest new console, then we'd really recommend going second hand. It saves you a considerable cost and won't affect your gameplay.

Buy a pre-owned PS5 console from £419.99 at GAME

Pre-order the PlayStation 5 Digital Console and £50 PlayStation Store Gift Card

Very

What’s the deal: At Very, you can now pre-order the digital PS5 alongside a £50 gift card for the PlayStation store for £439.99. This bundle will be available to buy outright from 1st December.

Why we chose it: Looking for the perfect Christmas present for the gamer in your life? Look no further. Not only will this bundle give them the console of their dreams, but it also lets them pick whatever game or experience they want from the PlayStation store, which means you don't have to fret over it.

Pre-order the PlayStation 5 Digital Console and £50 PlayStation Store Gift Card for £439.99 at Very

PlayStation 5 with extra DualSense Wireless Controller

PlayStation

What’s the deal: At PlayStation, you can bag your brand-new PS5 in a bundle with an extra DualSense controller, meaning you can turn that Christmas Day gaming session into a family competition.

Why we chose it: Buying this bundle saves you the hassle of getting an extra controller separately. This way, you're ready to start those group gaming nights from the get go.

Buy PlayStation 5 with extra DualSense Wireless Controller for £529.99 at PlayStation

PS5, Twin Docking Station, Dual Play and Charge Cable and Wreckfest Bundle

Currys

What’s the deal: This Currys bundle has it all: a PlayStation 5 and the latest racing video game Wreckfest, as well as a twin Docking Station, Dual Play and Charge Cable, all for £499.

Why we chose it: In just one purchase, you've sorted someone's main Christmas present, medium present and all the stocking fillers. Or, alternatively, you've treated yourself with a brand-new complete gaming setup all for under £500.

Buy PS5, Twin Docking Station, Dual Play and Charge Cable and Wreckfest Bundle for £499 at Currys

PlayStation 5 and Just Dance 2024 bundle

Very

What’s the deal: Boogie over to Very where you'll find this bundle of the PS5 and the all-new Just Dance 2024 for £519.99.

Why we chose it: This is the ultimate buy if you're looking to play games with the family this Christmas. The new Just Dance is loaded with the very best hits from the '80s to now, and is great for getting everyone up on their feet!

Buy PlayStation 5 and Just Dance 2024 bundle for £519.99 at Very

PlayStation 5 and Hogwarts Legacy bundle

Very

What’s the deal: It may not seem like a lot, but the Hogwarts Legacy and PS5 bundle is now on sale for £10 less at Very. This takes the price down to £519.99.

Why we chose it: Hogwarts Legacy has been one of the standout games this year, but there's a chance you might not have it yet. So it's time to whip out that wand and explore Hogwarts for less with this magical bundle.

Buy PlayStation 5 and Hogwarts Legacy bundle, £529.99 £519.99 (save £10 or 1%) at Very

PlayStation 5 and EA SPORTS FC 24 bundle

Amazon

What’s the deal: This bundle features the new EA SPORTS FC game and a PS5 for £535. The cheapest we've found this is at Amazon, although it's also available at other retailers for £539.99.

Why we chose it: Sports fans will love this bundle as EA SPORTS FC 24 is the most advanced football game yet, with data from more than 180 professional men’s and women’s football matches to help make gameplay and reactions realistic.

Buy PlayStation 5 and EA SPORTS FC 24 bundle for £535 at Amazon

PlayStation 5 and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle

EE

What’s the deal: It's one of the best games of the year, Spider-Man 2 is now available in a bundle with the PS5 for £539.

Why we chose it: Spider-Man 2 has had rave reviews from critics and gamers alike. It's the perfect game with which to test your all-new PS5 as it's fun, intuitive and ideal for spidey fans.

Buy PlayStation 5 and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle for £539 at EE

Best PS5 game deals we’ve seen so far

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Activision

What’s the deal: The £409 deal may be on and off, but this game is still on sale. Only at Amazon you can get the brand-new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for 11% less, as the price has been knocked down to £61.99.

Plus, Amazon is exclusively offering a free bundle that includes three Call of Duty Endowment (CODE) themed in-game items, such as a Calling Card, Animated Emblem and Weapon Sticker.

Why we chose it: This game is an amazing new addition to the Call of Duty franchise, with the greatest collection of Multiplayer maps ever. Brutal and challenging as ever, but with all-new stories and scenarios, this will make your gamer friends unbelievably jealous.

Buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for £69.99 £61.99 (save £8 or 11%) at Amazon

Hogwarts Legacy PS5

Avalanche Studios

What’s the deal: You can now get 20% off the Hogwarts Legacy PS5 game at Amazon. In disc edition this game is now available for just under £40.

Why we chose it: If you've been putting off buying Hogwarts Legacy, now is the time to change that. For a limited time only, you can get this game for £10 less and immerse yourself into the magical realm of Harry Potter.

Buy Hogwarts Legacy PS5 for £49.99 £39.99 (save £10 or 20%) at Amazon

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

EA

What’s the deal: Star Wars: Jedi Survivor is now on sale for £25 off as the price has been dropped to just £45.

Why we chose it: With this deal, you're getting a 36% saving on one of the most sophisticated Star Wars games ever made. In it, you'll be taken on a journey through Cal's time as a powerful Jedi Knight as he explores new planets and familiar frontiers across the galaxy.

Buy Star Wars: Jedi Survivor for £69.99 £44.99 (save £25 or 36%) at Amazon

EA SPORTS FC 24

Amazon

What’s the deal: EA SPORTS FC 24 has been slashed to under £60 at Amazon, saving you 16% on this incredible new football game.

Why we chose it: You won't find a more realistic match day experience in the gaming world than this. From the commentary and crowd noises to the rhythm and fluidity of the players, this is as close to real football as it gets. And it's all controlled by you, what could be better than that?

Buy EA Sports FC 24 for £69.99 £58.78 (£11.21 or 16%) at Amazon

Assassin's Creed Mirage Launch Edition

Amazon

What’s the deal: Amazon has also lowered the price of Assassin's Creed Mirage to £42.99 as opposed to £44.99.

Why we chose it: It's not a huge discount, but Assassin's Creed fans are nothing if not loyal to their franchise. So, better to scoop it up while it's on sale ey?

Buy Assassin's Creed Mirage Launch Edition for £44.99 £42.99 (save £2 or 4%) at Amazon

